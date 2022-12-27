ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Amant, LA

brproud.com

Supermarket in Gonzales sells winning scratch-off ticket worth $100K

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A winning scratch-off ticket worth $100,000 was recently purchased in Ascension Parish. The winning ticket was for the 20X scratch-off game from the Louisiana Lottery. The ticket cost $5 and it was sold at the Lamendola Supermarket located at 16 W. Ascension St. Three people...
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana

Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
WAFB

Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home. “We sat at the gate; I guess we were delayed for two hours,” said Mabile. “They finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but one flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that, we couldn’t fly.”
Louisiana Illuminator

It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink

“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Food is such a huge part of Louisiana’s culture and its legacy in the United States. The state’s elected officials have to be serious about it, whether it comes to promoting Louisiana cuisine across the […] The post It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite food and drink appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana cities continue to see record-low unemployment rates

Nearly all of Louisiana's major population centers set a new record-low unemployment rates in November, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The BLS released new data Thursday on not-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rates for the 389 metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S., showing that 235 saw declines in unemployment rate. Eight of Louisiana's nine metro areas saw their unemployment rates fall from October, while one — Alexandria — remained the same.
