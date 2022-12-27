ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willow Springs, IL

oakpark.com

River Forest, Elmwood Park launch North Ave. streetscape project

Officials from the villages of Elmwood Park and River Forest are teaming up on a streetscape improvement project on North Avenue where it passes through the two municipalities. North Avenue between Thatcher and Harlem avenues is the municipal boundary between the two communities. The River Forest Village Board took its...
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two pedestrians hit by vehicle in Oswego Wednesday

Oswego police say that a 19-year-old woman from Oswego and an 11-year-old girl from Maywood were hit by a vehicle driven by a 66-year-old Montgomery woman Wednesday evening in the area of Fernwood Road and E. Merchants Drive. Both pedestrians were taken to an area hospital. Police did not announce...
OSWEGO, IL
seiu73.org

Historic Contract Gains for Palos Hills Public Works

Since Palos Hills public works had their union certified in 1984, SEIU Local 73 has been fighting to secure two additional sick days. Management had fought the increase in paid sick leave for 38 years. “This was a big victory thanks to our union,” said members of the bargaining team....
CBS Chicago

Schaumburg has plans for new entertainment district

CHICAGO (CBS) – The village of Schaumburg is moving ahead with plans to build a giant new entertainment district.Sources confirmed the village is finalizing the purchase of a chunk of land next to the Schaumburg Convention Center and Renaissance Hotel.Some of that space will be used to build Andretti Indoor Karting and Games.If it's anything like Andretti's other locations, it will include a go-kart track, laser tag, bowling, and a full restaurant and bar.The village trustees still must approve the sale.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
PLANetizen

Chicago Sears Redevelopment To Include Medical Facility, Housing

A redevelopment project on the site of a former Sears store on Chicago’s West Side will include a 62,000 square foot medical facility and grocery store, reports Shamus Toomey for Block Club Chicago. According to the developers, “The grocery store and a residential area with 125 apartments and 25...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Damen Silos sold by state of Illinois

CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration sold the Damen Silos and 23 acres of riverfront industrial land last week despite last-minute efforts by groups trying to delay the sale and allow public input. Michael Tadin Jr. and his family were announced last month as the high bidder, offering $6.5...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Safe Haven Baby Box in Hammond to close immediately

HAMMOND, Ind. - The Safe Haven Baby Box located on Hohman Avenue in Hammond will no longer be available effective immediately. The baby box located at 5454 Hohman Ave. closed Friday. According to Franciscan Health Hammond and Safe Haven Baby Boxes, the Baby Box will eventually be relocated. Baby Boxes...
HAMMOND, IN
oakpark.com

Getting Oak Park ready for a gas-free future

New York, L.A., San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago … what’s stopping Oak Park from joining these and many other U.S. cities moving toward requiring new buildings to be gas-free?. From extraction to combustion, the gas powering our furnaces, hot water heaters, stoves, and dryers is a major contributor to...
OAK PARK, IL
luxury-houses.net

Built with Finest Materials and Architectural Beauty, this Impeccably Designed Manor in Glenview, IL Listed at $3.985M

The Estate in Glenview is a luxurious home situated on a lush landscape now available for sale. This home located at 1145 Central Rd, Glenview, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,751 square feet of living spaces. Call Kathleen Menighan (312-213-0549) – @properties Christie’s International Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Glenview.
GLENVIEW, IL

