Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Bills vs. Bengals Blowout?! ESPN's Predictions for Monday Night Football
ESPN's Football Power Index delivered quite the bold prediction for Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Patrick Mahomes’ warning to Chiefs ahead of Broncos game in Week 17
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs enter their Week 17 clash against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos having already punched their tickets to the postseason. However, the star quarterback knows better than to rest on his laurels despite the Broncos’ franchise turbulence this season. Speaking with reporters...
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision
Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
Amazon ‘considering major change’ to Prime Video sports coverage after debut NFL season wraps up
AMAZON is said to be considering a major change to their sports programming. The streaming giants wrapped up their debut season of NFL Thursday Night Football this week. And with 10 years left in their $1billion deal to stream TNF, they are reportedly lining up a big change. A report...
JJ Watt Reveals Why He Decided To Retire From The NFL
J.J. Watt elaborated on his decision to retire after the 2022 season when speaking to reporters Wednesday. During his press conference (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook), the Arizona Cardinals defensive end said he's known for a while that this will be his final season. "It feels like the right time," Watt...
Davante Adams Makes His Opinion On Derek Carr’s Benching Very Clear
Davante Adams has finally broken his silence on the Wednesday benching of veteran Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr. Traded to the Las Vegas franchise this past offseason, Adams has made it well known that he and Carr - former college teammates at Fresno State - are good friends. In an ...
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
WCPO
Meet Chase, a baby named after Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase following Cincinnati's Super Bowl run
MORROW, Ohio — A recent survey asked Ohio parents which state sports star they'd most likely name their newborn after. Two Bengals make the top 10. But even before this survey come out, a Morrow couple says they wanted their third child to be a reminder of the Bengals season of a lifetime.
numberfire.com
Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
Bengals, Bills Barreling Towards Historic Monday Night Football Matchup
The final Monday game of the season can't get much bigger than this.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more
There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Buffalo Bills Announcement
The city of Buffalo, New York has been hammered by a brutal blizzard that has sadly taken the lives of over two dozen people this week. So the Buffalo Bills have decided to lend a big helping hand. On Thursday, the Bills announced that the Buffalo Bills Foundation is teaming...
Comments / 0