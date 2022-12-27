FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was shot while allegedly trying to break into a home. It happened around 7 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, in the 1900 block of Hillsdale Avenue. Officers say that they were called by the homeowner, warning that he had shot the person trying to break into his house. When they arrived, police found a man lying in the entryway of the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The intruders’ name has yet to be announced.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO