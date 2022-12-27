Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Related
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
38-year-old Ryan Lamonte, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14 and that is what he used to kill a buck nicknamed "Split" on December 14.
brproud.com
Supermarket in Gonzales sells winning scratch-off ticket worth $100K
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A winning scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was recently purchased in Ascension Parish. The winning ticket was for the 20X scratch-off game from the Louisiana Lottery. The ticket cost $5 and it was sold at the Lamendola Supermarket located at 16 W. Ascension St. Three people...
Louisiana witness says floating rectangle-shaped object might be space junk
A Louisiana witness at Lafayette reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object glowing bright white at about 6:56 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
brproud.com
Time’s almost up, Powerball ticket worth $50K remains unclaimed in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Check your car, furniture, wallet, clothes or anywhere you may have left a Powerball ticket. The Louisiana Lottery Corporation says that a prize worth $50,000 has yet to be claimed and is set to expire in less than a month. The drawing took place...
Mega Millions Results Revealed – Jackpot Estimated $565 Million
The multi-state lottery game Mega Millions has been pretty good to Louisiana's lottery players in recent history. In fact, last Friday's Mega Millions drawing (December 23) produced a $10,000 winning ticket in Louisiana. Last night players from across the Mega Millions footprint were hoping for a post-Christmas miracle or the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana
Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home. “We sat at the gate; I guess we were delayed for two hours,” said Mabile. “They finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but one flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that, we couldn’t fly.”
It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink
“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Food is such a huge part of Louisiana’s culture and its legacy in the United States. The state’s elected officials have to be serious about it, whether it comes to promoting Louisiana cuisine across the […] The post It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
AROUND THE STATE: New Orleans murder total rises to highest in 26 years
As 2022 winded to an end, the New Orleans homicide total reportedly reached a level last seen in 1996. According to New Orleans television station WVUE, at least 277 murders were reported up to the last days of the year. The station reported 250 New Orleans Police officers were directed...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana cities continue to see record-low unemployment rates
Nearly all of Louisiana's major population centers set a new record-low unemployment rates in November, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The BLS released new data Thursday on not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rates for the 389 metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S., showing that 235 saw declines in unemployment rate. Eight of Louisiana's nine metro areas saw their unemployment rates fall from October, while one — Alexandria — remained the same.
How Did Louisiana's Recent Cold Snap Affect Crawfish Season?
Here's what the experts are saying about the recent cold snap and how that could affect Louisiana's supply of crawfish this year.
Baton Rouge Store Clerk Who Doused Homeless Person With Water Identified, Has Lengthy Criminal Record
Things went from bad to worse for a Baton Rouge store clerk who was identified and issued a misdemeanor summons after pouring water on a homeless woman in freezing weather conditions. Kasey Weber, 33, of Livingston Parish has been charged with simple battery for drenching a homeless woman with a...
wbrz.com
Louisiana planning another one-of-a-kind float for annual Rose Parade in California
PASADENA, Ca. - Louisiana is gearing up for its return in California's 134th Rose Parade to ring in the new year. Louisiana is back in the annual celebration with another show-stopping float, a massive recreation of a riverboat covered in roses. "Incredible work goes into this, and we're very proud...
Louisiana State Employees and Retirees May Be Forced to Find a New Pharmacy Starting January 1
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - A new pharmaceutical contract being pushed by the Edwards administration may force state employees and retirees to find a new pharmacy, starting Monday. The contract, which takes effect on January 1, will go forward after a legal challenge from independent pharmacists, who say the...
theadvocate.com
Doe's tamales, bread from The Little Village and a sandwich: Best things we ate this week
Doe's tamales are not like the tamales my husband's family in El Paso, Texas, makes, but that doesn't mean they aren't tasty. Rolled in parchment paper rather than corn husks, the tamales are more akin to the Mississippi Delta ones I knew as a child growing up in Mississippi. When the mood is right, they hit the spot!
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Dec. 6-Dec. 12, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
ABITA RIDGE SUBDIVISION, PHASE 3B, LOT 60: $85,000, Abita River Park LLC to Vanne Construction LLC. HARRISON AVENUE, LOTS 28, 30, 32, 34, SQUARE 45: $9,500, Milton R. Saba Sr. and Betty J. Miley Saba to Erol A. Bardales Figueroa, Cindy Vanessa H. P. De Bardales and Jose R. Sanchez Moradel.
New Louisiana laws take effect Jan. 1, 2023
A new year means new laws for the state of Louisiana. More than 30 of the bills passed during the 2022 Louisiana legislative session and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards will take effect on Jan.1, and they cover a wide range of topics.
NOLA.com
These nine New Orleans TV news figures won't be returning in 2023
With a new year often come new opportunities. In 2023, a number of local television news fixtures will be missed in homes across the New Orleans area as they settle into new roles, new cities or new lives in retirement. Here's who left in 2022:. WDSU. Sherman Desselle. Desselle is...
publicradiotulsa.org
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
BATON ROUGE, La. – When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter, and thought that was just the right age to help out with a younger sibling.
Comments / 0