Read full article on original website
Alby Fuctifino
3d ago
Poor guy. That sucks. Spend your life going to work and end up having an accident that costs your life. My heart goes out to the family.
Reply
25
Related
Woman, 63, killed in central Pa. crash
A 63-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when a vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed, Lancaster County authorities said. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. on the New Holland Pike. The 63-year-old, who is from Lititz, was pronounced dead at...
pahomepage.com
Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: coroner
Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: …. Woman hit by tractor-trailer, killed in York County: coroner. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical …. Employee found dead outside Geisinger Danville Medical Center. Idaho Press Conference Update. Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA. CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY...
local21news.com
Three car crash entrapment sends two to the hospital in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two people have been sent to the hospital following a three car accident that lead to one person being trapped. According to Quarryville Fire Department, crews were sent to the scene a little before 12:00 p.m. on Friday for a reported three car collision.
newyorkbeacon.com
Mystery: Ailing Pennsylvania Man Dies on the Coldest Night of the Year on Cellblock Where Someone Died from Hypothermia Months Before
A Pennsylvania man’s death on the medical block of a detention center has raised the record number of fatalities in the facility and brought on questions about the treatment of people being detained there. Richard Carter, 63, died in the Dauphin County Prison after a “medical emergency” on Christmas...
Coroner IDs woman fatally hit by tractor-trailer on central Pa. road
The 37-year-old woman struck and killed Wednesday night while walking along a York County road with a friend has been publicly identified. Kristi Why had fallen and hurt herself along the eastbound side of Arsenal Road in Manchester Township, when a tractor-trailer merging onto the road from Interstate 83 hit her, Coroner Pamela Gay said.
Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner
Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
local21news.com
Hanover Foods worker dies after falling into factory machine
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner reports that a 59-year-old employee of the Hanover Foods factory in Penn Township, York County died Tuesday morning in a machinery accident. According to witnesses, the employee reportedly fell into a bean hopper while working around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. The coroner...
WGAL
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County, the coroner's office says. The crash happened shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township. The coroner's office said a 63-year-old passenger in one of the vehicles was...
Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology
You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
pahomepage.com
Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility
Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Hanover Foods employee dies at York County facility. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement …. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement in new year. Montour County mobile home park water woes. Montour County mobile home park water woes. NAACP New...
Man who shot at central Pa. police sentenced to prison: ‘You are alive today for one reason and one reason only’
A Lancaster County man should feel lucky to be alive after shooting at police officers during an hours-long standoff last year, a judge said Thursday while sentencing him to years in prison. Shawn Stryker, 51, of Columbia, fired two shots at Lancaster County police officers Jan. 3, 2021, during a...
5 charged in Dauphin County carjacking that led to multi-town chase, crash
Three adults and two juveniles were arrested Thursday after stealing a car in Steelton and leading police from multiple departments on a chase, authorities said. A woman told police a man put a gun to her head and stole her car around 10:14 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of South Second Street in Steelton, according to police.
Road shut down in Lancaster County following 2-vehicle crash
LANCASTER, Pa. — Emergency responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township on Dec. 29. According to Lancaster County 911, three people were injured in the crash shortly before 12:45 p.m. Thursday. The East Lampeter Police Department is investigating the cause of...
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
Neighbor's call helps save York County home engulfed in flames
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home was saved Thursday morning when a good Samaritan called 911 to report that their neighbor's house was on fire. The call came in just after 7:15 a.m. on Dec. 29, and emergency personnel responded to the 6200 block of Hoff Road. The house was fully engulfed by 7:24 a.m., according to officials.
Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
Dauphin County officer injured in crash while responding to police chase
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify the circumstances of the chase and crash. Two people were injured during a Thursday night crash in Dauphin County, including a local police officer in the process of responding to a police chase, authorities said. Swatara Township police said Lower...
WGAL
Man found not guilty in York County boy’s death
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man charged in the death of a York County boy in 2018 has been found not guilty. Tyree Bowie had been accused of murdering 2-year-old Dante Mullinix. The coroner ruled the boy's death was caused by a traumatic brain injury accompanied by strangulation and suffocation.
Traffic alert: Lancaster County crash on Route 222 causing delays
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A crash along Route 222 in Lancaster County has caused some delays for those on the roads. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the crash occurred around mile marker 32.8 in the southbound lane around 5:37 p.m. One person has been transported from the scene....
Second suspect arrested in Lebanon County business burglary
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A second suspect in the Christmas Eve. burglary at Blatt & Tillett garage has been arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 20-year-old Austin Davis turned himself in to authorities Thursday night in connection to the theft of a truck, tools, and cash. Earlier this week 22-year-old Joel Tirado-Valentin was arrested […]
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
198K+
Followers
86K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 6