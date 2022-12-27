Read full article on original website
Related
Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit
Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
Leonardo DiCaprio has Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter, 23, ‘smitten’ as actor shares the ‘cautionary tale’ he told her
Lorenzo Lamas is "excited" for his 23-year-old daughter Victoria after she boasted over the phone about her new love interest, Leonardo DiCaprio, 48.
Kanye West is Reportedly Missing
According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
Where Everyone in Hollywood Went on Vacation to Close Out 2022 and Ring in the New Year
As 2022 drew to a close, some stars and Hollywood executives leaned into the luxury of staying home for the holidays, while many others ventured further afield to celebrate. Among the hot spots were perennial getaway favorites Aspen, Cabo, Maui and St. Barts along with destinations from Fiji and Taiwan to Dubai and Madagascar. Here are highlights of the Hollywood crowd’s globe-trotting merrymaking. Home in L.A. Topping haute L.A. holiday parties was Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s soirée, complete with a gingerbread rendering of their Bel-Air residence, where Kim Kardashian, Jane Fonda, Billie Eilish and Vanessa Hudgens mingled. North West joined Sia to...
So Many Celebs Are Paying Tribute To Barbara Walters & Their Reactions Are Heartwarming
Friday marked the end of an era for the journalism world as multiple sources confirmed the passing of Barbara Walters. The trailblazing journalist who became the first woman to anchor a network evening news program in 1976 died at the age of 93. The loss of Walters, often credited for...
27 Movies That Utterly Butchered The Book They Were Based On
"Imagine whatever you love about the book being stomped, sh*t upon, then stomped again by a bunch of otherwise talented actors."
Foo Fighters Vow To Continue Live Concerts In Aftermath Of Taylor Hawkins' Death
In a tweet posted Saturday, the band acknowledged that 2022 was “the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known.”
bravotv.com
Tamra Judge Opens Up About Undergoing Surgery: “Wish Me Luck”
The RHOC cast member revealed that she is undergoing abdominal surgery in a series of candid Instagram posts. The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge shared an update on her health this week. She revealed to her fans that she is undergoing surgery, sharing insights into the procedure via several social media posts.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0