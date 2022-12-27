ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

40 Metro Detroit bars, restaurants and bakeries we lost in 2022

Close the book on another brutal year for restaurants and other food businesses. Metro Detroit saw bakeries, cafes, bistros and more shut their doors permanently during the past 12 months. Many cited the high cost of doing business. One sector of the industry that was hit particularly hard: vegan places. Sugarbuzz Bakery, Chili Mustard Onions, Inn Season Kitchen and Street Beat were just a few of the casualties.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

What’s coming to Liberty Street? New business set to open in former Which Wich spot

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The corner on East Liberty Street that was once know for serving up sandwiches may soon be known for its haircuts. The former location for Which Wich Superior Sandwiches at 301 E. Liberty St. will soon house a full service barber shop called Barber Studio Ann Arbor. This business is hoping to offer services for men like facials, beard coloring, haircuts and more.
ANN ARBOR, MI
travelnowsmart.com

Detroit Hot Tub Suites and Hotel In-Room Jacuzzi Tubs

If you are looking for a hotel in Detroit, then there are plenty of options to choose from. One of the more popular choices is the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. They offer great amenities and great rooms. Another option is the Baymont by Wyndham Canton. This hotel also offers a wonderful spa and is located just outside of the city.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Remembering Alto Reed

Two years ago today, December 30th, 2020, a crap year kicked us in the backside one last time when we heard of Alto Reed’s passing. Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band are near and dear to so many of us here in Michigan. I happen to see Detroit photographer, Ken Settle’s posting on Facebook and I wanted to share it. It’s personal and a wonderful tribute to Alto’s memory. – Doni.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Farmington's Sunflour Bakehaus will live on at Never Forgotten Bakery

Fans of Farmington's Sunflour Bakehaus will soon be able to buy their favorite fresh baked goods once again. The longstanding bakery's core menu will live on at the new Sunflour Bakehaus at the Never Forgotten Bakery. Owner Michelle Ott is looking to open the new location — at the corner of 10 Mile and Orchard Lake roads near Greene's Hamburgers — within the next week or so.
FARMINGTON, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub

Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
BRIGHTON, MI
MetroTimes

This $2.5 million Oakland County mansion has an indoor pool

When it comes to space and grandeur, this Bloomfield Township home lacks neither. Located at 859 Sunningdale Dr., this eight-bedroom mansion greets its visitors with two-story ceilings and a grand staircase. The 9,500 square-foot home features a huge eat-in kitchen, library, lower-level kitchen, and sauna. It also features an indoor...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

These Ann Arbor businesses closed during 2022

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Although Ann Arbor saw more than 30 businesses open in 2022, it also saw a handful close. From planned-out anniversary closures to abrupt closures noted only by signs on doors, these Ann Arbor businesses shuttered their doors in 2022. Which Wich Superior Sandwiches. Which Which Superior...
ANN ARBOR, MI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Roseville, MI

The city of Roseville, Michigan, is a quaint but unique community that offers a variety of residential and commercial areas for everyone to explore. Located in the southern part of Macomb County, Roseville is just a few minutes' drives away from the greater Detroit area. In fact, before 1950, Roseville...
ROSEVILLE, MI
HometownLife.com

At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay

Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
LIVONIA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy