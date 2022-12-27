Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
8 people injured after SUV crashes into bar, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after eight people were hurt early Saturday morning, when an SUV crashed into a Clifton-area bar. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) says around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a vehicle colliding with a building in the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue.
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in the Fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Fairgrounds Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Newburg Road around 3:30p.m. When officials arrived, they located a man that...
WIFR
8 injured after SUV crashes into restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Early investigation...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Shooting a gun in celebration on New Year's Eve is illegal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department says it has noticed an uptick in a dangerous trend every year on New Year's Eve. That trend: Celebratory gunfire. This is something LMPD says is against the law. In Kentucky, guns can only be shot on a licensed fire range...
wdrb.com
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
wdrb.com
Police investigating after man shot in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in south Louisville Thursday night. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers with the department's Third Division were called to a reported shooting "in the area of" National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive around 8:30 p.m. That's near Fairdale off the Gene Snyder Freeway.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Thursday evening. Police said that around 5:30 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting in the 3800 block of Jewell Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood. Once police arrived, they...
Wave 3
Man dies after being struck by semi-truck on I-65 in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died while crossing Interstate 65 in Clark county on Thursday night, according to Indiana State Police Sergeant Carey Huls. Indiana State Police said they received a call regarding a pedestrian being struck on I-65 in Clarksville at around 8:30 p.m. Huls said when officials...
WLKY.com
Indiana State Police investigating after pedestrian hit, killed on I-65 in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on I-65 South Thursday night. Indiana Department of Transportation said the incident happened around 8:40 p.m. and closed the right three lanes of the interstate. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged following a pursuit in east Louisville that injured a Louisville Metro Police officer. William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving, according to court documents.
wdrb.com
Louisville area police departments warn of the dangers of celebratory New Year's gunfire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The arrival of the New Year is often met with celebratory gunshots -- a tradition that causes headaches for local police departments. So now they're bracing to be swamped with calls reporting gunfire this New Year. As the training director for Louisville Armory, Ken Pagano has...
WLKY.com
Man arrested after fleeing police in Valley Station, causing 2 officers to be hospitalized
A man has been arrested in connection with an incident that happened Tuesday afternoon in which two Louisville Metro Police officers were hospitalized following a pursuit and crash. Casey Burke, 57, was arrested and charged with five counts of assaulting an officer, four counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing police and...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old girl from Bashford Manor neighborhood found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for help in locating a missing 3-year-old girl. According to Louisville Metro Police, Layla Mudahangarwa is missing from the 3300 block of Bass Creek Drive. That's in the Bashford Manor neighborhood. Police say she was last seen with multi-colored beads in her hair,...
Man attempting to cross I-65 struck, killed by semi
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A pedestrian was killed while trying to cross I-65 in Clark County, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers responded to the area surrounding the 2.5 mile marker of I-65 South around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Investigators believed the man was trying to run across the southbound lanes when he was hit by […]
WLKY.com
Arrest made in fatal Oldham County hit-and-run on Christmas Day
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Oldham County. The crash happened Christmas Day around 6 p.m. on Kentucky Highway 146, near the Dollar General. The man who died was identified Monday as Gage Thurman, 60. He was not...
wdrb.com
42-year-old man charged in 2016 Beechmont neighborhood double murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old man has been indicted in connection to a seven-year-old cold case murder. Donnie Ashby has been charged for the 2016 deaths of 27-year-old Linda Leslie and 32-year-old Julian Ramirez. They were found murdered inside a car in the parking lot of Community of Christ...
wdrb.com
KSP: 91-year-old woman dies in collision with semi in Breckinridge County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 91-year-old woman from Cloverport, Kentucky, died after crashing her vehicle into a semi Wednesday evening in Breckinridge County. According to Kentucky State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 144. The preliminary investigation showed that Marian Novak...
Wave 3
Oldham County police release photos of wanted vehicle from deadly Christmas hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police have identified a suspect vehicle from a deadly hit-and-run on Christmas. The incident happened around 6:18 p.m., when dispatchers received a call of a person struck by a vehicle in the 6100 block of West Ky. Highway 146, according to a release. Officers...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after being shot on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot in the Highlands. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue on Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds when they got there. He was taken to UofL Hospital...
Shooting at Valley Station funeral home disrupts services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting on Dixie Highway left two people injured Wednesday afternoon. Update: A previous version of this story said the mail carrier was shot. This is inaccurate, the mail carrier was injured by debris from the shooting. According to a...
