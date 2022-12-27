Read full article on original website
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Longtime Seattle family restaurant shares recipe for NYE parties
SEATTLE — This year marks the first time the Space Needle will welcome back in-person crowds since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Recent changes in pandemic guidelines have also prompted more people to host their own in-person New Year's Eve gatherings. To help people get ready for the...
Tri-City Herald
Want to start the new year fresh? Bask in freezing water at a Polar Bear Plunge event
To start 2023 on the right foot, Washington state residents can take a splash at a Polar Bear Plunge event in the Tacoma area. The Polar Bear Plunge is an annual tradition where people submerge themselves in freezing water to welcome the first day of the new year. Although some events have been canceled during the past few years due to pandemic-related health measures, many areas near Tacoma are bringing back the tradition.
seattlemet.com
Remembering Seattle Restaurants That Closed in 2022
It’s tempting to look back at the year of restaurant closures and look for some sort of meaning, a pattern that reveals truths. All I’ve got it this: These are very hard times—maybe the hardest—in an industry where it’s never been easy. The list below certainly isn’t comprehensive. But it does offer a snapshot of what we lose if we don’t support the hell out of our local restaurants.
natureworldnews.com
Style Expert Shares 7 Clothing Programs for Recycling Mountains of Old Clothes
With so many environmental conservation efforts out there, anyone would be overwhelmed as to which one to pursue. A style expert recommends looking no further than the mountain of old clothes in the closet and the seven clothing programs suitable for recycling still-usable clothing. Zoe Sayler, a style editor for...
pethelpful.com
Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle
Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
mltnews.com
Updated: Gene Juarez Academy closes Mountlake Terrace location
The Gene Juarez Academy North Campus, located at 24255 Van Ry Blvd. #A4 in Mountlake Terrace, is no more as the cosmetology training location has closed. Crews were seen during the last week of December moving equipment and supplies out of the 15,000- square-foot commercial space and removing the outdoor signage.
seiskamimura.com
Seattle Guide: Salish Lodge The Dining Room
Due to the unseemly weather conditions, a lot of the hiking paths and trails in the Seattle area are closed. We were disappointed to find that at Snoqualmie Falls you could only take in the view from the outlook but made the most of our trip to the falls by pivoting to enjoying a holiday brunch at Salish Lodge’s The Dining Room. The room is lined with ceiling to floor windows so that diners can take in the beautiful views of forest and falls. The ambiance was woodsy and cozy with Christmas trees and pine decorations all around.
getnews.info
Zenith Holland Nursery, Des Moines’ Oldest Plant Store with a Rich History
Operating continuously since 1907, Zenith Holland Nursery has seen and endured two world wars, pandemics, global economic crises, and more. Still, it serves its original purpose to delight and amuses locals and tourists alike. Operating continuously since 1907, Zenith Holland Nursery has seen and endured two world wars, pandemics, global...
kirklandreporter.com
King County encourages folks to recycle their old holiday lights
Following the holiday season, a handful of retailers and other organizations in King County are accepting old holiday light strands that are broken or being updated and sending them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them. The King County Solid Waste Division has compiled a list of the...
shorelineareanews.com
January 2023 Author events at Third Place Books Lake Forest Park
) – denotes ticketed event. ) – denotes event for children or middle grade readers. Thursday, January 5 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park. Murder at the Royal Albert: A Daniel Jacobus Mystery. A former violinist with the Boston Symphony and associate concertmaster of the Utah...
whatcomtalk.com
Winter Trip to Port Ludlow Resort Offers Warmth, Relaxation on Puget Sound
Pacific Northwest winters are known for dark skies, cool moist air from the marine layer fog and days of sideways rain. A relaxing winter trip to The Resort at Port Ludlow in the beautiful Puget Sound is a retreat for rejuvenation of mind and body. Take in the beauty of the water, eat, rest, take a walk, kayak, golf, get a massage, and storm watch on the Olympic Peninsula during this enchanted time of the year.
KUOW
An accessible guide to hiking in Washington
The Seattle Now team makes a lot of shows… And some really leave a mark on us. This week we’re going to highlight some of our favorite conversations of the year. We loved this show because hiking is essential to life for a lot of people in the Pacific Northwest. And Syren Nagakyrie’s book, The Disabled Hiker’s Guide to Western Washington and Oregon, helps make one of our favorite activities more accessible.
Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital
Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
riptidefish.com
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
KGW
King tide brings flooding, jellyfish to streets of downtown Olympia, Wash.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A record high tide flooded at least three Olympia businesses Tuesday morning, according to city officials. “This morning was a pretty extraordinary event,” said City of Olympia Water Resources Director Eric Christensen. Christensen said Tuesday morning’s high tide reached 18.4 feet. The prior record of...
downtownbellevue.com
New Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar, Cantina Monarca, to Open Dec. 31
A new 21 and over Mexican restaurant and tequila bar, Cantina Monarca, reminiscent of Tulum along the Yucatán Peninsula, is opening on December 31st at Lincoln Square South along Bellevue Way Northeast. It is located in the space that was previously occupied by Taylor Shellfish. The elevated-casual eatery features...
PHOTOS: King Tide brings in boatloads of driftwood to Three Tree Point
A 13.67 high “King Tide” brought in boatloads of driftwood to beaches along Burien’s Three Tree Point neighborhood – but luckily not much damage – on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the WA State Department of Ecology, “King Tides” are defined as the...
The Stranger
Seattle's Ice Storm Crashes Revealed That Cars Are Not About People, They Are About Cars
What needs to be explained, philosophically, is the large number of car crashes that occurred during the ice storm Seattle experienced last week. One can understand the pedestrians who slipped, slid, and fell onto ice-covered sidewalks. These accidents, which often reduced pedestrians to all fours, were more comical than scary. But the same cannot be said about the cars (4,094 pounds of metal, plastic, and other industrial materials) that lost all control to the pull of gravity. These accidents presented a real danger to the person in and near the spinning machine. Why did reason and many warnings fail to make the needed impression on these drivers? Is our love of cars so overwhelming? Or do cars just make us dumb?
3 Videos that Prove Seattle should be Terrified of Snow
Winter has been in full swing for a little while now, Eastern Washington and Snoqualmie pass has already gotten their yearly dumping of snow and there's still more to come. Western Washington also got a heavy dose of snow and freezing weather, which is a recipe for disaster. Every year...
