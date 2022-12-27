Stanford lands Tennessee running back transfer Justin Williams-Thomas

Troy Taylor continues to add talent from the transfer portal

Don't look now but Troy Taylor and Stanford are doing the very thing that everyone said they couldn't, which is add talent from the transfer portal.

After landing a transfer on the defensive side of the ball in FIU linebacker transfer Gaethan Bernadel , Taylor and company have now gone and landed a player on the offensive side of the ball in Tennessee running back transfer Justin Williams-Thomas.

The Georgia native and former four-star recruit from the class of 2022 took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his decision to transfer to Stanford.

Prior to committing to Tennessee, Williams-Thomas held 31 offers from programs such as Auburn, Nebraska, and Michigan among many others.

While he only received 11 carries for 37 yards in his lone season in Knoxville, he will have plenty of opportunities to receive some touches in Palo Alto as Troy Taylor will rotate the running backs much more than Tennessee did who relied heavily on two backs. Not to mention, Stanford is extremely thin at the running back spot as things got so desperate due to injury this past season, a reserve safety started at running back for the final four games.

Williams-Thomas will surely be a great compliment to EJ Smith and Casey Filkins, who both of which will be seniors next season, so he also offers Stanford their running back of the future. The appeal to play in Taylor's offense continues to grow, something that was emulated by Harvard offensive line transfer Alec Bank when we spoke on Monday.