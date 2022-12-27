ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

7-8-6, Fireball: 3

(seven, eight, six; Fireball: three)

Related
ourstate.com

A Chance of Flurries

Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

No. 8 UConn women beat Marquette 61-48

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Lou Lopez Senechal had 22 points and Caroline Ducharme added 19 points and seven rebounds to lead eighth-ranked UConn to a 61-48 victory over visiting Marquette on Saturday. A pair of free throws from Aaliyah Edwards gave UConn its first double-digit lead with 8:01 to...
STORRS, CT
country1037fm.com

Five North Carolina Cities Made The List Of The Most Caring

When it comes to caring for people, places and animals the tar heel state is ranking pretty high these days. Five North Carolina cities made the list of the most caring in the country. WalletHub used their extensive research all over the country to determine who cares more. Some of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man wins $700,000 after buying $10 scratch-off ticket

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Stanford Butler, of Fayetteville, bought a $10 scratch-off ticket and won the first $700,000 top prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Butler bought his winning Triple 777 ticket from the Short Stop on Bingham Drive in Fayetteville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

North Carolina death row inmate dies of natural causes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A prisoner on North Carolina’s death row for the murder of a 5-year-old girl 20 years ago died on Thursday. Eric Glenn Lane, 51, died early Thursday morning of natural causes at the Central Prison Medical Center in Raleigh, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release. No additional information was provided about his death. Lane was convicted in Wayne County court in 2005 of first-degree murder, rape and kidnapping related to the killing of Precious Ebony Whitfield three years earlier and was sentenced to death. The girl was last seen playing outside of her grandmother’s home. Her body was found two days later in a creek several miles away.
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

