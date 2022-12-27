Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Suspects wanted for robbing, carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a string of robberies and carjackings that occurred on the South Side Friday morning. In each incident, the offenders approached the victims while they were either inside their vehicles or just after they exited their vehicles. The offenders then displayed a handgun before taking...
Bystander almost stops alleged catalytic converter thieves, Niles police say
Niles police said the suspects pointed a gun at the bystanders before trying to drive away.
WSPY NEWS
Chicago man arrested after fighting police
A Chicago man is facing a bevy of charges after allegedly fighting with two groups of police early Friday morning. Police also claim that 25-year-old Willlie Turner was armed with a fully automatic firearm at the time. According to the Kane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy had pulled Turner over...
More than a dozen Rivers Casino Des Plaines employees' paychecks stolen, altered and cashed
Police say more than a dozen checks were stolen after being mailed to employees.
fox32chicago.com
2 people fatally shot in Avalon Park home
CHICAGO - Two men were killed in a shooting late Friday inside an Avalon Park home. The men were inside a home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses in the home told officers they heard a loud...
cwbchicago.com
5 charged with attempted murder for ‘straight-up beating’ of Red Line passenger in downtown Chicago
Chicago — Five men viciously beat, stomped, and kicked a man, leaving him seriously injured, after he asked them to stop blocking the doors on a Red Line car, preventing the train from moving and delaying his commute to work, prosecutors said Friday. One of the accused men is...
Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 9 years for killing woman, injuring another in Wrigleyville hit-and-run
Chicago — A Lincoln Park man has been sentenced to nine years for killing a 27-year-old cancer survivor and injuring the woman’s friend in a hit-and-run collision in Wrigleyville last year, according to court records. Brett Dimick, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts of failure to report an...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in both legs in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
Chicago police looking for group of thieves connected to at least 9 burglaries in 2 days
The thieves used a large rock to smash their way into the business, and were in and out in less than five minutes.
17-year-old teen arrested for multiple armed robberies
A teenager is facing charges for multiple armed robberies in Humboldt Park. A 17-year-old was arrested just south of Augusta Boulevard for robbing a 51-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman, and attempting to rob 46-year-old woman.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County teen found guilty of burglarizing BMW dealership, attempting to hit police officer with car
WESTMONT, Ill. - A 17-year-old boy was sentenced Wednesday to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice for burglarizing a BMW dealership and attempting to drive a vehicle into a police officer last year. The teen was found guilty last month of two counts of armed violence, one count of burglary,...
Chicago police officer injured while responding to shooting on South Side
While responding to the incident, CPD said a police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was confronted by a person near the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in foot in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the foot in Morgan Park Thursday afternoon. At about 2:16 p.m., a 22-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 111th Street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, Chicago police said. An occupant in the vehicle fired...
cwbchicago.com
1 robber arrested, 3 others escape after holdup crew claims at least 9 more victims
Update December 29: A 17-year-old boy is charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery in connection with the incident on Cortland Street, according to Chicago police. Chicago police arrested one suspect, but three others escaped following another wave of armed robberies that stretched...
1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting at University Park apartment, police say
One person is dead and two others were injured after a shooting at a University Park Housing Complex Friday.
Prospect Heights shooting leaves boy wounded, police say
A boy was wounded in the back in a shooting in Prospect Heights Friday morning, police said.
cwbchicago.com
45-time convicted felon scammed Chicago businesses by posing as a city employee, prosecutors say
46 strikes and you’re out, pal. Or maybe not. We’ll see. Prosecutors say a man on parole for his 43rd, 44th, and 45th felony convictions is the guy who dressed up like a city inspector to scam businesses out of money on Chicago’s North Side earlier this month.
Bank robbed on Elmhurst Road in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- The FBI late Thursday was on the scene of a bank robbery in Des Plaines.The robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank at 845 S. Elmhurst Rd. in Des Plaines, according to the FBI. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m., according to Des Plaines police.As of early Thursday evening, there was no description of the suspect.Further details were not immediately available.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor
CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
