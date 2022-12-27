Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheartoswego.com
Michelle M. Ingleston – December 22, 2022 Featured
Michelle M. Ingleston, 61, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 22, 2022, at her home. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of Charlotte Haynes Cahill of Scriba and the late Robert Cahill and had attended Oswego schools. She was a cook at the Cabaret for many years.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Oswego County, NY
Oswego County is a fun destination in the heart of New York State, bordered by the scenic Lake Ontario in the northwest and the tranquil Oneida Lake in the south. Oswego County was established in 1816 when portions of its towns and cities were taken from Onondaga and Oneida counties.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Building community pride: Fulton Block Builders group to hold 2023 information session Jan. 11
FULTON — Building better neighborhoods and community pride: that’s what the Fulton Block Builders organization is all about. Fulton Block Builders (FBB) is about to enter its seventh year of offering dollar-for-dollar reimbursement up to $1,000 for any homeowner that decides to participate with their block in making exterior improvements.
Student-Athlete of the Week: Fulton’s Tessa Newton
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Tessa Newton is a junior at G. Ray Bodley High School and she is a force to reckoned with on the mat. “Out of the 18 ya know 16 girls we have she is one of the hardest workers and one of the most consistent wrestlers since we started,” says head coach […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Wrestling wrap-up: Several area wrestlers take podium finishes in Haines Tournament
OSWEGO — With several area teams competing, numerous wrestlers were podium finishers in the Spc. Ken Haines Memorial Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, hosted by the Fulton varsity wrestling teams at Max Ziel Gymnasium at Oswego State. In the boys division, Fulton finished third overall in the tournament with...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Algernon Sidney Coe, MD: ‘True Friend of the Soldiers’
Born on a farm on Sept. 18, 1828, in Norway, New York, Algernon Sidney Coe defied all expectations to become a respected and admired physician in Oswego City. Coe, the son of Ira Coe, a War of 1812 veteran, and Elizabeth Norton, was named after Algernon Sidney who was executed in 1683 in England for his outspoken views on freedom of speech. Sidney was considered a martyr by American thinkers such as Thomas Jefferson and John Adams.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
County sends workers, equipment to help with snow removal in Buffalo
BUFFALO — Oswego County has sent workers along with dump trucks and a loader to western New York to help with snow removal following the killer snowstorm that crippled the region. Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced that a convoy of highway department staff and equipment headed for Erie County...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Rosemary W. Sickler
Rosemary W. Sickler, age 93, of Oswego, NY, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold L Sickler; daughter, Aimee L. S. Orogvany; parents, Sheldon and Ethel Wood; brother, George Wood; and sister, Betty Wood. Rosemary is survived by her son, Toby Sickler; daughter,...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Oswego boys hockey wins big over Auburn
AUBURN — Ian Cady had four points (2 goals, 2 assists) to lead the Oswego boys hockey team to a dominant 6-1 win over Auburn on Wednesday. Auburn squeaked out to a 1-0 lead after the first frame, but the Bucs responded heavily with five goals in the second period and another goal in the third frame to secure the victory.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
APW P-TECH student nominated for U.S. Presidential Scholars program
PARISH — P-TECH Cohort IV student Alex Wejko from the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District was one of 25 students in the Class of 2022 nominated by the state education department for the U.S. Presidential Scholars program. This is the second year in a row that a P-TECH student has...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego JV girls basketball falls in championship game at Pulaski Tourney
PULASKI — The Oswego junior varsity girls basketball team fell to a dominant General Brown team in the championship game of the Pulaski Holiday Tournament on Wednesday by a score of 59-20. General Brown came out with what coach Ryan Lavner called a “stifling press” that forced turnovers early and often, leading them to victory later in the contest.
House of the Week: Owners would ‘love to see’ a young family purchase their Oneida home
ONEIDA, N.Y. – The beautiful brick Center-Hall Colonial at 369 Genesee Street in Oneida makes an impression. It certainly made one on Kelly Reginelli and her husband Frank.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
DSS caseworkers out to make a difference in a difficult job
MEXICO — Melissa Kuns spent time in foster care as a girl and never forgot the experience. As an adult, she was drawn to a profession where she could give people the respect and compassion she was denied. Richard Balch is an Army veteran who sought a career that...
WKTV
Oneida County ADA running for Utica City Court judge
UTICA, N.Y. – Assistant District Attorney Grant Garramone, also the executive administrative assistant to the Oneida County district attorney, has announced he’s running for Utica City Court judge. Garramone has been an ADA since 1996 and currently manages daily operations at the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office. He...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
Hundreds of cats across CNY in need of a home
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of cats throughout Central New York are living on the streets. Its a never ending cycle, but you can help create change. The Central New York Cat Coalition says the need is even greater compared to last year. “Part of that is a lot of people are being evicted right […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Lakers score 4 goals in 3rd period to advance to title game in holiday tournament
OSWEGO — A tightly contested matchup through 40 minutes, the Oswego State men’s hockey team exploded for a four-goal third period to propel itself to victory, with a 6-2 win over Saint Anselm on Friday to start the Oswego State Hockey Classic. Coming off a two-week break since...
informnny.com
Red Cross aids ten people after devastating fire destroys home in Constantina
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross were busy Tuesday morning, December 27 when they received a house fire call out of Constantia in Oswego County. The fire broke out in a single-level home located on Salt Road...
Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl
New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
Comments / 0