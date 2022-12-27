Read full article on original website
5 Ridiculous Things People Ask When You Say You Live In Montana
When I moved to Montana it was like moving to a different planet. People started asking me the darndest questions. Eventually, I compiled a little list of things people have asked me when I told them I lived in Montana. In no particular order, here are 5 of the most...
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
