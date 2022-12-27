Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFAA
Suspect shot in attempted carjacking, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A suspect was shot during an attempted carjacking Friday night, the Dallas Police Department said. According to the department, officers were called to the 5600 block of Lovers Lanes in response to a reported shooting. A DPD spokesperson told WFAA that a suspect was shot while allegedly...
Weatherford police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Weatherford police have released video of a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place Christmas Eve.Just after 8 a.m. Dec. 24, police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle out of Georgia that was being tracked to an address on York Avenue.At 8:29 a.m., an officer located the stolen vehicle and attempted to make contact. Police said the stolen vehicle then fled, traveling westbound on Highway 180 before striking another vehicle at the Ric Williamson intersection.Police said after the crash, the suspect—now identified as 32-year-old Michael Delaney—exited the vehicle and "began shooting" at the officer.Delaney then ran into a nearby field "while continuously shooting over 25 rounds towards responding officers," police said. Officers returned fire and struck Delaney "multiple times," police said. He was treated for his injuries but was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.Officials said Delaney was identified as a person of interest in a murder that took place in Michigan on Dec. 19 as well as the armed car-jacking in Georgia on Dec. 23. At this time, it is unknown why he was in Texas and this investigation remains ongoing.
dfwscanner.net
Clerk, bystander shot by alleged robber at Dallas convenience store
The Dallas Police Department is hunting for the couple pictured above wanted in connection to a fatal shooting overnight. At 12:20am, Dallas officers working on the NW side of town were dispatched to a convenience store in the 11300 block of Emerald Street for a robbery in progress. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
WFAA
Dallas police searching for suspect, woman tied to fatal shooting
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for the suspect and a woman connected to a robbery that led to a fatal shooting on Dec. 30. DPD said officers responded at approximately 12:20 a.m. to the 11300 block of Emerald Street for a call about a robbery in progress. DPD said its preliminary investigation determined that an unknown black male shot two men.
Fatal accident in Coppell leaves 2 dead, suspect arrested
COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A person has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident that left two people dead, Coppell police announced Friday.On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., Coppell police and firefighters responded to reports about a major vehicle accident at the intersection of West Bethel Rd. ad South Freeport Pkwy.Detectives found that a person driving a maroon Honda Accord was speeding northbound on Freeport Pkwy and ran a red light, slamming into a silver BMW sedan going east on Bethel.The driver of the Honda was identified as Selvin Cuyuch, 20, of Dallas. Police believe they were fleeing from another accident on I-635 that took place just before this. Cuyuch has since been arrested and charged with two counts of manslaughter.Five people were in the silver BMW when the accident happened. Two of them, a 41-year-old woman from California and a 69-year-old woman from Plano, have been confirmed deceased.The other three occupants - who have not been publicly identified - were taken to the hospital and are last known to be in stable condition.Police are continuing their investigation but said that they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Dies After Attack Outside Mineral Wells Whataburger
A 60-year-old man beaten by two men outside a Mineral Wells Whataburger last week has died, authorities say. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Dec. 18 outside the Whataburger located on the 2500 block of East Hubbard. According to police, officers first to the scene found a man lying on...
White Settlement police ID man who entered Academy restroom where girl was found unconscious
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — White Settlement police have identified the man caught on video walking in and out of an Academy Sports restroom where a teen girl was found unconscious last week.At 7:28 p.m. Dec. 22, White Settlement police responded to a medical call at the sporting-goods store located at 1701 S. Cherry Lane, after a 17-year-old girl was found unconscious in the women's restroom.A relative found the teen in a seated position with an unknown man standing over her. Police said the relative began yelling at the man, who then fled the restroom and ran out of the store.His...
fox4news.com
Argument in Dallas store ends with deadly gunfire
DALLAS - Police are investigating after they say an argument inside a northwest Dallas convenience store turned deadly. It happened just after midnight Friday at the Cool zone off Royal Lane. Officers found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds when they responded to the store. They believe...
1 dead following shooting near popular Fort Worth bar El Chingon
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance after one person died in a shooting near the El Chingon bar early Friday morning.At about 1:11 a.m. Dec. 30, police were sent to a shooting call at the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive.When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower-right back.Witnesses at the scene were uncooperative with responding officers, police said. However, officials believe a fight from the bar moved to a nearby parking lot where the shooting occurred. Police said the suspect then fled on foot.The victim was transported to Harris Hospital in critical condition but was ultimately pronounced dead.No one is in custody at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4342.
fox4news.com
One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
Man arrested for shooting that wounded 8-year-old girl in North Richland Hills, police say
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man is in custody following the shooting of an 8-year-old girl in North Richland Hills earlier this month.Ethan Nordyke, 18, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with serious bodily injury. He is currently in the Tarrant County Jail in lieu of a $200,000 bond. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Dec. 7 at a home in the 6500 block of Jerrell Street.According to police, the girl was inside the home with her family when they heard gunfire. Police said the girl was struck in her upper torso and that her injuries were non-life threatening.Police say that while the arrest is substantial, the investigation remains "open and ongoing." Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the police department at 817-427-7030.
6 people injured in East Dallas shooting, police say
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Six people have been hospitalized following a shooting in East Dallas Wednesday evening, police said.At about 5:05 p.m. Dec. 28, police responded to a shooting in the 9500 block of Scyene Road. When officers arrived, they found one teen and five men shot at the location. None of their identities have been released at this time but their ages range from 17, 20, 22, 28, 37, to 55. All victims were taken to local hospitals where one is currently in critical condition and five are in stable condition. Police said the suspects in the shooting are described as "three black men in a white vehicle."Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barger at 214-671-4264 or justin.barger@dallaspolice.gov.
Beating victim dies in Fort Worth after being found unconscious outside restaurant
A Mineral Wells man has now died after being beaten into unconsciousness last week. On December 18th, Doug Warren was found outside a Mineral Wells restaurant
East Dallas murder victim identified, the killer is still on the run
A murder victim has now been identified as Dallas police look for the killer who left Hector Ruvalcaba to die in a car parked on Kingwood Drive near Ferguson Road in east Dallas Monday night.
Six people wounded in Pleasant Grove shooting
Six people are in the hospital after being shot in Pleasant Grove Wednesday. Dallas police got the 911 calls just past 5 p.m. and they rolled to an address on Scyene near Saint Augustine.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at 9500 Scyene Road
On December 28, 2022, at about 5:05 p.m., officers responded to the 9500 block of Scyene Road regarding a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined that six adults were shot at the location. The six adults injured are males ages 17, 20, 22, 28, 37, and 55. All six were taken to local hospitals. At last check, one person was in critical condition and five were in stable condition. The suspects in the shooting are described as three black men, in a white vehicle. This is an ongoing investigation that will be documented on case number 231171-2022. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Detective Barger at 214-671-4264 or justin.barger@dallaspolice.gov.
fox4news.com
Irving house fire leaves 2 people in critical condition
IRVING, Texas - Two people are in critical condition after an early morning house fire in Irving. Neighbors told FOX 4 they saw flames coming from an elderly couple’s home on William Brewster Drive, which is near Highway 183 and Story Road, around 4 a.m. Friday. Firefighters rescued two...
Denton man arrested for 68th time since 1997
Denton police arrested a 50-year-old Christmas morning for threatening to shoot an employee at a QuikTrip on University Drive. It’s the 68th time he’s been arrested since 1997.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3600 N. Buckner Blvd
The female victim that died has been identified as Marleah Lewis. On November 27, 2022, at about 12:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Buckner Boulevard. The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they found two female victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.
fox4news.com
Man shot while walking in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Tuesday along Lemon Grove Drive, which is in a neighborhood west of Loop 820 on the city’s far northwest side. Officers spoke with the victim at...
