sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Dozens of Cars Damaged in Two Locations in Sacramento
Multiple Vehicles Vandalized in Two Sacramento Areas. Police are investigating multiple car break-ins that occurred overnight at two locations in East Sacramento. The Sacramento Police Department said 47 cars were burglarized at the American River Commons apartment complex on American River Drive. At the same time, 14 other vehicles were vandalized at the Crossings Sacramento apartment complex on Ramona Avenue, just ten minutes away.
Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Police Seek North Highlands Hit-And-Run Driver
Pedestrian Fatality on Madison Avenue Caused by Fleeing Driver. Authorities in North Highlands are seeking a hit-and-run driver that killed a pedestrian recently in an accident. The collision occurred on Madison Avenue westbound close to Jackson Street at around 5:15 p.m. The pedestrian suffered fatal trauma, and the vehicle believed to have struck the walker fled the scene before California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived.
KCRA.com
1 dead, 3 injured in two-car Sacramento collision near Delta Shores shopping center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a fatal collision on Thursday night between two vehicles near Cosumnes River Boulevard and Delta Shores Circle. Police told KCRA 3 that the crash involved four people, three of which were transported to the hospital in stable condition and one...
KCRA.com
Davis woman killed, 4 hurt after Fresno County crash, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. — A 22-year-old woman was killed and four others hurt in a crash in Fresno County on Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. Everyone in the car was from Davis. The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. when a 20-year-old driver lost control of a Mercedes GLV...
CBS News
Folsom police arrest suspect accused of selling Fentanyl illegally
FOLSOM - Police detectives in Folsom have arrested one person suspected of selling illegal narcotics in Northern California. On Thursday night, detectives from the Folsom Police Department's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) completed an investigation into a person suspected of distributing illegal narcotics throughout Nevada and Sacramento counties, including Folsom. Detectives...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for stealing $4K in tools from Placer County man
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man was arrested for stealing about $4,000 worth of tools in Granite Bay, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in Granite Bay that happened about a week earlier. The man reported that a...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers asking for the public’s help locating five people
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 5 individuals wanted on felony warrants:. Timothy DENTON: 60-year-old White male, born February 20, 1962. He is 6’ 02” tall and weighs 260 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Denton also has prior arrests for Assault by force, Embezzlement, Threats, and Corporal injury.
CHP looking for vehicle involved in fatal Sacramento hit-and-run
(KTXL) — One person died on Saturday after a vehicle struck them on Madison Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento office. At 5:15 p.m., the pedestrian was struck by a 4-door maroon sedan along westbound Madison Avenue, west of Jackson Street. The vehicle fled before law enforcement arrived. A photo of the […]
1 killed in crash outside Delta Shores, 3 hospitalized
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and three others were injured after two cars crashed outside Delta Shores shopping center Thursday, officials said.
KCRA.com
Charles Swanston statue decapitated in Land Park, Sacramento police say
Sacramento police are offering a $1,000 reward to solve the case of a headless statue. Detectives responded to a report of vandalism Monday at the Charles Swanston statue in Land Park. Swanston’s head had been removed from the statue. Swanston moved to Sacramento in the 1800s and established a...
4 arrested after Elk Grove police chase ends in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. — Four people were arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase from Elk Grove to Vallejo. According to CHP Golden Gate, Elk Grove police were trying to stop a stolen vehicle when the chase began. CHP Solano took over the chase, which ended on westbound Interstate...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Biggs East Highway on Christmas Day. Deputies said 41-year-old Joel Steward, 41, of Biggs died after crashing with a Dodge Ram Sunday evening in the area of Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue.
NBC Bay Area
4 in Custody After Pursuit Ends on Interstate 80 in Vallejo
Four people were taken into custody in Vallejo Wednesday morning after a pursuit came to an end with authorities pinning the stolen vehicle against the median barrier of Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began when police in the Sacramento-area city of Elk Grove tried to...
KCRA.com
4 suspects wanted in connection with Sacramento airport baggage thefts
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four people seen on surveillance footage who are suspected of stealing baggage from the Sacramento International Airport amid days of holiday chaos and cancellations. Officials said the two men and two women were seen at the airport on Monday between 4:15...
Fox40
Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton
(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
KCRA.com
'Don’t drive in water. Period': Northern California drivers warned about potential for flooded roads
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — You wouldn't know it from the rippling water or the visible current on Friday afternoon, but Kiefer Boulevard was sitting underneath several inches of water. A steady rain washed out the Sacramento County road on Friday between Grant Line and Jackson Road. It’s a spot where...
Over $6,000 in clothes stolen from Old Navy in Citrus Heights, police say
(KTXL) — On Christmas Eve, four adults and a juvenile were arrested in Citrus Heights after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a retailer, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. Police said the group stole over $6,000 worth of clothes from an Old Navy. They are facing charges for organized retail […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault with a deadly weapon, identity theft, domestic battery
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 20. Marcus James Griffith, 25, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. on suspicion of two outside felony warrants in the 11800 block of...
