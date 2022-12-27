Read full article on original website
New York City Arrested An Innocent Mother In The Disappearance Of Her Son: And He Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Extra Trains And Buses Were Added To NYC And Philadelphia For New Year's EveAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Bakery Chain Known For Signature Chocolate Chip Cookies To Open Location In Smithtown
A popular cookie shop chain is preparing to open a location on Long Island.Crumbl Cookies will open a new location at 47 Route 111 in Smithtown, according to the company's website. When visiting the store, guests can choose from a rotating selection of cookies. The selection includes clas…
New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside
The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors To Newburgh Casino [PHOTOS]
As the Hudson Valley anxiously waited for the news as to when the doors to the new Resorts World Casino would open, the announcement came just recently that the official grand opening was set for Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am. Earlier this week we were treated to a sneak peak...
Farewell, Liberty Village: Nation’s oldest outlet mall is a ‘ghost town’ in final shopping days
For decades, the beloved brick walkways winding through the outlets at Liberty Village in Hunterdon County were a destination for shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah. The outdoor mall — founded as the nation’s first major outlet center in the 1980s — drew shoppers from around...
rocklandreport.com
Palisades Mall to Expand Operating Hours in 2023
West Nyack, NY (December 2022): Effective Monday, January 2, Palisades Center will expand its hours of operation:. “Given the steady traffic increases we’ve seen before and during the holiday season, combined with feedback from our customers for vendors to be open earlier and later into the evening, we are excited to offer these expanded hours,” said Darrin Houseman, General Manager of Palisades Center.
Mangia! The Best New Italian Restaurant in New Jersey You Need to Visit
When it comes to different types of cuisine, one of the most popular around the world is Italian. Italian food has appeal around the world, around America, and right here in New Jersey. It's no wonder that when you have a new Italian restaurant open, it becomes news. Even bigger news when it's an outstanding new Italian restaurant.
Eater
2022’s Saddest Restaurant Closures
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual ritual of eulogizing the past 12 months through input from the city’s top food writers and New York figures. For 2022’s final week, Eater NY will be posting questions daily about New York City’s restaurant scene in the past year, with answers from those who know it best: Eater editors and friends of Eater. Now: What was 2022’s saddest restaurant closure?
Thrillist
For Writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner All the Places in New York are Home
Seeing a movie is a must do for the 'Fleishman is in Trouble' author, as are pierogies. Novelist and New York Times writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner recently added something new to her resume: TV writer and producer. After the release of her bestselling novel Fleishman is in Trouble in 2019, Brodesser-Akner had been developing it into a limited series, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan, for FX, which began airing in November. Aside from hitting the nerve of late millennials everywhere, Fleishman is, through and through, a very New York show. For Brodesser-Akner, a born-and-raised New Yorker, she knows just how special, hard, and expensive it is to shoot a television show in her city. Luckily, some of her favorite places like Central Park were included. But for her own ideal day off, Central Park can play a part, but it all begins with a newspaper.
Galleria Mall To Close In March
Galleria MallPhoto by(Yonkers Times) WHITE PLAINS, NY− As shoppers in the Galleria Mall in White Plains, New York were indulging in their holiday shopping this past December, many had no idea that it was a bittersweet affair. As it turns out, this is the last holiday season that the Galleria Mall would take part in. The mall as a whole will be closing this upcoming March.
