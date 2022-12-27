Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Related
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling Heights
Sterling Heights might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Sterling Heights.
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
Enjoy a luxurious New Year's Eve dinner at one of these metro Detroit restaurants
Splurge on a memorable dinner experience this New Year's Eve. Restaurants throughout metro Detroit are hosting luxurious dinners to ring in the new year. The Rugby Grille — Townsend Hotel in Birmingham ...
Fries come in flurry of flavors at HOMES Brewery in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - Welcome to the last week of 2022. With New Year’s resolutions coming down the pipeline, let me suggest one way to precede those good habits with some indulgent ones. HOMES Brewery, known for its Korean pub fare and host of draft beers, does French fries...
Detroit News
40 Metro Detroit bars, restaurants and bakeries we lost in 2022
Close the book on another brutal year for restaurants and other food businesses. Metro Detroit saw bakeries, cafes, bistros and more shut their doors permanently during the past 12 months. Many cited the high cost of doing business. One sector of the industry that was hit particularly hard: vegan places. Sugarbuzz Bakery, Chili Mustard Onions, Inn Season Kitchen and Street Beat were just a few of the casualties.
What’s coming to Liberty Street? New business set to open in former Which Wich spot
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The corner on East Liberty Street that was once know for serving up sandwiches may soon be known for its haircuts. The former location for Which Wich Superior Sandwiches at 301 E. Liberty St. will soon house a full service barber shop called Barber Studio Ann Arbor. This business is hoping to offer services for men like facials, beard coloring, haircuts and more.
travelnowsmart.com
Detroit Hot Tub Suites and Hotel In-Room Jacuzzi Tubs
If you are looking for a hotel in Detroit, then there are plenty of options to choose from. One of the more popular choices is the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. They offer great amenities and great rooms. Another option is the Baymont by Wyndham Canton. This hotel also offers a wonderful spa and is located just outside of the city.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Ann Arbor location
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor residents will soon have one less place to shop for home décor . Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed on Thursday that it will be closing its Ann Arbor location, 3645 Washtenaw Ave., in the coming months. As of Dec. 29, a sign on...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
wcsx.com
Remembering Alto Reed
Two years ago today, December 30th, 2020, a crap year kicked us in the backside one last time when we heard of Alto Reed’s passing. Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band are near and dear to so many of us here in Michigan. I happen to see Detroit photographer, Ken Settle’s posting on Facebook and I wanted to share it. It’s personal and a wonderful tribute to Alto’s memory. – Doni.
Why do Metro Detroiters remember the Uniroyal Giant Tire breaking loose and rolling down I-94?
There’s been a lot of lore surrounding the Uniroyal Giant Tire, which towers over I-94 in Allen Park at 80 feet tall. This episode of The Daily J podcast dives into the facts – and the legends – that persist about the iconic Metro Detroit landmark.
HometownLife.com
Farmington's Sunflour Bakehaus will live on at Never Forgotten Bakery
Fans of Farmington's Sunflour Bakehaus will soon be able to buy their favorite fresh baked goods once again. The longstanding bakery's core menu will live on at the new Sunflour Bakehaus at the Never Forgotten Bakery. Owner Michelle Ott is looking to open the new location — at the corner of 10 Mile and Orchard Lake roads near Greene's Hamburgers — within the next week or so.
Should Indoor Smoking Be Banned at Detroit and Other Michigan Casinos?
Whether you like it or not, indoor smoking is once again allowed at some casinos in Detroit. Smokers still can't smoke on the casino floor but at least they can smoke inside. Obviously, not everyone is happy about the change, especially non-smokers. Many non-smokers would like to see smoking banned at all Michigan casinos.
thelivingstonpost.com
After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub
Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
HometownLife.com
Livonia shop owner will give away clippings from giant schefflera tree named Baby
Brenda Scott, who had hoped to rehome a schefflera tree with 40-foot branches flourishing in her Livonia gift shop, has decided instead to give away cuttings from "Baby" before she moves her business from the building. A story about the plant published in Hometown Life earlier this month drew an...
MetroTimes
This $2.5 million Oakland County mansion has an indoor pool
When it comes to space and grandeur, this Bloomfield Township home lacks neither. Located at 859 Sunningdale Dr., this eight-bedroom mansion greets its visitors with two-story ceilings and a grand staircase. The 9,500 square-foot home features a huge eat-in kitchen, library, lower-level kitchen, and sauna. It also features an indoor...
Detroit News
As Ford closes a Macomb County plant, workers and officials brace for change
Romeo — Engines rolled off assembly lines and workers machined components for the final time last week at Ford Motor Co.'s Romeo Engine Plant — capping a nearly five-decade production run and raising questions about what the future holds for a prominent Macomb County manufacturing facility. The plant...
These Ann Arbor businesses closed during 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Ann Arbor saw more than 30 businesses open in 2022, it also saw a handful close. From planned-out anniversary closures to abrupt closures noted only by signs on doors, these Ann Arbor businesses shuttered their doors in 2022. Which Wich Superior Sandwiches. Which Which Superior...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Roseville, MI
The city of Roseville, Michigan, is a quaint but unique community that offers a variety of residential and commercial areas for everyone to explore. Located in the southern part of Macomb County, Roseville is just a few minutes' drives away from the greater Detroit area. In fact, before 1950, Roseville...
HometownLife.com
At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay
Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
Comments / 0