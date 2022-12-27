Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Champaign Costco reopens after temporary closure due to gas leak
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a report of a gas leak at Costco in Champaign on Thursday. Randy Smith with Champaign fire says a refrigerator was leaking carbon dioxide. Officials say most of the people inside had evacuated by the time the fire department...
Champaign man injured by self-inflicted gunshot wound
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was injured after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. The Champaign Police responded at 9:39 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Anthony Drive. Police say when they arrived they found a male subject with a...
Urbana man arrested after allegedly knocking man's tooth out
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — An Urbana man allegedly punched a man in the face so hard that he knocked the victim's tooth out. Terren Gaither, 31, was arrested Monday by Champaign County sheriff’s deputies and charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated battery alleging he caused great bodily harm to a person while using a deadly weapon.
Illinois football making final preparations for ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2
Tampa, Fla. (WICS/WRSP) - January 2nd. is vastly approaching for Illinois football's season finale bowl game against Mississippi State. The Fighting Illini took their official team portrait at Raymond James Stadium Wednesday afternoon. It's the Illini's first bowl game after New Year's Day since 2007. Tuesday the team was hard...
Illinois football gets commitment from Ole Miss transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer
Champaign, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Illinois football has found their next quarterback. Just like how head coach Bret Bielema snagged Tommy Devito, the future probable Illini QB1 is coming from the transfer portal. Ole Miss' Luke Altmyer has committed to the Fighting Illini. Altmyer has three years of eligibility left so...
