Look: Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Update On Left Tackle David Bakhtiari

The Packers extended their winning streak to three games on Sunday, knocking off the Dolphins in a 26-20 victory that keeps Green Bay's slim postseason chances alive for the time being.

Currently sitting at 7-8, the Packers are still a long shot to make the playoffs.

However, an injury update to a critical member of their offensive line this Tuesday should make fans feel a little better about Green Bay's upcoming postseason push.

Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show today and announced that he believes left tackle David Bakhtiari will return to practice this week.

A longtime anchor on the left side of Green Bay's offensive line, Bakhtiari has missed the last three games after undergoing an emergency appendectomy in early-December.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Bakhtiari has consistently been one of the league's best tackles since his breakout 2016 campaign.

Since that year, Bakhtiara has been named a Pro Bowler three times. Further, the tackle has two Associated Press First-Team All-Pro nominations to his name in addition to his three Second-Team All-Pro selections.

Unfortunately, though, the injury bug has bitten Bakhtiari over the last two years. The Packers' linemen only appeared in one game last season and has missed several in 2022.

Green Bay will take on the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this Sunday.