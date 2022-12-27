Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Kansas City Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil plans return to Arrowhead
The Kansas City Chiefs name former head coach and NFL Hall of Famer, Dick Vermeil, as the Drum Honoree for the Jan. 1 game against the Broncos.
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy
Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
McConnell plane to flyover Arrowhead before Chiefs game
The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the division-rival Denver Broncos on New Years Day, and Wichita-area fans will get to see a hometown sight prior to the game.
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Shocked By Kansas' Comeback Tonight
The Jayhawks have come from 20-plus points down to tie things up in their bowl game on Wednesday night. Kansas and Arkansas are now tied, 38-38, in the Liberty Bowl on this Wednesday evening. The football world is pretty stunned by Kansas' comeback tonight. Kansas was down, 38-13, before coming...
Chiefs: Jerick McKinnon has a chance to do something no one has done in over 50 years
I think we can all agree that Jerick McKinnon has had somewhat of a resurgence this season. At age 30, the Kansas City Chiefs running back is one of the best all-around backs in the league now, and when I say all-around, I mean all three things a running back needs to do.
Robert Griffin III learns wife is in labor live during ESPN's College Football Playoff coverage
The biggest moment of a wild Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan wasn't on the field for Robert Griffin III. During the third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal, Griffin received the news his wife, Estonian heptathlete Greta Griffin, was in labor live on the air while working as part of ESPN's "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show" coverage.
Kansas City Chiefs player sends Russell Wilson pregame message
The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson probably didn’t envision a last-place finish in the AFC West. But that’s their current trajectory after a Christmas Day humbling at the hands of Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams. The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett and curiously replaced him with Jerry Rosburg, the man Hackett Read more... The post Kansas City Chiefs player sends Russell Wilson pregame message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rob Gronkowski Says He Could '100 Percent' Beat Tom Brady at Pickleball
The former NFL star tells PEOPLE he loves playing the sport, as well as cornhole, and that he's focusing on winning at both in the New Year Add Gronk to the growing list of people who love pickleball! The 33-year-old former NFL player, also known as Rob Gronkowski, tells PEOPLE he could "a hundred percent" beat former teammate and good friend Tom Brady at the popular sport. "He knows his stuff," the former tight end adds on the red carpet at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala in St....
ESPN cameras completely fooled on Dee Winters pick-six for TCU
ESPN’s cameras were completely fooled on a pick-six by TCU during a wild third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday. TCU was leading 28-16 after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter. Michigan got the ball after that and had a 3rd-and-3 at their... The post ESPN cameras completely fooled on Dee Winters pick-six for TCU appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Fans Are Loving This Classy Move From The Buffalo Bills On Thursday
Western New York has been hammered by winter storms this week. A historic blizzard has tragically taken the lives of at least 39 Erie County, New York residents and led to a nearly week-long driving ban in the city of Buffalo. In response to the devastating situation, the Buffalo Bills ...
NFL quarterback riding jetski rescues Florida helicopter crash passengers
NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert helped rescue the passengers of a Florida sightseeing helicopter that crashed into the ocean.Gabbert, the backup to Tom Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was out riding jetskis with his brothers when the helicopter went down into Hillsborough Bay.“It almost looked like a crew boat that had broken up into four pieces. I saw yellow life jackets,” Gabbert said at a press conference on Friday. “The youngest kid had just come up, saying he was pinned in there.”Gabbert called 911 to get help and said he tried to remain calm in front of the family,...
Latest injury update on Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman
There’s a new wrinkle in the Kansas City Chiefs’ plans surrounding the return of WR Mecole Hardman. Hardman wasn’t spotted at practice on Thursday during the portion of practice open to the media according to multiple reporters in attendance. Earlier in the practice week, Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on Hardman’s status and why they didn’t bring him back for Week 16.
