CHICAGO (CBS) – The village of Schaumburg is moving ahead with plans to build a giant new entertainment district.Sources confirmed the village is finalizing the purchase of a chunk of land next to the Schaumburg Convention Center and Renaissance Hotel.Some of that space will be used to build Andretti Indoor Karting and Games.If it's anything like Andretti's other locations, it will include a go-kart track, laser tag, bowling, and a full restaurant and bar.The village trustees still must approve the sale.

SCHAUMBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO