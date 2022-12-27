Harbor Police provide meal for travelers stranded at San Diego airport

SAN DIEGO — Travelers stranded at San Diego International Airport received a holiday surprise from the Port of San Diego Harbor Police.

Officers with the Harbor Police Department arrived at the chaotic airport scene early Monday with pizza and drinks to give out to airport travelers dealing with long lines and cancelled flights.

“Harbor PD took it upon themselves to provide dinner & drinks as we waited in extremely long lines for hours. Thank you HPD Officers! Merry Christmas!” said Nonnie Capurro, who captured video of the act of kindness.

Hundreds of holiday travelers have been stranded at the airport as extreme winter weather that has affected much of the midwest and the northeast has impacted travel across the country.

The largest source of cancellations came from Southwest Airlines. As of Tuesday morning, 63% of the airline’s flights were canceled nationwide, according to FlightAware . Another 8% were delayed.

Despite the hectic scene at the airport, Harbor Police officers provided a Christmas treat for those who were dealing with the massive travel nightmare.

