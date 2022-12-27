ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

thecomeback.com

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision

Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
The Spun

JJ Watt Reveals Why He Decided To Retire From The NFL

J.J. Watt elaborated on his decision to retire after the 2022 season when speaking to reporters Wednesday. During his press conference (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook), the Arizona Cardinals defensive end said he's known for a while that this will be his final season. "It feels like the right time," Watt...
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
numberfire.com

Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
NBC Sports

NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more

There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Buffalo Bills Announcement

The city of Buffalo, New York has been hammered by a brutal blizzard that has sadly taken the lives of over two dozen people this week. So the Buffalo Bills have decided to lend a big helping hand. On Thursday, the Bills announced that the Buffalo Bills Foundation is teaming...
BUFFALO, NY

