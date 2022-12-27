ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

WANE-TV

Person struck while pushing car on Ludwig Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police say a person pushing a car was struck by another vehicle on Ludwig Road Thursday night. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed with life threatening injuries. Just before 8 p.m., officers found a man lying near the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Fort Wayne police: Woman found stabbed in street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne police says their department is investigating a stabbing that left a woman in life-threatening condition Thursday. At 11:30 a.m., police received reports of a woman laying in the roadway, suffering from a stab wound in the 600 block of East Suttenfield Avenue. Officers rendered aid, and the woman was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: Fort Wayne man dies from hypothermia

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) reported a Fort Wayne resident has died as a result of the recent weather conditions. The ACCO received reports Dec. 23 regarding the death of an 81-year-old man who had been found outside his home by family members.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Local mother looking for plea deal in child’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne mother has submitted a plea agreement in connection to the death of her little girl. 38-year-old Emily Tudor has agreed to plead guilty to all charges, according to our partners in news at 21 Alive. Tudor’s charges are three counts of neglect of a dependent where the defendant endangers the dependent, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
FORT WAYNE, IN
hometownstations.com

A Lima man was found dead in a yard with a gunshot wound Thursday night

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Detectives say 22-year-old Kobe Bryant of Lima was found shot to death in a yard in the 600 block of E. Fourth St. just before 10:00 p.m. Thursday night. Police say there are no...
LIMA, OH
WOWO News

Man shot, allegedly broke into home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was shot while allegedly trying to break into a home. It happened around 7 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, in the 1900 block of Hillsdale Avenue. Officers say that they were called by the homeowner, warning that he had shot the person trying to break into his house. When they arrived, police found a man lying in the entryway of the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The intruders’ name has yet to be announced.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Heavy traffic expected near Coliseum on NYE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you plan to drive past the Coliseum on Saturday, you might want to find an alternative route. The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum says there will be heavy traffic conditions on Coliseum Boulevard and Parnell Avenue leading up to the Komets game and Rumble event.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Lima man killed in Fourth Street shooting

LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or people involved in a Thursday night shooting in south Lima that left one man dead in the city’s fourth homicide of 2022. Officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street in reference to a shooting. They found Kobe Bryant, 22, of Lima, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Frozen pipes cause issues for structures across Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In addition to frigid temperatures and deteriorating road conditions, frozen pipes have also caused problems across Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Director of Public Information Frank Suarez told WANE 15 the city has responded to 14 water main breaks since Dec. 22. On top of...
FORT WAYNE, IN

