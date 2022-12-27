ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Kansas man arrested following shots fired at Hutch bar

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A Kansas man has been arrested after firing multiple shots at the Rusty Needle Bar in Hutchinson. On December 26, just after midnight, officers say they were called to the bar after multiple reports of gunshots. When they arrived at the scene they placed the bar under lockdown to investigate what happened.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Police: Wichita man reported missing found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department said 20-year-old Dantevious Jones has been found and is safe. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 20-year-old man who has special needs from a traumatic brain injury. Police said the missing man, Dantevious Jones, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Friday near 13th and Lawrence, in Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Missing Wichita 20-year-old found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police confirm that Dantevious Jones was found safe. Wichita police are asking for the public's help in their search for Dantevious Jones. The 20-year-old was reported missing today and police say he has a traumatic brain injury, which impairs his mental capacity. They say he was...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

2 suspects arrested in southeast Wichita double murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting deaths of two people and wounding of two others last week. Kenneth Jackson III, 39, was booked Wednesday evening for two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery. Records show 22-year-old Donovan Crandall was also jailed Wednesday and is being held for aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a firearm.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Arrest made in relation to incident outside Rusty Needle

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police have made an arrest related to an incident outside the Rusty Needle earlier this week. According to information provided by Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after midnight Monday morning to the establishment at 1808 North Plum. The Rusty Needle was locked down...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Shooting that killed 2, wounded 2 involved debt of around $50, Wichita police say

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say the shooting deaths of two people and wounding of two others on the city’s southeast side last week stemmed from a debt. The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Friday, December 23 in the 900 block of South Mission, near Lincoln and Woodlawn. According to police, 39-year-old Jose Alvarez and 22-year-old Neosha Allen were killed, and two other men, ages 22 and 42, were hurt.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police officers recount moment of ‘divine grace’ after saving children from smoke inhalation

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - First responders are crediting two of their own for saving the lives of two young children from smoke inhalation last week. Wichita Police said officers Jerrad Daniels and Travis Cox pulled a two-year-old boy and three-month-old baby from their home last Wednesday after a fire broke out inside. Investigators said their mother left all three kids home alone.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Video shows Wichita police officers rescuing small children from smoke-filled home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released Thursday shows Wichita police officers rescuing three young children from a smoke-filled home. The emergency situation happened last week in southeast Wichita. Thursday, 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when the safety of a young child changed the course of their day.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy