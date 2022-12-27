ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Reveals if He's Interested In Broncos Job

The Broncos will be in the market for a new head coach this offseason. Earlier this week, the franchise relieved Nathaniel Hackett of his duties. Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was recently asked if he has interest in the team's latest job opening. He quickly shut that idea down. "I...
DENVER, CO
Hutch Post

🏈 Broncos in midst of playoff push

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are perhaps the most stable franchise in the NFL these days, led by a coach in Andy Reid who commands league-wide respect and a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes who is in the mix for a second MVP award. So it's...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Broncos Fix? Bills' Von Miller Has a Plan

Von Miller has said he's going to spend some time while in rehab with the Buffalo Bills learning the craft of being an NFL general manager. He's off to an interesting start, going public with ideas intended to help "fix'' Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. "If I'm Denver I wanna...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Dan Lanning drops Bo Nix revelation behind stunning game-winning TD in Holiday Bowl

Dan Lanning’s first game as head coach of the Oregon Ducks saw his team get crushed by his former employer, with Oregon football losing to the Georgia Bulldogs way back in September, 49-3. But at least Lanning and Oregon football have concluded their year with a bowl win, beating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl in a memorable come-from-behind 29-28 victory Wednesday night.
EUGENE, OR
coloradopolitics.com

Penner could make the Broncos a winner again | Denver Gazette

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is no George Patton — the legendary World War II general who said losing was for losers. “Americans love to fight,” Patton said to American troops in 1944 before the Allied invasion of France. “When you were kids, you all admired the champion marble shooter, the fastest runner, the big-league ballplayers and the toughest boxers. Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Americans play to win all the time.”
DENVER, CO
WGAU

BYU offensive lineman Sione Veikoso dies in construction accident

Brigham Young University offensive lineman Sione Veikoso died Friday in a construction accident in his Hawaiian hometown, school officials said. He was 22. Veikoso was part of a six-person crew working on a 15-foot retaining wall outside a home in Kailua when it collapsed and trapped three of them, The Salt Lake Tribune and KITV reported.
PROVO, UT
The Spun

Look: College Football Bowl Game Field In Unacceptable Shape

Petco Park was converted to a football field for the Holiday Bowl this Wednesday. Unfortunately, the finished product was very disappointing. Before kickoff on Wednesday, a video showing off the field conditions surfaced on social media. There were visible gaps between sections of the turf. Here's the video of the...
OREGON STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury shares surprising detail about JJ Watt retirement

JJ Watt surprised a lot of fans when he announced this week that he will retire at the end of the season, and Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he found out the same way everyone else did. Kingsbury told reporters on Wednesday that he had “no idea” Watt was planning to retire. “I’m... The post Kliff Kingsbury shares surprising detail about JJ Watt retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
9NEWS

Broncos notes: Rosburg lets fans know they're in good shape with owners, Paton

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It was Jerry Rosburg’s world this week and the Broncos were captivated. Rosburg wasn’t afraid to articulate his thoughts. A 40-year football coach at the high school, college and NFL levels, Rosburg will get his first chance as a football head coach (he once was a high school hockey head coach) Sunday against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Broncos are 12 ½-point underdogs.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Prep Rally | Saturday, December 31

DENVER — Miss the Sunday Prep Rally? Watch it here!. Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage next week on the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange!. If you have a story idea you can email 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange...
COLORADO STATE
