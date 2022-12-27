WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A fire broke out in the laundry room at the Washington County Jail, sending one member of the jail staff to the emergency room. In a statement from Sheriff Joel Cochran, the fire was contained to the laundry room, which is in a separate part of the jail from the inmate housing areas and none of the inmates were injured. A member of the staff, however, had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO