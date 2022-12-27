ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, VA

pagevalleynews.com

What a year for Cubbage

December 30, 1987 — It’s been quite a year for Luray High School senior Reggie Cubbage. For starters, he had his football jersey retired and made the All-Skyline District first team at defensive back. He was voted to the second team at quarterback. He’s currently averaging 26 points...
LURAY, VA
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

Frances Ann Comer Moyer

Frances Ann Comer Moyer, 75, of Luray, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was born on January 17, 1947, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Richard Trenton Comer and Phoebe Ann Painter Comer. Frances studied cosmetology and later in life enjoyed serving as a caregiver...
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Albert Lee Stoneberger Jr.

Albert Lee Stoneberger Jr. , 56, of Luray, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He was born on June 16, 1966 in Virginia and was a son of Janet Lee (Wallace) and Albert Lee Stoneberger Sr. of Rileyville. Surviving in addition to his parents and his wife, Josephine Zientak-Stoneberger,...
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Beahm to appear on ‘Silk Stalkings’

December 31, 1992 — “Local boy makes good.” California, here he comes.” “Mr. Beahm goes to San Diego.” “Hollywood or Bust.”. These could all be headlines at the top of a small-town newspaper to describe the life of former Luray High School music instructor David Beahm.
LURAY, VA
The Roanoke Star

If This Doesn’t Get You Admitted to UVa, What Will?

By James Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion and shared here by prior agreement.  The producer of The School of Limmy, a Korean-American neuroscience major at Duke University, posts short videos about college admissions on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. One of his schticks is reading the qualifications of student applicants and listing the colleges that […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Charlottesville woman murdered in Gordonsville

GORDONSVILLE (WINA) – A Charlottesville woman has been shot to death in Gordonsville. The Orange County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a home at 19540 Gates Drive — off West Gordan a half-mile from Main Street — around 5 Tuesday afternoon. They arrived and found 48-year old Deborah Griffin of Charlottesville lying in the yard, and found 79-year old James Irvin Geer inside where he was taken into custody.
GORDONSVILLE, VA
PhillyBite

5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam

Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - An engine repair shop in Verona was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29. Smoke could be seen from far away, and multiple departments were called to the scene.
VERONA, VA
WHSV

Family-Owned food business to expand in Shenandoah County

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. According to a release, the company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Fire temporarily shut down East Market Street

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fire on East Market Street in Harrisonburg caused the road to be shut down for several hours. Fire crews reported that the fire happened around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia. Reports say that after they arrived the fire was in the walls of the second floor and extended into the attic.
HARRISONBURG, VA
DC News Now

Fire in former church turned home in Loudoun County

HILLSBORO, Va. (DC News Now) — After a fire in a fomer church in Hillsboro on Tuesday morning, two people were evaluated for injuries and the building’s roof sustained damage. Firefighters from Loudoun Heights, Purcellville, Round Hill, Hamilton, Leesburg and Lovettsville responded to the fire in the 36900 block of Charlestown Pike just after 9:30 […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

