Mix 94.7 KMCH
Water Pipe Break Causes Damage, Displaces Residents at Manchester Apartments
At approximately 9 am on Monday, the Manchester Police responded to a report of a catastrophic water pipe break in two of the Manchester Park Apartment Buildings. The officer who responded determined that most of the apartments in those two buildings were not fit for occupation – some of which had soaked carpets and walls, others which experienced collapsed ceilings.
KCJJ
KCRG.com
Family escapes Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family escaped a house fire early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the call for the fire came in just before 6:30 AM Friday for a home in the 5200 block of East Road SW, near the C Street exit off Highway 30.
KCRG.com
Unidentified body recovered from Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:57 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of found human remains. Emergency crews were dispatched to an area of the Cedar River near Bertram, where hunters reported finding the body. A rescue/recovery team located and retrieved the remains. Identification of the...
KCCI.com
KCRG.com
cbs2iowa.com
Hunters report finding human remains on the Cedar River
Cedar Rapids Police and Fire department were called to the Cedar River just below the water treatment facility near Bertram after hunters reported finding human remains on Friday. The call came in at 12:57pm. A water-rescue/recovery team from the Fire Department located and recovered the remains. Positive identification is pending.
kwayradio.com
Bridge to Close
A bridge in Janesville will close on Tuesday and will remain closed, likely for the entirety of 2023. The Seventh Street Bridge over the Cedar River will undergo construction beginning next week. Signage will lead drivers through a detour that includes Marquis Road, Taylor Road, Union Road, Cedar Wapsi Road, and Waverly Road.
ems1.com
Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Hospital Violence
A Waterloo man who allegedly attacked a hospital employee has been arrested, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 24 year old Antoineau Frazier is accused of coming up behind a female employee in the mental health unit of Allen Hospital on December 14th and putting his arm around her neck and choking her. He then allegedly pulled her to the floor where the choking continued. It took several nurses to finally pull Frazier from the victim. Frazier has been charged with Assault on a Health Care Worker with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury. His bond has been set at $5,000.
KCRG.com
x1071.com
Multiple Vehicle Crash in Grant County
Grant County authorities responded to a multiple vehicle crash involving a semi near Potosi Thursday just after 12:30pm. The crash happened on Highway 35/61 north of Potosi. After an investigation, it was determined that 30 year old William Murray IV of Lancaster was going south in a Chevy Express van owned by Farmers Telephone Company of Lancaster. Murray reported he came over the crest of the hill and didn’t realize a John Deere tractor hauling a loaded spreader was traveling at a slower speed southbound in front of him. Murray said that he didn’t have time to stop before striking the rear of the spreader. Murray hit the spreader, and the vehicle bounced into the northbound lanes into an oncoming northbound International semi owned by Roehl (“Rail”) Transportation. The express van came to rest on its driver’s side, and blocked the northbound lanes of the highway. The northbound lanes were closed for over two hours while crews cleared the roadway and removed the semi from a ditch. Murray reported minor injuries and was evaluated at the scene by Potosi EMS and released. No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
KCCI.com
Iowa food pantry recovering after burst pipe causes flooding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — With the cold weather eastern Iowa saw over the past week, many have experienced burst pipes causing flooding in their homes. One Cedar Rapids church is now dealing with just that as they discovered a burst pipe impacting more than just their organization, KCRG reports.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman charged after alleged Coral Ridge Mall theft
A Cedar Rapids woman who allegedly committed a theft at Coral Ridge Mall threatened a police officer with death when confronted. Just past 11:30 Thursday morning, 36-year-old Elizabeth Leiss of 20th Avenue Southwest reportedly entered Scheels, put on several pieces of clothing, and picked up a pair of winter boots. She then allegedly exited the store while carrying the boots, and refused to stop for loss prevention.
superhits106.com
Two Vehicle Accident At West 17th Street and Madison Street
Dubuque Police say two people were injured in a car crash on Christmas Eve after a driver ran a stop sign. 24 year old Kaliyah Calloway of East Dubuque and 26 year old Luke McCleary of Cascade both complained of injury but neither were taken by ambulance to a hospital. According to a crash report, the crash happened around 2:25 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West 17th Street and Madison Street. A report states Calloway was traveling east on 17th street when she ran a stop sign and struck McCleary’s vehicle, which was southbound on Madison Street. Calloway was cited with failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. McCleary was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability.
KCRG.com
Suspect in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting motions to change trial venue
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids Police back in July has filed a motion to change the venue of his upcoming trial. On July 30th, Cedar Rapids Police officers attempted to...
superhits106.com
Guttenberg Man Arrested For Shooting at Vehicles
Authorities say a man from Guttenberg shot five vehicles parked at a Dubuque County residence, causing nearly $7,000 worth of damage. 28 year old Timothy Schmitt of Guttenberg was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging reckless use of a firearm and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime. Reports say that Schmitt arrived at a residence on Balltown Road on December 21 and began shooting at vehicles. The residents of the home observed Schmitt on security cameras firing the shots. Schmitt shot a total of five vehicles, and seven casings for a 20-gauge shotgun were located near the vehicles. Windows, doors and quarter panels of the vehicles were all damaged.
KCJJ
Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving charged with OWI and pill possession
An Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving and an equipment violation was charged with OWI and possession of a controlled substance early Wednesday morning. Police stopped 51-year-old Effrin Hobbs of Taylor drive just after 3 am for a defective brake light and for crossing over the center and fog lines as he was traveling eastbound on US 6 near the 1st Avenue intersection. Upon contact, Hobbs reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
Very Popular Burger Restaurant Opening Cedar Falls Location
If you're a fan of burgers and fries, and you live in or near the Cedar Valley, this is news that's sure to whet your appetite! A very popular burger chain is set to open its first location in Cedar Falls, not too far from UNI. The restaurant is Five...
iheart.com
Linn Community Food Bank Remains Closed After Burst Pipe
(Linn County, Iowa) -- The Linn Community Food Bank remains closed after a burst pipe. The food bank was forced to close last Thursday when the winter storm moved across the Cedar Rapids area. There is reportedly still water inside the building. The food bank will remain closed until crews are able to remove water from inside.
