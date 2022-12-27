ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

A look at Neenah’s nationally ranked ice skating rink

By Olivia Acree
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 4 days ago
If you’re looking to get on the ice before the year ends, there’s a rink right in our backyard that was nationally recognized!

“This place is magical right when you walk through the gates,” said a skater.

Best Life Magazine named the Neenah Plaza one of the most charming ice-skating rinks in the country.

“I just thought it was an honor to be featured in the running with those other ice rinks, I just feel like it shows we have a lot of potential for little, small-town Neenah,” said Bethany Zoch, a Globe Coffee barista.

The plaza opened in October 2021 and has been attracting visitors from all over Northeast Wisconsin ever since.

“This is our first time here, it’s beautiful,” said two Appleton residents.

We spoke to a couple who came from a few hours away who haven’t skated in years.

“I haven’t skated in 23 years, and it’s been a really fun time already and they’re teaching me how to learn again,” said the skater.

The charming rink was made possible by community donations.

“They wanted a place for the community of Neenah, a place where people can go and have fun with their families,” said Zoch.

Outside the plaza there are fire pits to warm up, and inside, Globe Coffee features seasonal menu items like latte flights and pastries.

“It’s just been such a joy to see how it’s developed. It’s a super popular place in Neenah. A lot of great memories are already being made. It’s definitely a hot spot I’d say, an attraction,” said Zoch.

The rink becomes a black top in the summer, complete with summer games.

“So, we have bean bag toss, ping pong tables that we’ll bring out there. We also have live music which is definitely an attraction as well,” said Zoch.

But until around February, you can enjoy the ice.

ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

