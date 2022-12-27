A visitor from New York was caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was driving by the Pimlico Executive Golf Course at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted 21-year-old Naya Kamree Boyd and another woman by the tee box. Boyd, who appeared to be nervous, immediately got into a golf cart when she saw the deputy approaching. Boyd told the deputy she was sitting at the golf course “watching the sunset,” according to the arrest report. The deputy detected the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the golf cart. A burnt marijuana cigarette was found by the deputy.

