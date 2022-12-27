Read full article on original website
A busy year in Jackson and Hillsdale, what you can expect heading into 2023
From GOP infighting to a library board in chaos, 2022 was a busy year in Jackson and Hillsdale counties. As we inch closer to 2023, here are some things to watch out for.
wkar.org
Ingham County Board of Commissioners taking applications to fill vacancy
The Ingham County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications until Jan. 9 to fill a vacancy. The board is looking to appoint a new commissioner for its 13th district. The Board of Commissioners oversees the functions of the county government, including the health department as well as certain parks and roads.
wkar.org
Jackson’s historic Michigan Theatre plans major repairs after capital campaign
A historic mid-Michigan theatre is raising money to undertake some major renovations. The Michigan Theatre in Jackson first opened in 1930 as a venue for vaudeville acts and film screenings. More than 90 years later, the theatre still shows movies and hosts live performances. Now, the organization that runs the...
Proposals have come in for sculpture to be installed at Jackson roundabout
Residents will have the chance at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. to get an up close look at the art works and give feedback in person.
WLNS
Historic Jackson home trashed by renters
wkar.org
Eaton County employees to receive biannual retention bonus
Eaton County has reached an agreement to give its employees a biannual recruitment and retention bonus. The plan will provide county employees with a $2,500 bonus every six months for the next two years. The bonus is especially aimed at retaining law enforcement personnel. Earlier this year, Eaton County sheriff...
Are there any indigenous restaurants in Lansing?
Are there any restaurants that serve indigenous or indigenous-inspired food in Lansing?
lansingcitypulse.com
2022 brings new highs for cannabis
This year has been an absolutely wild ride. Here are a few of the many highlights that 2022 has bestowed upon us in the cannabis community:. This year, stoners of Lansing saw a wave of new dispensaries enter the city as well as expansions to already established pot shops. Herbana’s drive-through dispensary and jaw-droppingly low prices had folks from all over the city flocking to its circular building. Bazonzoes expanded and opened a second location towards the south side. Pure Roots entered the scene with a proper introduction from Lansing Mayor Andy Schor during its grand opening ceremony in September. Ascend Wellness descended upon Michigan Avenue with its budget-friendly ounces. And new signs for future Pure Options locations have appeared in three different spots throughout Lansing. Cannabis lovers can now shop in-store or online at one of the 28 licensed dispensaries in the area.
Whitmer names bank executive Sandy Pierce to MSU Board of Trustees
LANSING — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday named a bank executive to fill a vacancy on the MSU Board of Trustees. Sandy Pierce will fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Pat O'Keefe, Whitmer announced in a news release. Pierce's term begins immediately and expires Jan. 1, 2029.
What’s up with I-69 construction?
The news on the project to reconstruct I-69 between Marshall and Charlotte is generally good. This project is close to 70 percent done
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing easing visitor restrictions
During regular visiting hours (8 a.m.-8 p.m.), people no longer have to check in at the registration desk in the hospital lobby.
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake
A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
WNEM
Man sentenced for emptying septic waste in farm fields
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The owner of a Saginaw County septic hauler was sentenced for unlawfully applying septic waste to farm fields. On Dec. 9, 2020, staff with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy received reports from the Saginaw County Health Department about a septic hauler emptying septage waste to farm fields, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.
Eaton Co. employees to get bonus amid staffing issues
EATON CO, Mich. (WLNS) – Millions of federal dollars are heading to Eaton County employees and will be doled out as bonuses. Some of that money is headed to the sheriff’s department for qualifying deputies. The money comes months after Sheriff Tom Reich notified county leaders of struggles he’s facing keeping deputies on the road. […]
Amid low temperatures, Jackson hotel keeps the homeless warm
Efforts from the City of Jackson and local organizations have helped homeless people stay warm.
wkar.org
City of Jackson visitors bureau offering free hotel shuttle service on New Year’s Eve
The City of Jackson's visitors bureau is offering a free shuttle service on New Year’s Eve. Experience Jackson is partnering with the city transportation authority, law enforcement and a local wine and beer distributor to make this year’s shuttle possible. The buses will travel along two routes, connecting...
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily
Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
Eaton Rapids farm has sustainable solution for Christmas trees… Goats
Michigan supplies about 3 million fresh trees each year, making it No. 3 in the nation for the amount of Christmas trees harvested.
