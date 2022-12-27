Read full article on original website
Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice
We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
Year to end with snowstorm in East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho as 2022 appears poised to go out with a final blast of snow. The warnings and advisories are in effect in East Idaho from Friday morning through Saturday morning but there's a chance the snow will continue through Sunday night. East Idaho's higher elevations are forecast to receive the most snow Friday morning through...
Man catches record smallmouth bass at Idaho reservoir
It was a typical cold December day in North Idaho with rain down low and snow in the mountains. While many anglers might have been thinking about ice fishing, winter steelhead, or even putting a fresh coat of wax on their skis and hitting the slopes, Joey Walton had other plans: big smallmouth bass. Knowing he had to make the long run across Dworshak Reservoir, he set out early in search of a trophy. Having been looking for a record fish for months, and already...
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?
Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho will Bring Snow and Rain
The Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 11 AM on Friday morning. Between now and then, residents in the Magic Valley can expect between 1 and 3 inches of snow, mainly north of Twin Falls. Further north, accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected in cities and lower elevations while 6 to 10 inches are expected in the mountains.
US 12 closed in Idaho due to avalanche risk
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Idaho Transportation Department reports US 12 is closed west of Lolo Pass due to an avalanche risk. The closure is in effect between Pete King Creek Road and The Colgate Licks Rest Area (50 to 63 miles east of the Kooskia area).
Idaho requests suspect in Moscow killings be extradited back to state. Here’s what’s next
A Washington State University grad student suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested Friday 2,500 miles away from the Moscow campus. Documentation shows that the suspect, Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania and was being detained at Monroe County Prison in Stroudsburg. An order was filed denying him bond.
Plane crashes upon landing at airport along Idaho-Wyoming border
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Idaho/Wyoming border this morning just before 10am to a report of an airplane crash at the end of the Alpine Airport Runway. Fire and Emergency Personnel from Alpine, Wyoming responded to the scene, finding no injuries to both occupants of the plane and minor damage. Deputies interviewed the pilot, who advised icy conditions on the runway as he was landing prevented him from...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?
I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
Fish & Game completes bighorn sheep capture in Southwest Idaho
From Thursday, Dec. 15 through Sunday, Dec. 18, Fish and Game biologists conducted a bighorn sheep capture in Units 40 and 41 in collaboration with the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation and national Wild Sheep Foundation. Staff and volunteers captured and collared a total of 38 sheep between the two units....
Scattered Snow showers with the possibility of freezing rain for Friday
TODAY: Scattered snow showers will be across our mountains for most of the day today with mixed showers out for our valleys. The Upper Snake River Plain could see both snow and freezing rain throughout the day while the Lower Snake River Plain and Magic Valley have the chance to see rain, freezing rain, and snow during the day. Accumulation looks to be around 1 to 3 inches for the valleys with the mountains getting more around 6-8 inches and valleys around the mountains getting 2-4 inches. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures get into the 30's.
Rarely seen snow devil — or ‘snownado’ — recorded whirling across highway in eastern Idaho
POCATELLO (Idaho Statesman) — A rare weather phenomenon known as a “snowado” was seen spinning across a frigid mountain highway in Idaho. It appeared Wednesday, Dec. 21, on U.S. 30 over Fish Creek Summit, and an Idaho Department of Transportation employee happened to be recording stock footage at the time. The summit is about 275 miles southeast of Boise.
Idaho Gypsies With Cards And Candles Won’t Solve Student Murders
If you haven't been following the Moscow student murder case in a while, it recently took a strange turn when an Internet tarot card reader got into hot water for getting involved. Four students were found stabbed to death near the University of Idaho campus six weeks ago and still no arrests have been made despite round-the-clock efforts of detectives, Internet sleuths, and Idaho gypsies.
Suspect in Custody in Investigation Into Idaho Student Deaths
(Moscow, ID) — There’s a suspect in custody in the murders of four Idaho college students. NBC reports a 25-year-old male has been arrested this morning. It’s unclear if he is an actual student of the University of Idaho. The November 13th murders of the four students shocked the nation and led to an intense investigation that dragged on for weeks. Two other roommates were also home at the time of the killings, but were left unharmed.
The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
Stray snow showers today, scattered snow showers for Friday
TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions are expected across most of the region with stray snow showers possible across western WY and the Upper Snake River Plain. Winds will be light between 5-15 mph. High temperatures get into the 20's and lower 30's. TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers are expected...
Idaho Department of Corrections is without hot water
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Correctional Center has lost two of the three boilers that provide hot water for about 1,800 of the 2,100 residents. CBS2 received news from the partner of someone who's currently an inmate at the center. We reached out to a spokesperson for more details on the situation.
That Escalated Quickly: Idahoans Get Honest in Playground Reviews
PSA: Idaho's Yelp and Google reviewers have spoken. When it comes to Gem State parks, Idahoans have quite a bit to say. From bogus jungle gyms to disturbing restroom conditions, Idaho's community of reviewers are drilling down on the state of local playgrounds. Onesies and Twosies. If the road to...
Idaho Backroads: Looking back at some amazing adventures by Idahoans in 2022
Idaho is a paradise for year-round recreation as sports seamlessly transition from one activity to another whether it is skiing, mountain biking, kayaking or fishing.
