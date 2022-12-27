Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man shot outside nightclub in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say that a 26-year-old male was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. They...
Fatal car wreck in Monroe County after car crashes into trees
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been killed in a fatal car wreck in Monroe County, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Ina press release, deputies say that they were called out to Taylor Road and Morgan Road on Friday December 30. When they got there, they...
Georgia man threatens to kill park rangers during dock inspection
A man is facing charges for threatening to kill park rangers who were performing dock inspections at High Falls Park in Monroe County.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man dies in single vehicle crash in Monroe County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died in a single-car crash in Monroe County. According to police, 66-year-old Jerry L. Stinson was driving on Taylor Road when his Chevrolet Avalanche turned off the road. The car hit several trees and overturned multiple times. Stinson was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three lanes of I-75 south shut down in Monroe County due to motor home fire
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A motor home fire on I-75 in Monroe County has three lanes shut down at the time near the rest area, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's office asks drivers to please avoid the area. The rest area sits on the southbound side just before the Bolingbroke exit in Monroe County.
Woman found dead in Perry home identified, person charged with possession of Fentanyl
PERRY, Ga. — The Houston County Coroner's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her home on Friday. According to Coroner James Williams, at 8 a.m. his office got a call about a death in the 1700 block of Macon Road in Perry. When Perry Police...
'An outstanding young man': $30,000 reward offered in death of former Milledgeville officer
MACON, Ga. — There's now a $30,000 reward for information in the death of a former Milledgeville officer shot and killed in Atlanta. Only 24 years old and less than a year serving the Fulton County sheriff's office,. James Thomas was found shot and killed in his car. "There...
'Nobody deserves to be gunned down': Baldwin County Sheriff's office still looking into death of Walter French
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Baldwin County Sheriff's office and Milledgeville Police continue working to close out 14 unsolved homicides. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha looks into what happened to Walter French. February 2, 2014, was Super Bowl Sunday. Many folks in the Litenham Trailer Park in the Harrisburg neighborhood tuned in...
41nbc.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen vehicle
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle stolen out of south Monroe County this week. Deputies say someone stole this Jeep Liberty on I-75 north near Rumble Road between December 25 and 28. It had a dealership drive out tag at...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed in Monroe County car crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was killed in a car crash on I-75 South Dec. 28. Forsyth police responded to the crash at mile marker 186 around 3:24 a.m. Police found a man and a woman inside the car. The man was already dead, but the woman had survived.
wgxa.tv
Man dead, woman hospitalized in early morning crash on I-75
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Forsyth. At 3:34 on Wednesday morning, Forsyth Police Officers went to check out reports of a crash on I-75 S near mile marker 86. When they got there, they discovered that the driver, Hateram Lachhman of Tampa, was dead. Upon finding the victim, officers called on Monroe County Deputies to assist in the investigation.
'We need forensic medical examiners': GBI faces shortage at the crime lab
MACON, Ga. — A shortage of medical examiners at the GBI crime lab is keeping Macon families from getting closure after losing a loved one. The shortage is causing a body back up at the morgue. The GBI says they should have 18 medical examiners, but they only have...
Man dead after crash in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a single car crash in Forsyth on Wednesday. Around 3:24 a.m. officers with the Forsyth Police Department were sent to a crash on I-75 south near mile marker 186 according to a press release in the Monroe County Sheriff's Office app.
27-year-old Lizella man arrested in high-speed chase in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase turned into a foot chase that ended near Mercer University Drive, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. 27-year-old Devan G Cormican from Lizella was clocked going 89 miles per hour on a motorcycle near the...
WMAZ
The two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends, sheriff's office says
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two families lost a loved one to gun violence a day before Christmas. The Houston County Sheriff's Office says the two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends. The Christmas Eve shooting happened at a Red Fox Run Trailer Park home, just...
wgxa.tv
Washington County Jail staff member taken to hospital after laundry room fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A fire broke out in the laundry room at the Washington County Jail, sending one member of the jail staff to the emergency room. In a statement from Sheriff Joel Cochran, the fire was contained to the laundry room, which is in a separate part of the jail from the inmate housing areas and none of the inmates were injured. A member of the staff, however, had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal traffic collision
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal collision that happened just before 9:30 P.M. on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place, Wednesday. According to reports, deputies said a 44-year-old male from Macon was driving a Chevy pickup traveling west on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place when it hit 71-year-old Larry Blash, of Macon.
wgxa.tv
Macon man in critical condition following traffic collision
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic collision that happened around 6:20 P.M. on Tuesday. Deputies said the accident occurred on Napier Ave. near Del Park. Deputies report that Roosevelt King Jr. was walking on Napier Ave. near Del Park and fell into traffic. The...
53-year-old man in critical condition after being hit by car on Napier Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Napier Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 53-year-old Roosevelt King Jr. of Macon was walking near Del Park when he fell into traffic. He was hit by a Ford Focus traveling east on Napier Avenue. King was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 2