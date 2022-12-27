ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Evans: If Anyone Utters the Following Phrases…

It's that time of year. Time to hear everyone's predictions for 2023; and time to reflect on whether anybody ever knows anything. Feels like not, after the year we've had. (Although there were a few standouts, which we'll highlight next week.) But this year, we've got some help in the...
The Hollywood Reporter’s 2022 Year in Illustration

The Hollywood Reporter‘s designers in 2022 commissioned more than 100 illustrations from more than 80 artists for stories across all genres. Below is a selection of the art team’s favorite pieces over the last year. Beverly Hills Spy: How a WWII-Era James Bond Betrayed the Allies Illustration by Barbara Gibson Art direction by Peter Cury Read the full articleMore from The Hollywood ReporterRobert J. Dowling, Former Publisher of The Hollywood Reporter, Dies at 83The Hollywood Reporter Editors' Picks of 2022Penske Media Acquires Contemporary Art Publication Artforum Immunity Building: Hollywood Doctors on Upping Your Well-Being Amid Omicron Illustration by Maite FranchiArt direction by Nicholas BrawleyRead the full...
Nasdaq Closes Out Its First Four-Quarter Slump Since Dot-Com Crash

The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
These Are the Top Baby Name Predictions for 2023

For parents-to-be expecting a baby in 2023, choosing a name might be at the top of their new year's to-do list. Some moms and dads might want a classic name, while others opt for something a bit more unique. No matter what baby name you choose, it's always fun to...
