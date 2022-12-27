Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: Man, 48, Throws Hot Coffee on Employee
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man yesterday, December 29, after he threw hot coffee on an employee, according to Police. Framingham Police were called to McDonald’s on Route 30 at 8:25 p.m. At 8:54 p.m. Police arrested John J. Leone, 48, with no known address in Framingham.
Cocaine, Crack & Oxy Oh My! Everett Duo Busted For Illegal Drug Possession
A joint investigation by local and regional authorities resulted in a highly successfully drug bust on the North Shore, police said.Everett Police along with North Metro SWAT members served a search warrant at 22 Elm Road in Everett that led to the arrest of Victor Ellis, age 49 and an un…
Framingham Police: Child Struck on Route 135
FRAMINGHAM – A child was struck, while trying to cross Route 135, yesterday evening, December 29. Police and fire responded to 596 Waverley Street around 6:25 p.m. for a child struck, while crossing the street, said Police. The child was transported with “non-life-threatening injuries to Boston Children’s Hospital,” said...
Framingham Police: Thieves Try To Steal Dirt Bike at 4 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Eames Street at 4 a.m. for two men observed trying to steal a dirt bike from the backyard, said Police. Framingham Police did not get a description of the two men. They were unsuccessful in their theft attempt.
Framingham Police: 3-Injured in Edgell Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Three people were injured in a 2-vehicle crash yesterday in Framingham, said Police. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 12;16 p.m. at the intersection of Edgell Road and Vernon Street. It caused a backup on multiple road. Three individuals were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
whdh.com
WATCH: Burglars raid Worcester shoe store before being nabbed by police
The owner of a Worcester shoe store is sharing surveillance video of a group of burglars breaking into and raiding his shop before they were tracked down and arrested by police early Friday morning. Worcester police officers responding to a reported break-in at Shoe Supply on Pleasant Street around 2...
Framingham Police: Vehicle Strikes Pole on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a crash on Route 9 yesterday afternoon, December 29. Police were called to 680 Worcester Road at 11:53 a.m. for a vehicle that struck a utility pole. One individual was transported with injuries to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.
WCVB
MBTA bus driver admits to stealing passenger’s wallet, police say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver has been charged with stealing the wallet of a passenger who had just gotten off the bus and entered a subway station. 5 Investigates has learned that Lee Creech was arrested by MBTA Transit Police after the bus passenger reported the theft on Friday, Dec. 23.
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman
A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
Framingham Police: Coat Stolen From Lifetime Fitness
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police were called to Lifetime Fitness at 490 Old Conn Path for a theft. A coat was stolen from an unlocked locker, said Framingham Police. The theft was reported yesterday, December 28, at 1:37 p.m. Framingham Police have no suspects at this time.
Conman Busted With Bad Checks, Skimming Device, Drugs In Westborough: Police
A Charlestown man who tried to buy car parts from a Westborough car dealership this week with fake checks would have been better off just paying cash, authorities said. Aquiles Bernabe faces charges of forging a check, uttering a false check, identity fraud, possession of a skimming device, forged RRMV document, and possession of Class A and a Class B drug, Westborough police said.
Framingham Police: One Driver Summonsed in 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One driver was summonsed for motor vehicle violations after a 3-vehicle crash on December 23. the crash happened at 5:57 p.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and Caldor Road. No one was injured, said Police. One driver was “summonsed for motor vehicle violations,” said Framingham Police...
whdh.com
No bail for Boston man accused of bringing loaded gun through Logan Airport security
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after prosecutors say he tried to bring a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Logan Airport on Wednesday, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. Lorenzo Beechman, 36, was charged in East Boston Boston Municipal...
Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station
BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim. If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. This is a developing story. Check...
Framingham Police To Summons Driver After Striking 2 Parked Vehicles
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police will summons a driver to court after a crash on December 23. The crash happened at 1:54 a.m. at 57 Alexander Street. The driver “struck two parked vehicles. Impact caused damage to a third parked vehicle,” said Framingham Police spokesperson lt. Rachel Mickens.
WCVB
60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston
BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
bpdnews.com
Three Suspects from New Bedford Arrested Following Catalytic Converter Theft in Roxbury
At about 3:48 AM on Tuesday December 27, 2022, three suspects were placed in custody as a result of a joint effort from officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) and members of the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) following their response to a call for a larceny in progress in the area of 15 Devon Street in Roxbury. While on approach, officers were advised that the suspects had stolen a catalytic converter from a parked motor vehicle before fleeing the area. During the incident, one suspect utilized a jack and a power tool to remove the part, another stood by as a ‘lookout’ while the third remained in a running vehicle nearby.
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Howe Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police cited a driver in a Howe & Bishop streets crash on December 23. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 1:13 p.m. at the intersection. No one was injured, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver “One person “cited for stop sign and failure to yield,” said...
iheart.com
Boston Man Dies In South Windsor Police Custody
The death of a Boston man while in the custody of South Windsor Police this week is under investigation by the state Inspector General. Officials say 55-year-old Kevin Doherty was found unresponsive in a cell at the South Windsor police station on Monday. Doherty was rushed to Manchester Hospital, where...
Framingham Police Help Prevent ‘Family Member’ Scam
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police helped an individual not be a victim to a popular scam. Police were called to the Greatful Head Shop at 225 Worcester Road at 11:53 a.m., according to the public police log. Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens said this was for a “scam call...
