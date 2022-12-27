ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WSPY NEWS

Chicago man arrested after fighting police

A Chicago man is facing a bevy of charges after allegedly fighting with two groups of police early Friday morning. Police also claim that 25-year-old Willlie Turner was armed with a fully automatic firearm at the time. According to the Kane County Sheriff's Office, a deputy had pulled Turner over...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people fatally shot in Avalon Park home

CHICAGO - Two men were killed in a shooting late Friday inside an Avalon Park home. The men were inside a home in the 8600 block of South Constance Avenue when someone fired shots about 10:35 p.m., Chicago police said. Witnesses in the home told officers they heard a loud...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Residential burglary crew busted in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man and two teens were arrested in connection with a series of residential burglaries in counties across the Chicago area. Al Miller, 35, and two boys, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody on Dec. 10 after law enforcement witnessed them burglarizing a home in Glencoe, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in both legs in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot in both of his legs Friday morning in South Chicago. At about 11:58 a.m., a 24-year-old man was outside in the 8700 block of South Burley when a black vehicle drove past the victim, Chicago police said. An unknown offender from the vehicle fired...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in foot in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the foot in Morgan Park Thursday afternoon. At about 2:16 p.m., a 22-year-old man was near the sidewalk in the 1400 block of West 111th Street when he was approached by an unknown vehicle, Chicago police said. An occupant in the vehicle fired...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bank robbed on Elmhurst Road in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- The FBI late Thursday was on the scene of a bank robbery in Des Plaines.The robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank at 845 S. Elmhurst Rd. in Des Plaines, according to the FBI. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m., according to Des Plaines police.As of early Thursday evening, there was no description of the suspect.Further details were not immediately available.
DES PLAINES, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while traveling in rideshare vehicle in Park Manor

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while traveling in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-olds were passengers in a rideshare vehicle around 2:15 a.m. in the first block of East 71st Street when someone in a silver sedan started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

