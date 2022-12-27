Read full article on original website
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continue
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year Old
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
KATU.com
Coast Guard rescues man, 2 dogs from grounded vessel near Vancouver Island
SEATTLE — A sailor and two dogs were rescued from a grounded sailing vessel offshore of Vancouver Island, British Columbia early Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG). Members of the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound in Seattle received a report of a grounded vessel that lost...
KATU.com
Southwest cancellations continue to cause havoc for passengers at Sea-Tac airport
SEATAC, Wash. — Another day and more cancellations for Southwest Airlines at Seattle-Tacoma International (SEA) airport and across the country. The airline has apologized to thousands of stranded passengers due to what it called "operational challenges." Exhausted Southwest travelers tried finding seats on other airlines or renting cars to...
KATU.com
6 charged in connection to major fentanyl, meth bust in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Six people were charged Tuesday in connection to what the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) called “one of the agency’s largest seizures.”. On Dec. 21, KCSO detectives and members of the Burien Police Department Special Emphasis Team served warrants at “multiple locations” in King County following a more than year-long investigation.
KATU.com
Sea-Tac airport cancellations postpone Alaska man's heart transplant
SEATTLE — A man from Fairbanks, Alaska, is desperately waiting for a life-changing phone call years in the making. Patrick Holland was set to receive a heart transplant, but when he got to the airport, his flight to Seattle was canceled because of the record-breaking ice storm. “I could...
KATU.com
Seattle tech worker charged for theft inspired by the movie 'Office Space'
Prosecutors in Seattle filed charges this week against a software engineer who is accused of a theft scheme that swiped approximately $300,000 from his employer. Ermenildo Castro, 28, of Tacoma, allegedly told detectives that he was inspired by the 90’s movie "Office Space" when he devised a plan to divert customer fees from his employer, Zulily.com, into his own bank accounts.
KATU.com
Seattle police seize fentanyl, multiple guns in car after witnessing drug deal
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a warrant suspect on Tuesday and recovered multiple guns, drugs, and thousands in cash after witnessing them in an apparent drug deal in North Seattle. Around 11 p.m., Seattle police near North 105th street and Aurora Avenue saw someone in the driver's seat...
KATU.com
Man steals purse, shoots at 911 caller from stolen car before arrest on birthday
SPANAWAY, Wash. — A 33-year-old man who stole a woman's purse then shot at a different man following him on the road was arrested on Thursday. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), a 911 caller reported at 9:51 a.m. Thursday that a man had "forcefully taken a woman's purse, which contained a firearm, and fled in a vehicle" at a grocery store on the 15800 block of Pacific Avenue South in Spanaway.
KATU.com
Twitter to shutdown Seattle office after not paying rent, report says
SEATTLE — Twitter is closing its Seattle office after the company stopped paying millions of dollars in rent and services, the New York Times reported Thursday. According to the times, Twitter is facing eviction from its office in the Century Square building along 4th Ave in downtown Seattle. The...
KATU.com
Pet of the week: Amara the 2-year-old pit bull mix
Are you looking for a pet to join your family in 2023? Then consider adopting Amara!. Amara is a 2-year-old pit bull mix at Seattle Humane. She loves to run and play in the yard, and she makes little grunting noises when she’s excited. Staff at Seattle Humane said...
