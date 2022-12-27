ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Finally Certifies Midterm Election Results

By Asta Hemenway
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJIrb_0jvqbpmF00
Caroline Gutman for The Washington Post via Getty

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh Chapman finally certified its midterm election results late last week, a Department of State spokesperson said on Tuesday. The final certification was delayed, in part, by recount petitions in 27 of the state’s 67 counties, leading some county boards to hold off on their certification, according to the Associated Press. The majority of the petitions were GOP-led protests about voting machines and procedures. Most were tossed out of court but judges green-lit about 19 precinct recounts in six counties. None of them changed the final tallies substantially.

Read it at Associated Press

Comments / 1

Related
abc27.com

Who will officially take control of the Pennsylvania State House?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania politics were thrilling in 2022, and it doesn’t seem that will end in 2023. More drama is coming next week in the State House. It’s the story of the new year, and it’s happening just after the new year. Will the Democrats or Republicans control the Pennsylvania State House?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Jamie Flick wins nomination for 83rd District

This article originally published May 18, 2022. In a contested race between Republican candidates Ann Kaufman and Jamie Flick, Flick took the majority votes to replace Rep. Jeff Wheeland, for the 83rd District seat. Flick began his term Dec. 1, 2022. Lycoming County, Pa. — Local business owner Jamie Flick...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
penncapital-star.com

State cabinet secretaries explained: How are they appointed, and what does the process look like?

In addition to signing and vetoing legislation and issuing executive orders, Pennsylvania’s governor has the authority to appoint officials to serve as the heads of statewide executive agencies, such as the Departments of Agriculture, Education, the state Insurance Commission, and more. In January, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro will begin the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

Shapiro administration announces appointments of 6 new deputy chiefs of staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced the appointments of six deputy chiefs of staff to join his administration. "These individuals will bring decades of experience – from state, local, and federal government work, to leadership in organized labor and issue advocacy organizations – to the table as they join the Shapiro Administration," the Shapiro administration said in a press release. "The Deputy Chiefs of Staff will serve key roles in Governor-Elect Shapiro’s leadership team, and they will work directly with state agencies, stakeholders, government officials, and local communities all across Pennsylvania as they assist in advancing the Governor-Elect’s top priorities."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Pa. State Ethics Commission tagged several lobbyists with fines this year for 'negligence'

A handful of lobbying entities were fined by the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission this year for negligence, according to final adjudications issued by the agency. As registered principals with the Pennsylvania Department of State, all four were required to file quarterly expense reports under the commonwealth's lobbying disclosure law. The reports are designed to provide a measure of transparency regarding who is attempting to influence lawmakers on key policy decisions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Will George Santos’ Lies Cost Him Access to Classified Information?

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) has been unmasked as purveyor of so many falsehoods, it’s really hard to know where the fiction ends and the real person begins. He has also, perhaps unknowingly, walked the Republic back into a security concern it has previously failed to resolve.In 2009, then-Rep. Jane Harman (D-CA) allegedly acted in a manner that triggered concerns of foreign influence from Israel. During the 2017 congressional oversight hearings into alleged Russian attempts to influence American elections, then-Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA)—who was also the chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence—was accused, and cleared, of security concerns...
WITF

Will Eugene DePasquale run for Pennsylvania attorney general? Maybe.

By https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-12-29/back-in-pittsburgh-former-auditor-general-eugene-depasquale-ponders-a-run-for-attorney-general. They say that those who can’t do, teach. Try telling that to University of Pittsburgh poli sci instructor Eugene DePasquale, a two-term former state auditor general. “I’ve won more than I’ve lost,” he said brightly. After all, in addition to eight years spent as the state’s top...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Must Ask, ‘How the Hell Did We Lose to George Santos?’

In 1590 the French proverb, “Comme on faict son lict, on le treuve,” was first coined. It translates roughly to “As one makes one’s bed, so one finds it.”Over time, the phrase has evolved to “You’ve made your bed, now lie in it,” and is commonly used as a retort to people who complain about problems that they have brought upon themselves. While Democrats have enjoyed a moment of blissful schadenfreude over the fact that Republicans now have to deal with George Santos, the GOP congressman-elect from New York recently exposed as a fabulist who has lied about every relevant...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cityandstatepa.com

Will 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes adult-use marijuana?

In an end-of-year series, City & State is revisiting some of our top stories of the year to see what’s happened since. Among them was an investigation into adult-use marijuana legalization, what neighboring states are doing and how Pennsylvania may be feeling the pressure to act. From May 2,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
37K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy