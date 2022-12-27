At about 3:48 AM on Tuesday December 27, 2022, three suspects were placed in custody as a result of a joint effort from officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) and members of the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) following their response to a call for a larceny in progress in the area of 15 Devon Street in Roxbury. While on approach, officers were advised that the suspects had stolen a catalytic converter from a parked motor vehicle before fleeing the area. During the incident, one suspect utilized a jack and a power tool to remove the part, another stood by as a ‘lookout’ while the third remained in a running vehicle nearby.

