Citrus County, FL

Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille

My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!
LAKE COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge

The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

2. Chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening haunted by tragedies in 2022

The chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening brought confusion and tragedy in 2022. It was the No. 2 story in The Villages in 2022. The widening project caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage. The...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Golf cart fatalities in The Villages top story in 2022

Three Villagers died in 2022 as the result of accidents involving their golf carts. It was the No. 1 story of the year. Barbara Joan Lawless, 70, died after a crash which occurred on Morse Boulevard. She was alone in the red 2017 Yamaha golf cart at 3:45 p.m. June...
THE VILLAGES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health

The‭ ‬2018‭ ‬tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health.‭ ‬Then-Gov.‭ ‬Rick Scott‭ ‬and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision‭ ‬– to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health.‭ ‬Today,‭ ‬thanks to great leadership,‭ ‬that vision is becoming a reality.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

4 people, including 2 children, hurt in Pasco County crash

ODESSA, Fla. — Several people, including children, are injured in a crash in Pasco County, fire rescue confirmed. It happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Four people are hurt, including two children who are suffering from life-threatening injuries, Pasco County Fire Rescue...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

New York visitor caught with marijuana at golf course in The Villages

A visitor from New York was caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was driving by the Pimlico Executive Golf Course at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted 21-year-old Naya Kamree Boyd and another woman by the tee box. Boyd, who appeared to be nervous, immediately got into a golf cart when she saw the deputy approaching. Boyd told the deputy she was sitting at the golf course “watching the sunset,” according to the arrest report. The deputy detected the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the golf cart. A burnt marijuana cigarette was found by the deputy.
THE VILLAGES, FL

