After holiday cheer and relishing in our backyard winter wonderlands, the new year is almost here! It’s that time of year to consider 2023 New Year’s resolutions, a practice for some of us. I choose to make resolutions that are very easy to accomplish, like take three deep breaths every day and look up at the sky every night. Resolutions are generally focused on improving ourselves. However, at this time when we read about the massive loss of wildlife numbers and natural habitats, more endangered species and ocean life full of plastic, I suggest that a good step this 2023, is to make a resolution to improve our environment. It could be reducing household waste, reducing your carbon footprint or doing something for our wild lands.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO