villages-news.com
9. Villagers contend noise from Florida Turnpike preventing them from enjoying Villages lifestyle
More than 200 Villagers signed a petition calling for action on noise from the Florida Turnpike. The topic of Turnpike noise was the No. 9 story in The Villages in 2022. Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch Grove led the effort about the “unbearable” noise coming from the turnpike.
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille
My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!
wuft.org
Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge
The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
villages-news.com
2. Chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening haunted by tragedies in 2022
The chaotic U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening brought confusion and tragedy in 2022. It was the No. 2 story in The Villages in 2022. The widening project caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage. The...
fox35orlando.com
Republicans line up for Florida House seat vacated by Joe Harding following indictment
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The race to replace former state Rep. Joe Harding, R-Ocala, in a special election in Marion County’s House District 24 is getting crowded. Five Republicans, including former Rep. Charlie Stone, R-Ocala, have opened campaign accounts to run for the seat, according to the state Division of Elections website.
click orlando
Davie woman struck, killed by pickup truck on US-27 in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 44-year-old Davie woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck Friday night on U.S. Route 27 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at 9:16 p.m. in the area of Northwest 97th Place as the truck traveled eastbound, driven by a 57-year-old Naples man, troopers said.
villages-news.com
Golf cart fatalities in The Villages top story in 2022
Three Villagers died in 2022 as the result of accidents involving their golf carts. It was the No. 1 story of the year. Barbara Joan Lawless, 70, died after a crash which occurred on Morse Boulevard. She was alone in the red 2017 Yamaha golf cart at 3:45 p.m. June...
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health
The 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health. Then-Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision – to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health. Today, thanks to great leadership, that vision is becoming a reality.
Spring Hill man sentenced for making, using counterfeit cash in Florida
A Spring Hill man was sentenced to time in federal prison for producing counterfeit cash in a "scheme...to defraud businesses."
WCJB
Marion County motorcycle vs. vehicle crash leaves one dead, one hurt
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is dead and another is in critical condition after a wreck on Friday morning in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the 74-year-old driver collided with a motorcyclist on County Road 326 at Wandering Oaks RV Resort. Troopers say the...
WESH
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Lexus that made a U-turn in Central Florida
LEESBURG, Fla. — A motorcyclist has died in Leesburg after colliding with a vehicle. According to the Leesburg police, it happened Thursday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 10402 U.S. Highway 441. Police say a motorcycle operated by a 33-year-old man was traveling south on US-441 approaching 10402...
Pasco County Man Dies After Falling From Roof Onto Pool Deck In Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews responded to a call for a man who had fallen off of a roof on Friday on Island Estates. The call came in just before noon at 60 Midway Island, according to police. Investigators
2 children among 4 hurt in severe crash in Pasco County
Two children were among four people hurt in a severe crash in Pasco County, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.
villages-news.com
7. Residents outraged at paying for replacement of windmill and water tower at Brownwood
Residents were outraged when they learned the 10-year-old windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square were rotting – and they would have the pleasure of paying to replace the purely decorative structures. It was the No. 7 story in The Villages in 2022. The windmill and water tower...
WCJB
Florida Horse Park host the six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway Thursday. It will be held at Florida Horse Park. You can watch some of the most agile and quick horses compete in the competition. The show will start Thursday at 8 a.m. and end on January 3rd...
4 people, including 2 children, hurt in Pasco County crash
ODESSA, Fla. — Several people, including children, are injured in a crash in Pasco County, fire rescue confirmed. It happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Four people are hurt, including two children who are suffering from life-threatening injuries, Pasco County Fire Rescue...
villages-news.com
New York visitor caught with marijuana at golf course in The Villages
A visitor from New York was caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was driving by the Pimlico Executive Golf Course at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted 21-year-old Naya Kamree Boyd and another woman by the tee box. Boyd, who appeared to be nervous, immediately got into a golf cart when she saw the deputy approaching. Boyd told the deputy she was sitting at the golf course “watching the sunset,” according to the arrest report. The deputy detected the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the golf cart. A burnt marijuana cigarette was found by the deputy.
Citrus County Chronicle
New stores, high prices and dwindling supplies mark crazy year for Citrus business
From the closing of a long-time mall in Crystal River to the opening of a Target-anchored shopping center in Lecanto — it’s been quite a year for business.
