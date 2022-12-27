ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Southwest cancellations continue to cause havoc for passengers at Sea-Tac airport

SEATAC, Wash. — Another day and more cancellations for Southwest Airlines at Seattle-Tacoma International (SEA) airport and across the country. The airline has apologized to thousands of stranded passengers due to what it called "operational challenges." Exhausted Southwest travelers tried finding seats on other airlines or renting cars to...
SEATTLE, WA
6 charged in connection to major fentanyl, meth bust in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Six people were charged Tuesday in connection to what the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) called “one of the agency’s largest seizures.”. On Dec. 21, KCSO detectives and members of the Burien Police Department Special Emphasis Team served warrants at “multiple locations” in King County following a more than year-long investigation.
KING COUNTY, WA
Sea-Tac airport cancellations postpone Alaska man's heart transplant

SEATTLE — A man from Fairbanks, Alaska, is desperately waiting for a life-changing phone call years in the making. Patrick Holland was set to receive a heart transplant, but when he got to the airport, his flight to Seattle was canceled because of the record-breaking ice storm. “I could...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle tech worker charged for theft inspired by the movie 'Office Space'

Prosecutors in Seattle filed charges this week against a software engineer who is accused of a theft scheme that swiped approximately $300,000 from his employer. Ermenildo Castro, 28, of Tacoma, allegedly told detectives that he was inspired by the 90’s movie "Office Space" when he devised a plan to divert customer fees from his employer, Zulily.com, into his own bank accounts.
SEATTLE, WA
Man steals purse, shoots at 911 caller from stolen car before arrest on birthday

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A 33-year-old man who stole a woman's purse then shot at a different man following him on the road was arrested on Thursday. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), a 911 caller reported at 9:51 a.m. Thursday that a man had "forcefully taken a woman's purse, which contained a firearm, and fled in a vehicle" at a grocery store on the 15800 block of Pacific Avenue South in Spanaway.
SPANAWAY, WA
Twitter to shutdown Seattle office after not paying rent, report says

SEATTLE — Twitter is closing its Seattle office after the company stopped paying millions of dollars in rent and services, the New York Times reported Thursday. According to the times, Twitter is facing eviction from its office in the Century Square building along 4th Ave in downtown Seattle. The...
SEATTLE, WA
Pet of the week: Amara the 2-year-old pit bull mix

Are you looking for a pet to join your family in 2023? Then consider adopting Amara!. Amara is a 2-year-old pit bull mix at Seattle Humane. She loves to run and play in the yard, and she makes little grunting noises when she’s excited. Staff at Seattle Humane said...
BELLEVUE, WA

