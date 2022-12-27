ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Summit Daily News

Vail Mountain has yet to limit lift ticket sales this holiday season

VAIL — In August, Vail Resorts issued a widely publicized warning, telling skiers and snowboarders that daily walk-up lift tickets might not be available if the company’s resorts get too busy this season. At Vail Mountain, that has not yet been the case, but lift ticket limitations are...
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Snowboarder identified who was killed in avalanche on Berthoud Pass

GRAND COUNTY — The snowboarder who was killed Monday in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass has been identified as Brian Bunnell, 44, of Lakewood. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said four people were caught in the avalanche, and two were buried. Bystanders and family members were able to rescue one of the buried people, but the other didn’t survive.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

This week in history Dec. 30, 1922: Summit County welcomes a new calendar year

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 30, 1922. Lessee’s discoveries cause activity in old properties. The second half of 1922 witnessed the resumption of ore shipments from Breckenridge. However, the increased activity in the mines has been gradual and does not yet reach the tonnage produced before and during the World War.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

How to be prepared for any winter journey in the wilderness

It’s true: winter in Summit County comes with a host of dangers. Gone are the days of hiking up mountains with nothing but a good pair of shoes and a water bottle. But that doesn’t mean the peaks, woods and other bastions of seclusion are inaccessible. All that’s needed is the right preparation, thorough training and a few essentials.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco plowing more pathways for winter pedestrian and bike use

Frisco has started plowing sections of the town’s multi-use pathways that have not traditionally been plowed, according to a news release from the town. Over the past two weeks, the Frisco Public Works Department has plowed paved sections of pathway through the Reserve neighborhood and between Summit Middle School and Dillon Dam Road near Dillon Reservoir.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: Let’s make resolutions for caretaking our precious backcountry and wilderness lands

After holiday cheer and relishing in our backyard winter wonderlands, the new year is almost here! It’s that time of year to consider 2023 New Year’s resolutions, a practice for some of us. I choose to make resolutions that are very easy to accomplish, like take three deep breaths every day and look up at the sky every night. Resolutions are generally focused on improving ourselves. However, at this time when we read about the massive loss of wildlife numbers and natural habitats, more endangered species and ocean life full of plastic, I suggest that a good step this 2023, is to make a resolution to improve our environment. It could be reducing household waste, reducing your carbon footprint or doing something for our wild lands.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

While double-digit price increases are likely a thing of the past, buyers need to consider some more strategic approaches to make the most of Summit County real estate

With real estate markets across the United States beginning to cool after the nearly out-of-control frenzy of the post-Covid period, buyers may wonder if the situation in mountain communities like Summit County is also starting to stabilize. According to Debbie Nelson and Ned Walley of Silverthorne’s Nelson Walley Real Estate,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Mountain lion attacks in Nederland raise pet safety concerns

NEDERLAND — A string of mountain lion attacks on dogs in the Nederland area has left many community members concerned about the safety of their pets. Nederland resident Peter James said the community has lost around 12 to 15 dogs to lion attacks in the past six months. Most of the attacks are logged on a wildlife tracker James said was created by a local designer.
NEDERLAND, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Dylan Roberts: Thank you, voters

Last month, tens of thousands of voters across central and northwest Colorado filled out their ballots with our state’s future in mind, and I am honored to have earned your trust to serve as your next Colorado senator. Whether or not you voted for me, thank you for your...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Suzanne Burrows

Suzanne Gruber Burrows, of Breckenridge, passed away on November 21st after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on August 20, 1944 in Frederick Oklahoma, to Phil and June Gruber, both School Administrators. She attended the University of Oklahoma in Norman, and got her Masters in education, after which...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Jan. 1

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Amber, 3 years, domestic shorthair, black, spayed female. Boise, 5 years, domestic longhair,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Vandalism at Dillon Post Office has led to restricted hours, frustrated customers

The Dillon Post Office has restricted its lobby hours after recent acts of vandalism, prompting frustration from some residents who have arrived to pick up packages or check their mailboxes only to find the building closed. In interviews, residents expressed concerns about a lack of communication from the Post Office...
DILLON, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit County Rotary Club continued ‘Making Good Things Happen’ with donations to families, troops in December

The Rotary Club of Summit County continued its season of giving and “Making Good Things Happen” with two charitable events in December. On Dec. 13, 351 local families visited the Silverthorne Pavilion to select clothes, books and toys for their children in time for Christmas, including 686 winter coats, the Rotary Club said in news release. All the items were donated by local individuals and businesses for the Adopt an Angel program.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Sue Hodges

Susan “Sue” Anne Hodges, 87, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Sue was born in Harvey, Illinois, on July 19, 1935. She was the only child of Ronald B. and Anne D. MacMillan. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in early childhood education.
FRISCO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy