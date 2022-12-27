Read full article on original website
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot Asks For $53.5 Million to Support MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
Things are Happening At Thunder Wrestling Club In Country Club HillsSouth Suburban NewsCountry Club Hills, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
oakpark.com
River Forest, Elmwood Park launch North Ave. streetscape project
Officials from the villages of Elmwood Park and River Forest are teaming up on a streetscape improvement project on North Avenue where it passes through the two municipalities. North Avenue between Thatcher and Harlem avenues is the municipal boundary between the two communities. The River Forest Village Board took its...
Hyde Park apartment complex residents permitted to break leases, move out due to power outage
Residents who have been evacuated from two buildings with no power at The Algonquin apartment complex in Hyde Park are being allowed to move out permanently.
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant review
I have always driven by this pizza location. I have been told by many friends that they have solid pizza and I need to check them out. The name is Garibaldi's in Hoffman Estates.
Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
WSPY NEWS
Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in Oswego Wednesday
Oswego police say that a 19-year-old woman from Oswego and an 11-year-old girl from Maywood were hit by a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Montgomery woman Wednesday evening in the area of Fernwood Road and E. Merchants Drive. Both pedestrians were taken to an area hospital. Police did not announce...
fox32chicago.com
City of Chicago to sell off 2,000 vacant lots on South and West sides for fraction of value
CHICAGO - Six years ago, Mekazin Alexander bought a 6,000-square-foot lot several houses down from where she owns a home in Englewood. She bought the lot as part of Large Lots, a program initially spearheaded by Englewood residents and adapted by the city in 2015. Alexander turned the unkempt lot...
seiu73.org
Historic Contract Gains for Palos Hills Public Works
Since Palos Hills public works had their union certified in 1984, SEIU Local 73 has been fighting to secure two additional sick days. Management had fought the increase in paid sick leave for 38 years. “This was a big victory thanks to our union,” said members of the bargaining team....
Schaumburg has plans for new entertainment district
CHICAGO (CBS) – The village of Schaumburg is moving ahead with plans to build a giant new entertainment district.Sources confirmed the village is finalizing the purchase of a chunk of land next to the Schaumburg Convention Center and Renaissance Hotel.Some of that space will be used to build Andretti Indoor Karting and Games.If it's anything like Andretti's other locations, it will include a go-kart track, laser tag, bowling, and a full restaurant and bar.The village trustees still must approve the sale.
Longtime Libertyville hair salon to close as stylist/owner retires: 'It's been a good run'
"It's like I come here to visit and I get paid for it," stylist Nance Grimaldi said as she prepares to close up shop.
PLANetizen
Chicago Sears Redevelopment To Include Medical Facility, Housing
A redevelopment project on the site of a former Sears store on Chicago’s West Side will include a 62,000 square foot medical facility and grocery store, reports Shamus Toomey for Block Club Chicago. According to the developers, “The grocery store and a residential area with 125 apartments and 25...
fox32chicago.com
Damen Silos sold by state of Illinois
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration sold the Damen Silos and 23 acres of riverfront industrial land last week despite last-minute efforts by groups trying to delay the sale and allow public input. Michael Tadin Jr. and his family were announced last month as the high bidder, offering $6.5...
fox32chicago.com
Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately
HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
oakpark.com
Getting Oak Park ready for a gas-free future
New York, L.A., San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago … what’s stopping Oak Park from joining these and many other U.S. cities moving toward requiring new buildings to be gas-free?. From extraction to combustion, the gas powering our furnaces, hot water heaters, stoves, and dryers is a major contributor to...
wgnradio.com
Buying a condo in Chicago’s South Loop told from the perspective of parents of a Columbia College student
Brian McCutcheon and Donna Sink, parents of a Columbia College Student, join John Williams to share their experience buying a small condo in Chicago’s South Loop to avoid paying dorm costs or rent for their son. Listen in while Donna and Brian share their experience and whether or not they were successful finding everything they wanted.
Emporium Beverage Depot Calls Dolton Home
Emporium Beverage Depot is Dolton’s premiere beverage retail establishment. Owner Tiffany Kamara pictured with husband, Patrick Kamara, is ePhoto bySouth Suburban News / mytaylormedia.
luxury-houses.net
Built with Finest Materials and Architectural Beauty, this Impeccably Designed Manor in Glenview, IL Listed at $3.985M
The Estate in Glenview is a luxurious home situated on a lush landscape now available for sale. This home located at 1145 Central Rd, Glenview, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,751 square feet of living spaces. Call Kathleen Menighan (312-213-0549) – @properties Christie’s International Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Glenview.
Despite Protests, Damen Silos Sold By Pritzker to Controversial Buyer
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration sold the Damen Silos and 23 acres of riverfront industrial land last week despite last-minute efforts by groups trying to delay the sale and allow public input. Michael Tadin Jr. and his family were announced last month as the high bidder, offering $6.5 million, for...
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, Illinois
On March 6, 2018, 54-year-old Richton Park, Illinois resident, Tracie Bell, failed to show up for work. Tracie, a loving mother who is a secretary for the Cook County State Attorney's Office, is described as very dependable. It is uncharacteristic of her not to call her supervisor if she was going to be absent or late.
secretchicago.com
Groundbreaking Will Soon Begin On The $1 Billion Cascading ‘Sister Towers’ Being Built On The Site Of Abandoned Chicago Spire
The Chicago Spire hole was born from a disintegrated dream. Once upon a time, it was the beginning of what was to become the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere. A 2,000 feet tall tower was to shoot up from 400 North Lake Shore Drive, piercing the clouds and offering more than 150 floors of unique potential.
fox32chicago.com
Recent testing in Chicago suburb shows high levels of lead in some drinking water samples
ELGIN, Ill. - There is an alert for people living in Elgin. Recent testing done by the city showed high levels of lead in some drinking water samples. An alert will go out when more than 10 percent of homes tested have a lead concentration of 15 parts per billion.
