Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license.
Sioux City PD warns of ‘police and trooper association’ scam
The SCPD said they have not been able to verify whether the National Police and Trooper Association is a legitimate organization.
siouxlandnews.com
Homeless issues resume at downtown Sioux City apartment
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland News has an update to a story first brought to you in February of 2022. A downtown Sioux City apartment is still facing issues with homeless people trespassing into the building - this time to get out of the cold. Century Plaza Apartment tenants...
Sioux City PD looking for suspects of multiple burglaries
The Sioux City Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify suspects in multiple burglaries.
siouxlandnews.com
The Siouxland News 2022 "Year in Review" - A look back at what happened in Siouxland
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Here are some of 2022's biggest news stories, from all over Siouxland. Please click the links all throughout the article to learn more about each story. The year started with some good business news for Siouxland and the Sioux City metro. In January, Sioux City's City Council changed zoning rules to let a new cat café come to town, eventually opening as Coffee and Purrs, at 500 Nebraska St., in December.
siouxlandnews.com
Fireworks reminders: there are designated times to set them off in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police want to make sure you know and follow the city's fireworks ordinance before popping off your New Year's Eve fireworks. The fireworks can be shot from 1:00 p.m. on December 31 until 12:30 a.m. January 1. If you shoot one off any...
siouxlandnews.com
Stabbing suspect pleads not guilty
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A suspect charged in a stabbing earlier in December is pleading not guilty. Michael Carson, Jr., 36, filed a not guilty plea in a written arraignment on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Carson, Jr. is charged with stabbing a man in the arm at Sam's Mini Mart...
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
siouxlandnews.com
Newly-elected Woodbury County officials sworn into office
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Newly-elected officials in Woodbury County were sworn-in at the county courthouse Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Supervisors Dan Bittinger and Matthew Ung, along with new Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis, were among those sworn in at the ceremony. Bittinger won his district by a wide margin...
siouxlandnews.com
Organization delivering beds to families in need
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's not the kind of gift you'd think a kid would be excited about. But that's not the case, according to an organization that delivers beds to underprivileged families in Siouxland. "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" is a national organization that started a branch in Sioux...
Crews battle SUV fire in northwest Iowa
Authorities say the owner was at work when he found the windows discolored.
Local bars prepare for New Years’ Eve
Amphone Nanthavong is a supervisor at Marto Brewing in Sioux City. He says New Year's Eve is always a busy time in Siouxland.
Stray of the Day: Meet Theresa
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day; it’s still waiting Wednesday! This is Theresa, a 2-to-3-year-old, female, Pitbull mix. She was found on the 3400 block of 5th street back at the beginning of October. The shelter says she’s a quiet girl who loves people but doesn’t get along very well […]
Event honors men killed in largest US mass execution
160 years ago today President Abraham Lincoln ordered the largest mass execution in U.S. History killing 38 Dakota Sioux Tribe men
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City man wins $10,000 on scratch game
CLIVE, Iowa — A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Mitchell Vanderschaaf won the third top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Snow Much Fun” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Sarg’s Mini Mart, 2329 W. Second St. in Sioux City, and claimed his prize Tuesday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
siouxlandnews.com
The Boat House opening third location in downtown Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local, family-owned business is opening up a new location in historic Downtown Sioux City. The Boat House is a fan favorite with locations in Yankton, South Dakota and Norfolk, Nebraska. The bar with a nautical theme is home to entertainment like axe throwing, a...
Stray of the Day: Meet Buster
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Buster, he’s a Japanese chin mix, who was picked up around the Tail View Terrace area on December 10th. Buster was wearing a diaper when he was picked up. He’s chipped and he has a sponsorship, meaning his adoption fees have been […]
Siouxland senior residents go days without water due to cold weather
The cold weather has caused some plumbing problems for many Siouxlanders and that includes a community of senior citizens without water for days.
siouxlandnews.com
Morningside E-Sports team hosting marathon donation stream
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Morningside University E-Sports team is hosting a marathon live stream. For every cent donated on the stream, a second is added to the stream's timer. So what began as a 6 hour stream, quickly became over 20 hours after donations started rolling in less than an two hours into the stream; all to help fundraise for their upcoming E-Sports invitational in March.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man arrested for second OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury, failure to use headlamps when required, and failure to give notice of an address or name change. The...
