ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Man shot outside nightclub in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say that a 26-year-old male was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. They...
MACON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man dies in single vehicle crash in Monroe County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has died in a single-car crash in Monroe County. According to police, 66-year-old Jerry L. Stinson was driving on Taylor Road when his Chevrolet Avalanche turned off the road. The car hit several trees and overturned multiple times. Stinson was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen vehicle

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle stolen out of south Monroe County this week. Deputies say someone stole this Jeep Liberty on I-75 north near Rumble Road between December 25 and 28. It had a dealership drive out tag at...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed in Monroe County car crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was killed in a car crash on I-75 South Dec. 28. Forsyth police responded to the crash at mile marker 186 around 3:24 a.m. Police found a man and a woman inside the car. The man was already dead, but the woman had survived.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man dead, woman hospitalized in early morning crash on I-75

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Forsyth. At 3:34 on Wednesday morning, Forsyth Police Officers went to check out reports of a crash on I-75 S near mile marker 86. When they got there, they discovered that the driver, Hateram Lachhman of Tampa, was dead. Upon finding the victim, officers called on Monroe County Deputies to assist in the investigation.
FORSYTH, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead after crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a single car crash in Forsyth on Wednesday. Around 3:24 a.m. officers with the Forsyth Police Department were sent to a crash on I-75 south near mile marker 186 according to a press release in the Monroe County Sheriff's Office app.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Washington County Jail staff member taken to hospital after laundry room fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A fire broke out in the laundry room at the Washington County Jail, sending one member of the jail staff to the emergency room. In a statement from Sheriff Joel Cochran, the fire was contained to the laundry room, which is in a separate part of the jail from the inmate housing areas and none of the inmates were injured. A member of the staff, however, had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Former Milledgeville officer killed in Atlanta

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A former Milledgeville Police officer is dead after an off-duty shooting in Fulton County. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says they recruited 24-year-old Deputy James Thomas from Milledgeville in August. He was assigned to Grady Detention. Someone found him shot to death in his personal car...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal traffic collision

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal collision that happened just before 9:30 P.M. on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place, Wednesday. According to reports, deputies said a 44-year-old male from Macon was driving a Chevy pickup traveling west on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place when it hit 71-year-old Larry Blash, of Macon.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon man in critical condition following traffic collision

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic collision that happened around 6:20 P.M. on Tuesday. Deputies said the accident occurred on Napier Ave. near Del Park. Deputies report that Roosevelt King Jr. was walking on Napier Ave. near Del Park and fell into traffic. The...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

53-year-old man in critical condition after being hit by car on Napier Avenue

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Napier Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 53-year-old Roosevelt King Jr. of Macon was walking near Del Park when he fell into traffic. He was hit by a Ford Focus traveling east on Napier Avenue. King was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy