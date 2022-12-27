ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Florida Today

COVID-19 cases increase by thousands over holidays

COVID-19 cases increased by about 6,000 over the holidays throughout Florida, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The uptick comes while fewer than 10% of Floridians aged 5 and older have received their updated COVID booster shot, according to the CDC. ...
FLORIDA STATE
WSFA

FDA to include sesame on list of major allergens

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is adding sesame to its list of major food allergens on Jan. 1. This is a result of the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research Act signed into law last year. Sesame will join the major food allergens list, which includes milk,...

