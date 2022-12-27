Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Related
Wichita man charged with attempted murder in shooting that injured two
A Wichita man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to a shooting in east Wichita made his first appearance in court on Friday.
Hutchinson man arrested for shooting gun outside bar
A Hutchinson man was arrested after police say he fired a gun into the air outside a bar the day after Christmas.
KAKE TV
Kansas man arrested following shots fired at Hutch bar
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A Kansas man has been arrested after firing multiple shots at the Rusty Needle Bar in Hutchinson. On December 26, just after midnight, officers say they were called to the bar after multiple reports of gunshots. When they arrived at the scene they placed the bar under lockdown to investigate what happened.
KWCH.com
Police: Wichita man reported missing found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said 20-year-old Dantevious Jones has been found and is safe. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 20-year-old man who has special needs from a traumatic brain injury. Police said the missing man, Dantevious Jones, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Friday near 13th and Lawrence, in Wichita.
Police say recent gun violence tied to Towne East Mall shooting in March
Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan held a press conference Friday morning, inviting local community and religious leaders to discuss the recent increase in violence in the community.
KAKE TV
Missing Wichita 20-year-old found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police confirm that Dantevious Jones was found safe. Wichita police are asking for the public's help in their search for Dantevious Jones. The 20-year-old was reported missing today and police say he has a traumatic brain injury, which impairs his mental capacity. They say he was...
KAKE TV
2 suspects arrested in southeast Wichita double murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting deaths of two people and wounding of two others last week. Kenneth Jackson III, 39, was booked Wednesday evening for two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery. Records show 22-year-old Donovan Crandall was also jailed Wednesday and is being held for aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm.
Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
KAKE TV
Shooting that killed 2, wounded 2 involved debt of around $50, Wichita police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say the shooting deaths of two people and wounding of two others on the city’s southeast side last week stemmed from a debt. The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Friday, December 23 in the 900 block of South Mission, near Lincoln and Woodlawn. According to police, 39-year-old Jose Alvarez and 22-year-old Neosha Allen were killed, and two other men, ages 22 and 42, were hurt.
KAKE TV
Wichita Police report increase in violent crime, gang-related activity ahead of New Year's Eve
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police are sounding the alarm ahead of the New Year’s holiday after an increase in violent crime across the city. Police said they have seen an uptick since mid-December. The department held a press conference Friday with city leaders and community members in response.
KAKE TV
Wichita police officers recount moment of ‘divine grace’ after saving children from smoke inhalation
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - First responders are crediting two of their own for saving the lives of two young children from smoke inhalation last week. Wichita Police said officers Jerrad Daniels and Travis Cox pulled a two-year-old boy and three-month-old baby from their home last Wednesday after a fire broke out inside. Investigators said their mother left all three kids home alone.
Two people arrested in east Wichita double homicide, according to records and police
One of the people arrested appears to be a man who was shot multiple times.
Kansas man pleads no contest after allegedly stabbing uncle to death
A Kansas man pleaded no contest after allegedly stabbing his uncle to death in August of 2021.
97-year-old Kansas woman evicted from nursing home following contract dispute
For Mimi Wakim, the search to find her 97-year-old mother a new assisted living home was something she never expected would happen the way it has.
Missing man with brain injury has been found safe
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) asked for the public's help finding a missing man Friday evening.
KWCH.com
Arrests follow 5-day string of gun violence in Wichita that left 2 dead, 6 others hurt
As temperatures warm up across Kansas following last week’s arctic blast, the thawing of ice is starting to expose some serious problems with frozen pipes. KU loses Liberty Bowl heartbreaker in 3-OT thriller. Updated: 4 hours ago. KU falls just short against Arkansas, 55-53 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl...
Arkansas City police arrest 3 on suspicion of theft, drug charges
Arkansas City police have arrested three people on suspicion of shoplifting and drug distribution.
Man sentenced for role in events that led to deadly west Wichita hotel shooting
Wichita police have said Keion Whyte, 23, and William Cody Pottorff, 40, were fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire tied to illegal drugs at the Scotsman Inn West, 5922 W. Kellogg.
KWCH.com
Video shows Wichita police officers rescuing small children from smoke-filled home
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released Thursday shows Wichita police officers rescuing three young children from a smoke-filled home. The emergency situation happened last week in southeast Wichita. Thursday, 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when the safety of a young child changed the course of their day.
KAKE TV
WPD will be out in full force this weekend looking for drunk drivers ahead of New Year's
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - While most of us will be celebrating New Year's with friends and family this weekend, the Wichita Police Department will be working overtime to make sure the roads stay safe. "Probably just go to a party, New Year's party," said Eli Gamber. "I'm just excited for...
Comments / 2