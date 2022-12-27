Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Man has life-threatening injuries after crash in north Fort Wayne
WANE-TV
Person struck while pushing car on Ludwig Road
WISH-TV
Fort Wayne police: Woman found stabbed in street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne police says their department is investigating a stabbing that left a woman in life-threatening condition Thursday. At 11:30 a.m., police received reports of a woman laying in the roadway, suffering from a stab wound in the 600 block of East Suttenfield Avenue. Officers rendered aid, and the woman was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
WANE-TV
Coroner: Fort Wayne man dies from hypothermia
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) reported a Fort Wayne resident has died as a result of the recent weather conditions. The ACCO received reports Dec. 23 regarding the death of an 81-year-old man who had been found outside his home by family members.
WOWO News
Local mother looking for plea deal in child’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne mother has submitted a plea agreement in connection to the death of her little girl. 38-year-old Emily Tudor has agreed to plead guilty to all charges, according to our partners in news at 21 Alive. Tudor’s charges are three counts of neglect of a dependent where the defendant endangers the dependent, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
hometownstations.com
A Lima man was found dead in a yard with a gunshot wound Thursday night
WANE-TV
Authorities extradite man with murder charge to Fort Wayne for initial hearing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man charged with murder in the 2021 Valentine’s Day death of his girlfriend took part in an initial hearing Friday morning after being extradited from Arkansas. Authorities charged 32-year-old Tykwan Walker with murder after police found Heather Hobbs dead at...
WOWO News
Man shot, allegedly broke into home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was shot while allegedly trying to break into a home. It happened around 7 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, in the 1900 block of Hillsdale Avenue. Officers say that they were called by the homeowner, warning that he had shot the person trying to break into his house. When they arrived, police found a man lying in the entryway of the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The intruders’ name has yet to be announced.
Sturgis police: One dead in shooting at motel
A man was shot and killed at a motel in Sturgis on Thursday.
WANE-TV
Heavy traffic expected near Coliseum on NYE
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you plan to drive past the Coliseum on Saturday, you might want to find an alternative route. The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum says there will be heavy traffic conditions on Coliseum Boulevard and Parnell Avenue leading up to the Komets game and Rumble event.
1 person in ‘serious condition’ after semitruck crash on I-69
A vehicle fire Thursday morning has closed a stretch of highway just southwest of city limits.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne homicide numbers decrease big in 2022
Fort Wayne's homicide count was almost halved from 2021. Fort Wayne's homicide count was almost halved from 2021.
A look at how the Fort Wayne Police Department continues work on cold cases
Even with the higher rate of success, the problem remains that there are cases that do not get solved. That means there are victim's families that don't get the closure that they need.
Lima man killed in Fourth Street shooting
LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or people involved in a Thursday night shooting in south Lima that left one man dead in the city’s fourth homicide of 2022. Officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street in reference to a shooting. They found Kobe Bryant, 22, of Lima, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WNDU
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
WANE-TV
Ohio police looking for Bryan man missing since November; Family offers $3K reward
BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Bryan, Ohio are asking for assistance in learning the whereabouts of a local man who has been missing for over a month. According to a Facebook post from the Bryan Police Department, 22-year-old Noah Johnson was last seen Nov. 18. A Facebook page...
proclaimerscv.com
41-Year-Old Man From Indiana Allegedly Robbed IHOP Right On Christmas Eve
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (TCD) — The police of Indiana arrested a 41-year-old man after he allegedly robbed an IHOP with his axe and a knife. According to Fort Wayne Police, on Dec. 24 at around 12:54 p.m., the police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at Coldwater Road in IHOP.
Have you seen him? Family offering reward for information on man last seen at Fulton County park
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Authorities in Fulton and Williams counties are seeking help from the public in locating a missing northwest Ohio man whose family is offering a reward to find him. Noah Johnson, from Bryan, has been missing since Nov. 18, 2022. Johnson's last known location was...
WANE-TV
Frozen pipes cause issues for structures across Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In addition to frigid temperatures and deteriorating road conditions, frozen pipes have also caused problems across Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Director of Public Information Frank Suarez told WANE 15 the city has responded to 14 water main breaks since Dec. 22. On top of...
