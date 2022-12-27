ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

Caesars Ohio promo code: $100 bet credit offer expires tonight

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Roll into the new year with the best Caesars Ohio promo code offer. New players who take advantage of this deal...
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

ESPN cameras completely fooled on Dee Winters pick-six for TCU

ESPN’s cameras were completely fooled on a pick-six by TCU during a wild third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday. TCU was leading 28-16 after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter. Michigan got the ball after that and had a 3rd-and-3 at their... The post ESPN cameras completely fooled on Dee Winters pick-six for TCU appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FORT WORTH, TX
Cleveland.com

Best Ohio State vs Georgia props to bet for Peach Bowl

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State are set to do battle in the College Football Playoff at the Peach...
ATHENS, GA
Cleveland.com

Joe Burrow & friends: Notable Caesars Ohio 2023 player futures

Whether you call him Joe Cool, Joey Franchise or Joe Brrr, as teammate Ja’Marr Chase opts to informally utter, one thing is for certain: Joe Burrow is one of those dudes. The Cincinnati Bengals stud quarterback is simply one of those NFL ballers whose DNA never allows his team to admit defeat without a fight.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Bills vs. Bengals will be another close game. Who takes the win? Strictly Stripes Podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The final Monday Night Football game of the season is shaping up to be a good one. AFC supremacy is on the line in Cincinnati when the six-game win streak-riding Bills battle the Bengals who are hoping to get their franchise-record eighth straight win. Depending on what happens between Baltimore and Pittsburgh in prime-time on Sunday night, the Bengals could even clinch the AFC North on Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
Boston

7 things to look forward to in Boston sports in 2023

Some young and exciting players look poised to get even better while a pair of teams have championship hopes in 2023. The last calendar year brought many ups and downs in Boston sports. The Patriots suffered a playoff loss for the ages to a division rival at the start of...
BOSTON, MA
Cleveland.com

Jan. 6 committee releases transcript of testy Max Miller deposition : The Wake Up for Thursday, Dec. 28, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio Thursday weather forecast: Windy but warmer. Jan. 6 testimony: Max Miller, the former Trump White House aide who was elected in November to represent Ohio in Congress, told congressional investigators that he unsuccessfully tried to nix several speakers at the rally that preceded the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol. Andrew Tobias reports that Miller said he played only a marginal role in helping plan the event, according to a transcript of Miller’s deposition, recently released by the January 6th Select Committee.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Some New Year’s resolutions for the Cleveland Guardians: The week in baseball

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new year is upon us. Treadmills have been purchased. Resolutions have been made. Blood oaths taken. Before those treadmills become a magnet for discarded clothes and suitcases, let us turn our attention to the Guardians. Pitchers and catchers will soon be reporting to Goodyear, Arizona for spring training. While the new year is still awakening, let us ponder what resolutions the Guards must make to continue the upward trajectory they began last season.
CLEVELAND, OH
