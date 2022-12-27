ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Stanford lands Tennessee running back transfer Justin Williams-Thomas

By Kevin Borba
All Cardinal
All Cardinal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FhNya_0jvqiPqQ00

Troy Taylor continues to add talent from the transfer portal

Don't look now but Troy Taylor and Stanford are doing the very thing that everyone said they couldn't, which is add talent from the transfer portal.

After landing a transfer on the defensive side of the ball in FIU linebacker transfer Gaethan Bernadel , Taylor and company have now gone and landed a player on the offensive side of the ball in Tennessee running back transfer Justin Williams-Thomas.

The Georgia native and former four-star recruit from the class of 2022 took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his decision to transfer to Stanford.

Prior to committing to Tennessee, Williams-Thomas held 31 offers from programs such as Auburn, Nebraska, and Michigan among many others.

While he only received 11 carries for 37 yards in his lone season in Knoxville, he will have plenty of opportunities to receive some touches in Palo Alto as Troy Taylor will rotate the running backs much more than Tennessee did who relied heavily on two backs. Not to mention, Stanford is extremely thin at the running back spot as things got so desperate due to injury this past season, a reserve safety started at running back for the final four games.

Williams-Thomas will surely be a great compliment to EJ Smith and Casey Filkins, who both of which will be seniors next season, so he also offers Stanford their running back of the future. The appeal to play in Taylor's offense continues to grow, something that was emulated by Harvard offensive line transfer Alec Bank when we spoke on Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Silicon Valley

‘Abandoned’: San Jose, Oakland see air travel collapse amid Southwest cancellations

On Tuesday morning, before the sun rose over the Bay Area, Tracy Hurst was battling torrential rains and howling winds on a 10-hour journey from Portland to rescue her mother. Ita M. Kelly, 78, was stranded at the Oakland airport for five days, left hanging by a full-blown meltdown at Southwest Airlines, and her daughter was not going to let her spend another night alone.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch

Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it’s time for crab. The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge. On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Christmas death outside San Jose hospital being investigated

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An investigation has been launched into the death of a man who was found outside of a hospital in San Jose on Christmas. Deputies with the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying on the ground outside the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center at […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies of drug overdose overnight on BART

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – A man who had “an apparent drug overdose” on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train early Wednesday died. BART police officers responded to a report of a man suffering a drug overdose at the Bay Fair station, according to the BART Police Daily Log. The man was unresponsive, and was given […]
foxla.com

Racist, homophobic rant caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out

SAN RAMON, Calif. - Two customers at an In-N-Out in San Ramon were the targets of a racist and homophobic rant, video of the incident that was posted to social media shows. Two friends were recording themselves on TikTok trying different food items inside the popular fast food spot when a man approaches them and is heard questioning "You’re filming yourself eating? You’re weird homosexuals."
SAN RAMON, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in custody after homicide: Antioch Police

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police advised people to avoid the location of a shooting in Antioch, according to a Facebook post. The shooting was in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way, the post stated. “The suspected shooter is in police custody and there is no threat to the community from this incident,” the post continued. […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river update: Bay Area hit by flooding, downed trees, power outages

SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river winter storm roared into the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, bringing with it damages from the heavy rain and winds along with power outages. Heavy rain overnight and into the morning turned the morning commute into a chaotic mess and added to the woes of travelers stranded at local airports. The deluge triggered a flood advisory for most of the Bay Area in the pre-dawn hours as the storm made landfall in the North Bay to the sound of thunder, rustling trees, and pounding showers. Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers lost...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Southwest Airline cancellations causing delays, problems at Bay Area airports

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Winter storm-related cancellations and delays that bogged down holiday travel lingered into this week at Bay Area airports, mostly on Southwest Airlines flights. At SFO, a line of cars could be seen heading into the airport at Terminals 1, 2 and 3 Monday morning. Nationwide, there have been widespread cancellations and […]
oaklandside.org

The East Bay’s saddest restaurant closures of 2022

It’s not too surprising that the closure of 35-year-old tapas bar Cesar was our readers’ top pick in this category: its loyal (and high-profile) fan base, its reliable food and drinks and an arguable David-and-Goliath narrative behind its eviction by master tenant Chez Panisse all made this a story that was followed across the country. The good news for those saddened by the shutdown: the folks behind Cesar are vowing a return, but haven’t confirmed where or when yet. That’s something to look forward in 2023, as is the new spot— in Alice Waters’s words, a “welcoming restaurant and bar” — that will open in the former Cesar space.
BERKELEY, CA
All Cardinal

All Cardinal

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
546
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinal brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Stanford athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/stanford

Comments / 0

Community Policy