Hall County, GA

Hall County man arrested after posting child porn on Snapchat, deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A Hall county man is now facing child sex crime charges after posting child pornography on social media, deputies say.

Markus Tyler Skelton Stevens, 25, is facing two counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Investigators say one of the counts is for possession of child porn and the other is for distributing it.

Investigators say the Flowery Branch man uploaded at least one child porn video to Snapchat in September. They say they do not believe the victim was from metro Atlanta.

Deputies say they were began investigating last week after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Hall County deputies searched Stevens’ Spout Springs Road home and arrested him. They say once the electronic devices they took are fully processed, Stevens could face more charges.

He is currently being held in the Hall County Jail without bond.

Travel chaos at Atlanta airport

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

