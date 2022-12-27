Read full article on original website
These 4 Texas cities soar on list of best places for a long layover
Given the current holiday travel nightmare for anyone flying with — or working for — Southwest Airlines, it's natural for travelers to be thinking some version of, "What if that happens to me? Please don't let that happen to me."Lawn Love has been thinking about that, too. Well, perhaps not specifically about this week, but, the timing of the company's latest survey is coincidental. Lawn Love ranked the best and worst cities for long layovers, with four Texas cities in the top 20. Houston ranks best, at No. 4), followed by Dallas (No. 7), San Antonio (No. 17), and Austin...
Austin's top travel stories of 2022 soar with new nonstop flights to hot destinations
Editor's note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined Austin this year, and that includes travel — in and out of the Capital City. Austinites were most interested in getting out and seeing the world, whether that was through expanded air routes or reasons to visit the rest of Texas. Here are the top 10 travel headlines of 2022.1. Texas' largest crystal lagoon dives into summer with floating cabanas and more. Lagoonfest Texas returned for its third year with crystal-blue water, white beaches, and the favorite aquabanas — the floating cabanas. The festival...
Austin's 10 hottest stories of 2022 buzz with celebrities and dramatic changes
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined Austin this year. We've covered food, real estate, and travel, and now it's time to set our sights on Austin at large. This year, we saw big economic gains in Austin, both in where people live, and where people spend their free time. Some Austinites are riding the wave, and some are hoping for better balance in 2023 as the pendulum keeps swinging. Here are the 10 most-read Austin stories of 2022.1. This surprising place should be ‘the next Austin,’ says Bloomberg columnist. Bloomberg...
Austin's landmark estate checks in on list of world's best hotels, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Austin's landmark estate checks in on exclusive list of world's best hotels. The Commodore Perry Estate is one of the best hotels in the world, according to Condė Nast Traveler.2. New luxury community breaks ground in North Austin's booming tech corridor. Presidium Tech Ridge, a four-story luxury apartment community that ties into the natural surroundings, is slated for completion next year.3. Music of Whitney Houston shines through the dark in I Wanna Dance with Somebody. This biopic is a reminder of what a great singer Whitney Houston was.4. Zillow's experts predict the top 5 home trends for 2023 in Austin and beyond. Pandemic-era home fads are still hanging on, according to data from Zillow.5. Texas population shatters records with massive new number milestone. We're welcoming more and more new Texans every day.
Austin booms as the nation's fastest-growing office market in new report
As we head into the new year, Austin's office market is headed for a big boom, according to one recent report. Commercial real estate platform CommercialEdge has released its National Office Report, naming Austin the fastest-growing office market in the U.S., based on data through November 2022.Austin "has been the fastest-growing office market in the country since the start of the pandemic," says CommercialEdge. And despite recent upheaval in the tech sector, including layoffs and office downsizing, the report shows office-using sectors of the labor market have added 85,000 jobs in Austin — a 28 percent increase, in the last...
Staple South Congress bookstore closes one chapter to open another in Old Austin
If you've walked down South Congress in the past few years, you may have noticed the decreasing number of local establishments still keeping Austin "weird" in that particular pocket of town. After Lucy in Disguise announced its closure earlier this year, South Congress Books came to mind as one of the fearless few still working to retain a modicum of Austin soul in that increasingly soulless strip.As such, the store's December 28 announcement that it will be closing its current location in January feels a bit like the final domino in a long line of bad news for what was...
Austin's hottest real estate stories of 2022: Dramatic market shift and big developments
Editor's note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined Austin this year, starting with the red-hot topic of real estate. Following unprecedented growth during the pandemic, Austin's market is poised for a dramatic swing, but that's not all that happened this year. From massive mansions to tall towers and the first "residential winery" in the state, here are the hottest real estate headlines of 2022.1. $45 million Lake Travis mansion makes a splash as most expensive home for sale in Texas. A Lake Travis estate fit for a celebrity hit the market at...
New self-driving car service from San Francisco officially cruises into Austin
A rite of passage as an Austinite is feeling bewildered at other drivers’ choices behind the wheel, but that’s starting to change. Cruise, a driverless ridehailing app, has completed its first driverless rides in Austin, marking its official launch. It was a quick turnaround for the company, which announced its intentions in the Capital City in September, calling the feat “going from zero to driverless in about 90 days.” The service is only in three cities so far — based in San Francisco and expanded out to Austin and Phoenix — but given the success of that timeline, it’s reasonable...
Austin shines merry and bright as one of the happiest cities in America for 2022
Things are looking especially merry in Austin, home to some of the happiest people in the U.S., according to a new study. The Capital City comes in at No. 20 in a new study by SmartAsset that ranks the top 50 places where Americans are happiest in 2022.The study analyzes the 200 largest cities by comparing 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life."Research shows that in some cases, money does lead to happiness," the report says. "In fact, a 2021 University of Pennsylvania study found a correlation between happiness and income growth, even past...
Where to recycle your Christmas tree in and around Austin
With Christmas Day behind us, Central Texas residents can give their Christmas trees new life by recycling them.There are five free drop-off locations open now: the East and West Service Centers in Austin, Northeast Metro Park in Pflugerville, the Del Valle Adult Softball Complex, and the 1431 Collection Station in Leander. These recycling locations are open through January 10.If you're an Austin Resource Recovery curbside customer, you can set your tree out by 5:30 am on your compost collection day.Austinites can also drop off their trees for recycling at Zilker Park, even if they are not Austin Resource Recovery customers....
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this New Year's weekend
Send off 2022 in true, local fashion with these can’t-miss happenings. The top five things to do in Austin this New Year’s weekend include Wanderlust Wine Co.’s Tinseltown cocktail pop-up and partying in Roaring ‘20s style on New Year’s Eve. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Thursday, December 29Wanderlust Wine Co. presents Tinseltown: Where Everyday Is ChristmasSip and be merry one last time at this popular cocktail experience by Wanderlust Wine Co. Tinseltown visitors can expect an immersive, Christmas-themed pop-up bar filled with classic holiday tunes, themed drinks, festive decor, Santa and his elves, and more....
Austin airport's minimum wage reaches cruising altitude of $20 per hour
Always a trailblazer, the City of Austin recently set an example in raising its employees’ minimum wage to $20 per hour, with an upcoming boost to $22. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, owned and operated by the city, is following suit. It has officially committed to a $20 minimum wage, going into effect the week of December 19.This wage goes to “[f]ood service workers and members of UNITE HERE Local 23,” the latter being a multi-city hospitality workers’ union. A member of the union, Cinthya San Miguel, commented on the citywide raise when it was first announced, saying this move was part...
Austin crowned No. 1 'smartest' city in the U.S. by new tech-driven study
Sometimes being smart is knowing things like practical math and the history of Waterloo. Sometimes it’s navigating a hybrid work schedule with grace, creating the perfect plan for xeriscaping the front yard, and knowing when it’s a bad idea to get onto MoPac. Austin is smart in lots of ways, and a new tech-driven study by real estate technology company ProptechOS puts the Capital City at the very top of its list of smartest cities in the United States.In this study, “smart” takes a tech-y form, implying connectivity, efficiency, and forethought, and applies to the city itself rather than its...
5 delectable Austin food and drink events to kick off the new year
Editor’s note: In this special edition of our weekly food news roundup, we're focusing on some delicious events you can attend the first week of 2023 — and can keep coming back to throughout the year. Consider these your first resolutions, smashed as soon as you hit that RSVP.Trivia Night at Butterfly Bar — January 3The last thing most of us want when cutting back alcohol is to hang back from social events. Attached to The Vortex, which hosts some of the best fringe shows in Austin, Butterfly Bar serves creative cocktails with and without alcohol. (Plus, the Patrizi’s truck...
Austin suburb strikes major development deal with Las Vegas-based tech company
The Round Rock City Council recently reached an agreement with Las Vegas-based data center provider, Switch, Inc., regarding its new facility currently under construction next to the Dell Technologies headquarters. In a December 15 release, the council announced unanimous 7-0 approval of a Chapter 380 economic program agreement with Switch to include at least $80 million in city improvements by the end of 2026.Built on land purchased from Dell Technologies located east of South Mays Street and north of Dell Way, the new data center will be a minimum of 150,000 square feet and will add over 100 new jobs....
6 things to know in Austin food right now: Neighborhood Italian favorite plans new pizza joint
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsWord is out that one of Austin’s favorite Italian restaurants, L’Oca d’Oro, is opening a pizza spot. Details are sparse so far, but the concept's name will be Bambino, led by L'Oca's team, chef Fiore Tedesco and Adam Orman, and inspired by pizza from their respective upbringing in the Northeast. Expected to open in summer 2023, the concept will include a full bar with specialty cocktails and...
How to prepare for the inclement winter weather in Austin this weekend
Austin weather can be unpredictable, and it's important to be prepared for the unexpected. While we sometimes see warmer days during the winter, cold weather is often just around the corner, starting Thursday afternoon. It's important to note that while we aren't expecting anything near the type of weather we saw in February 2021, we are expecting the coldest air of the season so far.Even when severe weather isn't expected, it never hurts to brush up on what you should do if conditions worsen. Here’s a list of steps to take to prepare for freezing temperatures and power outages.Find your...
Zillow's experts predict the top 5 home trends for 2023 in Austin and beyond
Zillow analyzed its listings data to determine the top five home trends to watch in the New Year, and while it may be 2023, not 2020, many pandemic-era home fads are still hanging on.Do not disturbTake, for example, segmented layouts. The past three decades have seen contractors taking down walls to create open-concept spaces, but more than a quarter of all Zillow listings mention "privacy" or "private spaces," up 7 percent over last year."The pandemic exposed the fatal flaw of the open floorplan once everyone was living, working, and schooling at home: the lack of privacy. A soundless space for...
Austin's Seaholm District welcomes dazzling new restaurant, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Downtown Austin's Seaholm District welcomes dazzling new restaurant. Ember Kitchen & Subterra Agave Bar is coming to the Seaholm District in early 2023.2. New coalition makes noise to stop proposed concert venue in Southwest Austin. Stop Fitzhugh Concert Venue is fighting back against a proposed music venue in an otherwise quiet locale. 3. Austin couple's cookie company wins prestigious award for baking up safe spaces. The pair behind Wunderkeks went from selling their cookies at farmers markets to managing a thriving e-commerce bakery.4. Austin suburb strikes major development deal with Las Vegas-based tech company. Round Rock has reached an agreement with Las Vegas-based data center provider, Switch, that includes at least $80 million in city improvements.5. Cinemark movie chain opens Austin-area theaters for college football playoffs. This postseason, fans can catch three of the biggest college football games on the big screen.
15 best New Year's events around Austin to ring in 2023
Every new year, Austinites have a new chance to celebrate their own way. Maybe you start your New Year’s Eve with brunch, continue the festivities with a multi-course dinner, then finish off the night at any one of the lush evening celebrations happening throughout Austin. Or maybe you have a quiet evening at home with a prepared dinner from a local restaurant, and visit a new brunch spot on New Year's Day. (Either way, brunch.) Whether you’re looking to spend New Year's Eve at home, with your family, or out and about, we’ve got you covered with 15 fun-filled events...
