FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mendota Reporter
Mendota rocked by second downtown blaze in four months
MENDOTA – The second fire in four months has destroyed historic buildings in the downtown district and left Mendota stunned. A devastating blaze raced through the row of buildings connected on the west side of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 29, only leaving the old Mendota Reporter building and the city of Mendota building unfazed. The buildings starting to the north of the Reporter brick building up to Delao’s Restaurant on the corner of Illinois Avenue and Jefferson Street are a total loss and will have to be demolished.
classichits106.com
Fire in Mendota destroys most of downtown block
MENDOTA – Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota was the scene of a 4th box alarm blaze Thursday night that heavily damaged a number of buildings and businesses. A pet store located in the 700 block was able to evacuate some, but unfortunately not all of the animals to safety. An excavator was brought in to start demolition of the buildings to help firefighters battle the blaze. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser said that no injuries were reported, but Illinois Ave may be closed for some time.
CBS News
Crew arrested in connection to burglaries across multiple Illinois counties
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Three people are charged including two teens in connection with burglaries in multiple counties, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli announced Friday. Al Miller, 35, along with two boys, 16 and 17, all from Chicago, was identified as the burglars. Detectives say...
KFVS12
Illinois judge sides with 65 counties challenging provision of SAFT-T Act
A "custody swap" at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Body slams and clotheslines. That's how a few Heartland athletes are training for their dream. Young cancer survivor spreads joy. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. One...
Mendota Reporter
Fire devastates 700 block of Illinois Avenue
MENDOTA - A fire has devastated the west side of the 700 block of Illinois Avenue in downtown Mendota. The call came in after 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. Fire departments from all around the area converged on the scene to help battle the blaze. No other details are...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
wmay.com
The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Stabbing interrupts dinner service at Bartonville restaurant, one arrested
PEORIA, Ill. — One person was sent to the hospital after an apparent employee altercation in Bartonville late Thursday afternoon. It happened along West Garfield Avenue around 5:30 p.m. 25 News crews saw blood on the floor, just inside the door to the Homestyle Grille. Bartonville Police Chief Tony...
chicagostarmedia.com
Who are they? IL children reported missing as of December 30
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Kaia Scott (IL) Kaia Scott, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/22/2022. Missing From MOUNT VERNON, IL. ANYONE...
ourquadcities.com
Sound Conservatory owner supports IL minimum wage hike
Andrzej Kozlowski, owner of Rock Island’s Sound Conservatory (1600 2nd Ave.), is one local business owner who supports the rise in Illinois’ minimum wage, effective Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He spoke recently with Local 4 News about why he pays employees more than the minimum wage, which will...
Central Illinois Proud
What is closed on New Years?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Several Peoria County and Bloomington facilities will be closed due to the New Year approaching. According to a Peoria County press release, the Peoria County Courthouse, Veterans Assistance Commission, Peoria City/County Health Department, Peoria County Election Commission, and the Highway Department office buildings are closed on Jan. 2. Depts will reopen on Jan. 3.
Central Illinois Proud
Jelani Day Bill goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A bill that could help solve crimes in Illinois in the new year will go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2023. Senate Bill 3932, known as the Jelani Day Bill, will now require FBI involvement in cases where human remains are not identified within 72 hours.
WAND TV
Which counties no longer have cash bail starting Jan. 1?
(WAND) - A Kankakee County judge has ruled portions of the SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional, putting a pause on the elimination of cash bail in most Illinois counties. Because of the ruling, counties that were part of the lawsuit against the state will still have cash bail on January 1.
IL: FOID card to automatically renew for people with fingerprints on file
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) says as of January 1, 2023, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval, ISP will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) for people who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP, specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. Police […]
wgnradio.com
The 134th Tournament of Roses Parade will be the first to feature a float from Illinois
Daniel Thomas, Spokesperson for the Illinois Office of Tourism, joins Steve King and Johnnie Putman, in for Lisa Dent. For the first time in 134 years, a float from Illinois will be featured in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade. Daniel gives listeners an idea of what kind of representation Illinois will have in the parade on January 2, 2023 premiering on NBC5 and ABC7 at 10am CST.
starvedrock.media
LaSalle Sheriff Blotter
If you have had a few, it doesn't matter if your car is moving or standing still in a parking lot. Just after 6PM on Monday, 34 year old Charles Uphouse of Streator was arrested for allegedly sitting in his car in park with a Blood Alcohol Level above .08.
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
starvedrock.media
Ottawa vandal caught
Ottawa Corporal Detective Dana Reynolds declined to release the name of a vandal in custody whose been roaming downtown and damaging locks, fire hydrants and possibly causing internet service to go down until the investigation is complete. Ottawa Police Chief Roalson said charges are expected. A press release is forthcoming.
rockrivercurrent.com
From a ban on latex gloves to an official state snake: Nearly 200 new laws take effect Jan. 1
ROCKFORD — Starting Sunday, Illinois has a new state snake. It also has an official state rock. And, food service workers will no longer be allowed to wear latex gloves during food preparation. Those are just a few of nearly 200 laws that take effect on Jan. 1. They...
Beloved volunteer leaves $1 million gift to Morris Hospital Foundation
MORRIS – Gretchen Johnson had already left a legacy at Morris Hospital by serving as the organization’s first and only volunteer historian for more than 20 years where she preserved the hospital’s history dating all the way back to its 1906 founding. Now the dedicated volunteer, who...
