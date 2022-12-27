ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WLNS

Historic Jackson home trashed by renters

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
JACKSON, MI
wkar.org

Eaton County employees to receive biannual retention bonus

Eaton County has reached an agreement to give its employees a biannual recruitment and retention bonus. The plan will provide county employees with a $2,500 bonus every six months for the next two years. The bonus is especially aimed at retaining law enforcement personnel. Earlier this year, Eaton County sheriff...
lansingcitypulse.com

2022 brings new highs for cannabis

This year has been an absolutely wild ride. Here are a few of the many highlights that 2022 has bestowed upon us in the cannabis community:. This year, stoners of Lansing saw a wave of new dispensaries enter the city as well as expansions to already established pot shops. Herbana’s drive-through dispensary and jaw-droppingly low prices had folks from all over the city flocking to its circular building. Bazonzoes expanded and opened a second location towards the south side. Pure Roots entered the scene with a proper introduction from Lansing Mayor Andy Schor during its grand opening ceremony in September. Ascend Wellness descended upon Michigan Avenue with its budget-friendly ounces. And new signs for future Pure Options locations have appeared in three different spots throughout Lansing. Cannabis lovers can now shop in-store or online at one of the 28 licensed dispensaries in the area.
LANSING, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake

A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Man sentenced for emptying septic waste in farm fields

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The owner of a Saginaw County septic hauler was sentenced for unlawfully applying septic waste to farm fields. On Dec. 9, 2020, staff with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy received reports from the Saginaw County Health Department about a septic hauler emptying septage waste to farm fields, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Eaton Co. employees to get bonus amid staffing issues

EATON CO, Mich. (WLNS) – Millions of federal dollars are heading to Eaton County employees and will be doled out as bonuses. Some of that money is headed to the sheriff’s department for qualifying deputies. The money comes months after Sheriff Tom Reich notified county leaders of struggles he’s facing keeping deputies on the road. […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily

Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
LANSING, MI

