Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Child Struck on Route 135

FRAMINGHAM – A child was struck, while trying to cross Route 135, yesterday evening, December 29. Police and fire responded to 596 Waverley Street around 6:25 p.m. for a child struck, while crossing the street, said Police. The child was transported with “non-life-threatening injuries to Boston Children’s Hospital,” said...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3-Injured in Edgell Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Three people were injured in a 2-vehicle crash yesterday in Framingham, said Police. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 12;16 p.m. at the intersection of Edgell Road and Vernon Street. It caused a backup on multiple road. Three individuals were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WCVB

MBTA bus driver admits to stealing passenger’s wallet, police say

BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver has been charged with stealing the wallet of a passenger who had just gotten off the bus and entered a subway station. 5 Investigates has learned that Lee Creech was arrested by MBTA Transit Police after the bus passenger reported the theft on Friday, Dec. 23.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman

A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
Daily Voice

Conman Busted With Bad Checks, Skimming Device, Drugs In Westborough: Police

A Charlestown man who tried to buy car parts from a Westborough car dealership this week with fake checks would have been better off just paying cash, authorities said. Aquiles Bernabe faces charges of forging a check, uttering a false check, identity fraud, possession of a skimming device, forged RRMV document, and possession of Class A and a Class B drug, Westborough police said.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
WCVB

60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston

BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Three Suspects from New Bedford Arrested Following Catalytic Converter Theft in Roxbury

At about 3:48 AM on Tuesday December 27, 2022, three suspects were placed in custody as a result of a joint effort from officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) and members of the Massachusetts State Police (MSP) following their response to a call for a larceny in progress in the area of 15 Devon Street in Roxbury. While on approach, officers were advised that the suspects had stolen a catalytic converter from a parked motor vehicle before fleeing the area. During the incident, one suspect utilized a jack and a power tool to remove the part, another stood by as a ‘lookout’ while the third remained in a running vehicle nearby.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Cite Driver in Howe Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police cited a driver in a Howe & Bishop streets crash on December 23. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 1:13 p.m. at the intersection. No one was injured, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver “One person “cited for stop sign and failure to yield,” said...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
iheart.com

Boston Man Dies In South Windsor Police Custody

The death of a Boston man while in the custody of South Windsor Police this week is under investigation by the state Inspector General. Officials say 55-year-old Kevin Doherty was found unresponsive in a cell at the South Windsor police station on Monday. Doherty was rushed to Manchester Hospital, where...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
