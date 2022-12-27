Hartford woman makes initial appearance after biting Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy

JUNEAU—A 50-year-old Hartford woman accused of biting a sheriff’s deputy is facing a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer.

If Jennifer Schieble is just convicted on the felony charge she faces a maximum of a $10,000 fine and six years in prison.

Schieble made her initial her initial appearance in a Dodge County Circuit courtroom Dec. 19.

A Dodge County sheriff’s deputy was called to a vehicle runoff near the town of Rubicon at 12:17 a.m. Dec. 17, according to the criminal complaint. Schieble was identified as the driver.

When the deputy asked her if she had anything to drink, she hesitated and said, “Almost nothing.” When asked how much that was she said she didn’t know, but admitted she had one drink, according to the criminal complaint.

The deputy noticed signs of impairment and after performing some field sobriety tests took Schieble into custody.

While she in the back of the squad car, Schieble yelled and shouted obscenities at the deputies. She then allegedly bit a deputy in the upper arm.

A signature bond was set at $1,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26 in Dodge County Circuit Court.