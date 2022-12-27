Pennsylvania Finally Certifies Midterm Election Results
Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh Chapman finally certified its midterm election results late last week, a Department of State spokesperson said on Tuesday. The final certification was delayed, in part, by recount petitions in 27 of the state’s 67 counties, leading some county boards to hold off on their certification, according to the Associated Press. The majority of the petitions were GOP-led protests about voting machines and procedures. Most were tossed out of court but judges green-lit about 19 precinct recounts in six counties. None of them changed the final tallies substantially.
