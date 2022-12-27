ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of Cars Damaged in Two Locations in Sacramento

Multiple Vehicles Vandalized in Two Sacramento Areas. Police are investigating multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight at two locations in East Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said 47 cars were burglarized at the American River Commons apartment complex on American River Drive. At the same time, 14 other vehicles were vandalized at the Crossings Sacramento apartment complex on Ramona Avenue, just ten minutes away.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Police Seek North Highlands Hit-And-Run Driver

Pedestrian Fatality on Madison Avenue Caused by Fleeing Driver. Authorities in North Highlands are seeking a hit-and-run driver that killed a pedestrian recently in an accident. The collision occurred on Madison Avenue westbound close to Jackson Street at around 5:15 p.m. The pedestrian suffered fatal trauma, and the vehicle believed to have struck the walker fled the scene before California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Davis woman killed, 4 hurt after Fresno County crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. — A 22-year-old woman was killed and four others hurt in a crash in Fresno County on Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. Everyone in the car was from Davis. The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. when a 20-year-old driver lost control of a Mercedes GLV...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Folsom police arrest suspect accused of selling Fentanyl illegally

FOLSOM - Police detectives in Folsom have arrested one person suspected of selling illegal narcotics in Northern California. On Thursday night, detectives from the Folsom Police Department's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) completed an investigation into a person suspected of distributing illegal narcotics throughout Nevada and Sacramento counties, including Folsom. Detectives...
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

CHP looking for vehicle involved in fatal Sacramento hit-and-run

(KTXL) — One person died on Saturday after a vehicle struck them on Madison Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento office. At 5:15 p.m., the pedestrian was struck by a 4-door maroon sedan along westbound Madison Avenue, west of Jackson Street. The vehicle fled before law enforcement arrived. A photo of the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

4 arrested after Elk Grove police chase ends in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. — Four people were arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase from Elk Grove to Vallejo. According to CHP Golden Gate, Elk Grove police were trying to stop a stolen vehicle when the chase began. CHP Solano took over the chase, which ended on westbound Interstate...
ELK GROVE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Biggs East Highway on Christmas Day. Deputies said 41-year-old Joel Steward, 41, of Biggs died after crashing with a Dodge Ram Sunday evening in the area of Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

4 in Custody After Pursuit Ends on Interstate 80 in Vallejo

Four people were taken into custody in Vallejo Wednesday morning after a pursuit came to an end with authorities pinning the stolen vehicle against the median barrier of Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began when police in the Sacramento-area city of Elk Grove tried to...
VALLEJO, CA
KCRA.com

4 suspects wanted in connection with Sacramento airport baggage thefts

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four people seen on surveillance footage who are suspected of stealing baggage from the Sacramento International Airport amid days of holiday chaos and cancellations. Officials said the two men and two women were seen at the airport on Monday between 4:15...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton

(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
STOCKTON, CA

