Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives
The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
Building Emergency Savings Is a Top Financial Resolution for 2023, Survey Finds. Here's How to Get Started
Increasing emergency savings is a top financial goal for many Americans heading into 2023, a new survey finds. Here's how to increase the cash you have set aside. When it comes to financial resolutions for 2023, there's one goal at the top of many people's lists: building an emergency fund.
Here Are Some Key Things to Consider Before Tapping Your Retirement Savings to Pay Off Credit Card Debt
With the average interest rate on credit cards at historic highs, many people are being dinged with higher monthly charges than ever on on their balances. As a result, they may be wondering if it's a good idea to tap their retirement savings — specifically their 401(k) plan — to pay off the debt.
Here's How to Know If Your Company's Layoff Policy Is a ‘Good' One
Putting workers first in how they are treated and paid, not climate change or political activism, is the most important ESG issue for companies, according to polling of the American public. That means as layoffs increase throughout the economy, how companies let workers go will increasingly be tied to evolving...
NBC Chicago
5 Tax and Investment Changes That Could Boost Your Finances in 2023 Amid Economic Uncertainty
Despite a difficult 2022, experts say there are key opportunities to boost your finances in the new year. Rising inflation has prompted updates from the IRS, broadly affecting Americans' finances, including retirement savings and taxes. And recent legislation, including "Secure 2.0" provisions, may present further options for 2023. After a...
Trump Tax Returns Show Former President Was Subject to $10,000 SALT Cap — But Experts Say He May Have Sidestepped the Limit
Donald Trump's income tax returns for 2015 to 2020 were publicly released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee after a lengthy legal battle. The tax returns show that he paid at least $5 million in state and local taxes each of those years. Starting in 2018, his tax deduction for those SALT payments was capped at $10,000.
