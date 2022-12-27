ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
NBC Chicago

Here's How to Know If Your Company's Layoff Policy Is a ‘Good' One

Putting workers first in how they are treated and paid, not climate change or political activism, is the most important ESG issue for companies, according to polling of the American public. That means as layoffs increase throughout the economy, how companies let workers go will increasingly be tied to evolving...
NBC Chicago

Trump Tax Returns Show Former President Was Subject to $10,000 SALT Cap — But Experts Say He May Have Sidestepped the Limit

Donald Trump's income tax returns for 2015 to 2020 were publicly released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee after a lengthy legal battle. The tax returns show that he paid at least $5 million in state and local taxes each of those years. Starting in 2018, his tax deduction for those SALT payments was capped at $10,000.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy