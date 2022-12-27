SPANAWAY, Wash. — A 33-year-old man who stole a woman's purse then shot at a different man following him on the road was arrested on Thursday. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), a 911 caller reported at 9:51 a.m. Thursday that a man had "forcefully taken a woman's purse, which contained a firearm, and fled in a vehicle" at a grocery store on the 15800 block of Pacific Avenue South in Spanaway.

