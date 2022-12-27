Read full article on original website
pagevalleynews.com
What a year for Cubbage
December 30, 1987 — It’s been quite a year for Luray High School senior Reggie Cubbage. For starters, he had his football jersey retired and made the All-Skyline District first team at defensive back. He was voted to the second team at quarterback. He’s currently averaging 26 points...
Tony Bennett Gives Injury Update on Virginia PG Reece Beekman
Bennett discussed the status of Beekman, who missed Wednesday's game against Albany with a hamstring injury
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
pagevalleynews.com
Frances Ann Comer Moyer
Frances Ann Comer Moyer, 75, of Luray, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was born on January 17, 1947, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Richard Trenton Comer and Phoebe Ann Painter Comer. Frances studied cosmetology and later in life enjoyed serving as a caregiver...
pagevalleynews.com
Albert Lee Stoneberger Jr.
Albert Lee Stoneberger Jr. , 56, of Luray, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He was born on June 16, 1966 in Virginia and was a son of Janet Lee (Wallace) and Albert Lee Stoneberger Sr. of Rileyville. Surviving in addition to his parents and his wife, Josephine Zientak-Stoneberger,...
pagevalleynews.com
Beahm to appear on ‘Silk Stalkings’
December 31, 1992 — “Local boy makes good.” California, here he comes.” “Mr. Beahm goes to San Diego.” “Hollywood or Bust.”. These could all be headlines at the top of a small-town newspaper to describe the life of former Luray High School music instructor David Beahm.
If This Doesn’t Get You Admitted to UVa, What Will?
By James Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion and shared here by prior agreement. The producer of The School of Limmy, a Korean-American neuroscience major at Duke University, posts short videos about college admissions on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. One of his schticks is reading the qualifications of student applicants and listing the colleges that […]
wina.com
Charlottesville woman murdered in Gordonsville
GORDONSVILLE (WINA) – A Charlottesville woman has been shot to death in Gordonsville. The Orange County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a home at 19540 Gates Drive — off West Gordan a half-mile from Main Street — around 5 Tuesday afternoon. They arrived and found 48-year old Deborah Griffin of Charlottesville lying in the yard, and found 79-year old James Irvin Geer inside where he was taken into custody.
pagevalleynews.com
Abduction, assault, fraud and shooting at a train among 94 indictments issued in December
LURAY, Dec. 7 — Members of a grand jury issued a true bill on a total of 94 indictments handed down earlier this month on charges placed among 40 individuals during December’s grand jury session in Page County Circuit Court. A separate story was published earlier this month...
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
PhillyBite
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
Inside Nova
Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam
Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
Police ID Teen Who Plunged Through Frozen Pond Leading To Icy Death In Virginia
Police have identified the Virginia teenager who fell to his death through an icy pond in Prince William County on Christmas Eve. Falls Church resident Shahzada Zadran, 19, was playing on a pond in the 60000 block of Erinblair Loop in Haymarket with a group of others when he went through the ice, a…
Virginia woman killed in fiery crash in Fauquier County
Police said the woman, 50-year-old Anna M. Frye, of Bealeton, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus west on Route 651 around 11:30 p.m. in Fauquier when the crash occurred. Police say Frye failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree before her car caught fire.
WHSV
Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - An engine repair shop in Verona was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29. Smoke could be seen from far away, and multiple departments were called to the scene.
WHSV
Family-Owned food business to expand in Shenandoah County
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. According to a release, the company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the...
WHSV
Fire temporarily shut down East Market Street
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fire on East Market Street in Harrisonburg caused the road to be shut down for several hours. Fire crews reported that the fire happened around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia. Reports say that after they arrived the fire was in the walls of the second floor and extended into the attic.
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
Fire in former church turned home in Loudoun County
HILLSBORO, Va. (DC News Now) — After a fire in a fomer church in Hillsboro on Tuesday morning, two people were evaluated for injuries and the building’s roof sustained damage. Firefighters from Loudoun Heights, Purcellville, Round Hill, Hamilton, Leesburg and Lovettsville responded to the fire in the 36900 block of Charlestown Pike just after 9:30 […]
