New York City, NY

New Jersey’s most expensive home finally sells — look inside

The Stone Mansion in Alpine — New Jersey’s most expensive home for sale — has finally sold years after it was listed. The sale price, which started out at $68 million in 2010 before it was even finished, was dropped over the years and finally sold for $27.5 million. The home was completed in 2013 and has been on the market ever since.
ALPINE, NJ
Palisades Mall to Expand Operating Hours in 2023

West Nyack, NY (December 2022): Effective Monday, January 2, Palisades Center will expand its hours of operation:. “Given the steady traffic increases we’ve seen before and during the holiday season, combined with feedback from our customers for vendors to be open earlier and later into the evening, we are excited to offer these expanded hours,” said Darrin Houseman, General Manager of Palisades Center.
WEST NYACK, NY
2022’s Saddest Restaurant Closures

Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual ritual of eulogizing the past 12 months through input from the city’s top food writers and New York figures. For 2022’s final week, Eater NY will be posting questions daily about New York City’s restaurant scene in the past year, with answers from those who know it best: Eater editors and friends of Eater. Now: What was 2022’s saddest restaurant closure?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
For Writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner All the Places in New York are Home

Seeing a movie is a must do for the 'Fleishman is in Trouble' author, as are pierogies. Novelist and New York Times writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner recently added something new to her resume: TV writer and producer. After the release of her bestselling novel Fleishman is in Trouble in 2019, Brodesser-Akner had been developing it into a limited series, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan, for FX, which began airing in November. Aside from hitting the nerve of late millennials everywhere, Fleishman is, through and through, a very New York show. For Brodesser-Akner, a born-and-raised New Yorker, she knows just how special, hard, and expensive it is to shoot a television show in her city. Luckily, some of her favorite places like Central Park were included. But for her own ideal day off, Central Park can play a part, but it all begins with a newspaper.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In March

Galleria MallPhoto by(Yonkers Times) WHITE PLAINS, NY− As shoppers in the Galleria Mall in White Plains, New York were indulging in their holiday shopping this past December, many had no idea that it was a bittersweet affair. As it turns out, this is the last holiday season that the Galleria Mall would take part in. The mall as a whole will be closing this upcoming March.
WHITE PLAINS, NY

