Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AugustaTed RiversAugusta, GA
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed AwayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAugusta, GA
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Related
Boil water advisory remains in McCormick County
McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. – The boil water advisory is still in effect for McCormick County residents. According to the McCormick County government, there will be another CODE RED and post sent out on the McCormick County Government website and Facebook page once the advisory has been lifted.
WRDW-TV
Augusta businesses prepare for New Year’s Eve, Peach Bowl
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As people get ready to celebrate the new year or cheer on the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl, we spoke with a local restaurant and fans about how they are getting ready for the big day. “We’re the only people in here with our Bulldog shirts,”...
WRDW-TV
‘We gotta have water’: Water service disruptions continue in the CSRA
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA have had to make some big changes because of all of the busted pipes and water lines. Water trickles down the street; it’s not rain, instead busted pipes causing water to rush down the streets. This is causing multiple water outages, leaving many realizing how crucial it is to have water.
WRDW-TV
Alert canceled after missing Augusta senior found safe
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office canceled an alert after a missing senior was found safe. Willie Walker Roland, 71, had last been seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Blackstone Street West, leaving his residence on foot. He was wearing a gray and white robe.
WRDW-TV
Crews battle structure fire in Aiken, another in Augusta
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters responded overnight to a house fire on Coker Drive in Aiken. The Aiken Department of Public safety said the call came in at 12:32 a.m. Friday and the blaze was considered to be a working structure fire. It was unknown whether anyone was injured or...
WRDW-TV
Augusta crews battle blaze near Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County fire crews responded to a fire on Milledgeville Road and Hopie Road Thursday evening. According to dispatchers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported at 6:32 p.m. We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information....
WRDW-TV
New bridge opens in Screven County after months of construction
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in one part of Screven County can once again save time and money after months of roadwork. The Georgia Department of Transportation closed a bridge on Ogeechee Road just outside Sylvania in January for contractors to replace it in what was supposed to be a six-month project.
WRDW-TV
Augusta couple shares travel nightmare after being stranded
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve all seen photos and videos of people stranded by airport disasters across the country over Christmas weekend. Now we’re hearing from a local couple that was stuck in Upstate New York. On Dec. 21, Sharice Williams and her husband flew out for an...
WRDW-TV
Here are some events in the CSRA to welcome 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Christmas over and New Year’s Eve nearly upon us, here are some options for celebration. For Augusta offices, transit and other government services go to the holiday schedule. Events for everyone. Noon Year’s Eve- Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stars and...
Water main break affecting more than 100 residents, businesses in Aiken
Approximately 100 residents and businesses are affected by a water main break in the area of the Woodside neighborhood in Aiken, according to the city's Engineering & Utilities Department.
WRDW-TV
Local fireworks vendor prepares for New Year’s Eve rush
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Along with the ball drop, you may be celebrating the new year with fireworks. We stopped by Wacky Wayne’s Fireworks to see how they prepare before the big night. Employees say they have everything from sparklers to huge show fireworks. Alivia Ansley tells us the...
WRDW-TV
Road rage turned into a manhunt after accident in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is looking for a man involved in a road rage incident on Friday. The traffic accident happened near Exit 1 after a man and woman collided after merging. They then began to argue about who was at fault. It was at...
WRDW-TV
Senior living facility in Martinez drying out after pipes burst
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some apartments and living facilities are still dealing with damage caused from pipes bursting in the freezing temperatures last weekend. Thrive Senior Living in Martinez had to evacuate 92 residents over the weekend. But Community President Melita Winnick says first responders were able to help get...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies searching for missing man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing man. Kevin Coward, 36, was last seen walking away from his residence on the 1800 block of Cooney Circle on Dec. 30. around 4:35 p.m. Officials describe him as being five...
WRDW-TV
Bulldogs preparing for battle
The FBI is warning fans to be careful with their tickets ahead of the Peach bowl in Atlanta and National Championship game in Los Angeles. This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 Midday (recurring). Man, woman arrested in robbery at Augusta car wash. Updated: 4 hours ago. Richmond...
Temporary lane closure on Gordon Highway from East Milledgeville Court to Verday Street in Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Water Utility wants to inform drivers that there will be a temporary lane closure on Thursday starting at 9 A.M. until the work is complete. The temporary closure will be the eastbound lane on Gordon Highway from East Milledgeville Court to Verdery Street. Traffic officials say the traffic […]
WRDW-TV
Gas prices are steady here now, but twists and turns may be ahead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drivers can expect a wild ride in the year ahead as fuel price fluctuate quite a bit, GasBuddy predicts. But for the time being, prices are holding close to steady in the Augusta area. In its annual forecast, GasBuddy says to expect a cooling in the...
WRDW-TV
‘Nail in the coffin’: Stay Social owner speaks ahead of closure
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a fight to hold on to her liquor license, Stay Social’s Owner Renee Hajek says she plans to close her restaurant for good. She’s speaking out after one county revoking her license will stop her from running a business with alcohol for the next 10 years.
WRDW-TV
‘Life on the Spectrum’ gala set for New Year’s Eve in Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What’s a New Year’s Eve celebration without the perfect dress?. Mosaic Church is hosting its first-ever Life on the Spectrum New Year’s Eve gala on Dec. 30. On Thursday, partygoers got to choose the perfect outfit to wear, thanks to generous donations from...
Comments / 0