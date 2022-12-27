ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Homeless issues resume at downtown Sioux City apartment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland News has an update to a story first brought to you in February of 2022. A downtown Sioux City apartment is still facing issues with homeless people trespassing into the building - this time to get out of the cold. Century Plaza Apartment tenants...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

The Siouxland News 2022 "Year in Review" - A look back at what happened in Siouxland

DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Here are some of 2022's biggest news stories, from all over Siouxland. Please click the links all throughout the article to learn more about each story. The year started with some good business news for Siouxland and the Sioux City metro. In January, Sioux City's City Council changed zoning rules to let a new cat café come to town, eventually opening as Coffee and Purrs, at 500 Nebraska St., in December.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Stabbing suspect pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A suspect charged in a stabbing earlier in December is pleading not guilty. Michael Carson, Jr., 36, filed a not guilty plea in a written arraignment on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Carson, Jr. is charged with stabbing a man in the arm at Sam's Mini Mart...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Newly-elected Woodbury County officials sworn into office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Newly-elected officials in Woodbury County were sworn-in at the county courthouse Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Supervisors Dan Bittinger and Matthew Ung, along with new Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis, were among those sworn in at the ceremony. Bittinger won his district by a wide margin...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Organization delivering beds to families in need

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's not the kind of gift you'd think a kid would be excited about. But that's not the case, according to an organization that delivers beds to underprivileged families in Siouxland. "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" is a national organization that started a branch in Sioux...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Theresa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day; it’s still waiting Wednesday! This is Theresa, a 2-to-3-year-old, female, Pitbull mix. She was found on the 3400 block of 5th street back at the beginning of October. The shelter says she’s a quiet girl who loves people but doesn’t get along very well […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City man wins $10,000 on scratch game

CLIVE, Iowa — A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Mitchell Vanderschaaf won the third top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Snow Much Fun” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Sarg’s Mini Mart, 2329 W. Second St. in Sioux City, and claimed his prize Tuesday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

The Boat House opening third location in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local, family-owned business is opening up a new location in historic Downtown Sioux City. The Boat House is a fan favorite with locations in Yankton, South Dakota and Norfolk, Nebraska. The bar with a nautical theme is home to entertainment like axe throwing, a...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Buster

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Buster, he’s a Japanese chin mix, who was picked up around the Tail View Terrace area on December 10th. Buster was wearing a diaper when he was picked up. He’s chipped and he has a sponsorship, meaning his adoption fees have been […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Morningside E-Sports team hosting marathon donation stream

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Morningside University E-Sports team is hosting a marathon live stream. For every cent donated on the stream, a second is added to the stream's timer. So what began as a 6 hour stream, quickly became over 20 hours after donations started rolling in less than an two hours into the stream; all to help fundraise for their upcoming E-Sports invitational in March.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Rock Valley man arrested for second OWI

ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury, failure to use headlamps when required, and failure to give notice of an address or name change. The...
ROCK VALLEY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy