Seeing a movie is a must do for the 'Fleishman is in Trouble' author, as are pierogies. Novelist and New York Times writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner recently added something new to her resume: TV writer and producer. After the release of her bestselling novel Fleishman is in Trouble in 2019, Brodesser-Akner had been developing it into a limited series, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan, for FX, which began airing in November. Aside from hitting the nerve of late millennials everywhere, Fleishman is, through and through, a very New York show. For Brodesser-Akner, a born-and-raised New Yorker, she knows just how special, hard, and expensive it is to shoot a television show in her city. Luckily, some of her favorite places like Central Park were included. But for her own ideal day off, Central Park can play a part, but it all begins with a newspaper.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO