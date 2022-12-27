ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS 11

8 people injured after SUV crashes into bar, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after eight people were hurt early Saturday morning, when an SUV crashed into a Clifton-area bar. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) says around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a vehicle colliding with a building in the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Newburg Road around 3:30p.m. When officials arrived, they located a man that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIFR

8 injured after SUV crashes into restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Early investigation...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Shooting a gun in celebration on New Year's Eve is illegal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department says it has noticed an uptick in a dangerous trend every year on New Year's Eve. That trend: Celebratory gunfire. This is something LMPD says is against the law. In Kentucky, guns can only be shot on a licensed fire range...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigating after man shot in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in south Louisville Thursday night. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers with the department's Third Division were called to a reported shooting "in the area of" National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive around 8:30 p.m. That's near Fairdale off the Gene Snyder Freeway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Thursday evening. Police said that around 5:30 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood. Once police arrived, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dies after being struck by semi-truck on I-65 in Clark County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died while crossing Interstate 65 in Clark county on Thursday night, according to Indiana State Police Sergeant Carey Huls. Indiana State Police said they received a call regarding a pedestrian being struck on I-65 in Clarksville at around 8:30 p.m. Huls said when officials...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged following a pursuit in east Louisville that injured a Louisville Metro Police officer. William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving, according to court documents.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX59

Man attempting to cross I-65 struck, killed by semi

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A pedestrian was killed while trying to cross I-65 in Clark County, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers responded to the area surrounding the 2.5 mile marker of I-65 South around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators believed the man was trying to run across the southbound lanes when he was hit by […]
CLARK COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

42-year-old man charged in 2016 Beechmont neighborhood double murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old man has been indicted in connection to a seven-year-old cold case murder. Donnie Ashby has been charged for the 2016 deaths of 27-year-old Linda Leslie and 32-year-old Julian Ramirez. They were found murdered inside a car in the parking lot of Community of Christ...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man taken to hospital after being shot on Baxter Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot in the Highlands. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue on Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds when they got there. He was taken to UofL Hospital...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Shooting at Valley Station funeral home disrupts services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting on Dixie Highway left two people injured Wednesday afternoon. Update: A previous version of this story said the mail carrier was shot. This is inaccurate, the mail carrier was injured by debris from the shooting. According to a...
LOUISVILLE, KY

