Read full article on original website
Related
Kelly Evans: If Anyone Utters the Following Phrases…
It's that time of year. Time to hear everyone's predictions for 2023; and time to reflect on whether anybody ever knows anything. Feels like not, after the year we've had. (Although there were a few standouts, which we'll highlight next week.) But this year, we've got some help in the...
Restaurant Manager Fires Entire Staff Over Group Text Message 3 Days Before Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year… unless you get fired. In that case, it's definitely not the best time of year. A restaurant worker shared a group text message showing how she and her colleagues had been let go three days before Christmas.
This 28-Year-Old Ex-Stock Trader Became a Self-Made Millionaire This Year—Her Best Money Lessons for 2023
It's hard for Lauren Simmons to answer the question: "What do you do for a living?" Between clinching speaking engagements, brand partnerships, TV appearances, a book deal and executive producing a movie about her life on Wall Street, Simmons's expertise spans far and wide. And thanks to that business prowess,...
People Are Sharing The Subtle Signs That Someone's Really, Really Insecure, And They Actually Make A Lot Of Sense
"Never apologizing. Some people will twist the story, change the way it happened, and retell it so convincingly that they’ll believe their own nonsense, but will never apologize."
The Hollywood Reporter’s 2022 Year in Illustration
The Hollywood Reporter‘s designers in 2022 commissioned more than 100 illustrations from more than 80 artists for stories across all genres. Below is a selection of the art team’s favorite pieces over the last year. Beverly Hills Spy: How a WWII-Era James Bond Betrayed the Allies Illustration by Barbara Gibson Art direction by Peter Cury Read the full articleMore from The Hollywood ReporterRobert J. Dowling, Former Publisher of The Hollywood Reporter, Dies at 83The Hollywood Reporter Editors' Picks of 2022Penske Media Acquires Contemporary Art Publication Artforum Immunity Building: Hollywood Doctors on Upping Your Well-Being Amid Omicron Illustration by Maite FranchiArt direction by Nicholas BrawleyRead the full...
Nasdaq Closes Out Its First Four-Quarter Slump Since Dot-Com Crash
The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
NBC Chicago
2022 Was Tough for Media Stocks Like Netflix and Disney, and 2023 Doesn't Look Good, Either
Media stocks were hit with major losses in 2022 as streaming subscriber growth waned and the advertising market weakened. Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery’s stocks hit 52-week lows in late December. Netflix, Paramount and Comcast hit the same benchmarks earlier this year. Media stocks got rocked this year, with...
These Are the Top Baby Name Predictions for 2023
For parents-to-be expecting a baby in 2023, choosing a name might be at the top of their new year's to-do list. Some moms and dads might want a classic name, while others opt for something a bit more unique. No matter what baby name you choose, it's always fun to...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0