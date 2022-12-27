ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Bakersfield Now

BPD: Sideshow takeover arrests

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department made arrests and impounded cars after a sideshow takeover, Friday. Police say participants of the takeover shut down the intersection of McCutchen Road and Old River Road on December 30, 2022. For about 20 minutes, they performed “donuts,” “burnouts,” and other...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO investigating possible shooting in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible shooting in east Bakersfield Friday night. It's unconfirmed what happened but as of 8:50 p.m., the area of Center Street and Pesante Road is closed for investigation. This story is developing and will be updated once...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing teen, considered at-risk: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding an at-risk 16-year-old girl, last seen in east Bakersfield. Emilee Escalante was last seen Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in the 2200 block of Manley Court, east of Mt. Vernon Avenue. She's considered at risk due to her age and having no prior history of running away.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Bakersfield man dies in auto accident

The body of a 42-year-old Bakersfield man was recovered from his SUV on Dec. 26. Nathan Doran Jackson was operating an SUV that left the roadway and crashed on westbound State Route 178 west of Borel Road in Lake Isabella, according to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Update: 2 dead in Highway 178 collision

Update: A two vehicle collision claimed two lives on Highway 178, just east of Powerhouse #1 Friday morning, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP said a 64 year-old woman, of Weldon, Calif., was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla travelling westbound on Highway 178 near Powerhouse #1 at an unknown […]
WELDON, CA
KGET

Missing woman located in Bakersfield: Arvin PD

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) — Arvin officials said Krig was located at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield. An Arvin spokesperson said security at the mall was alerted by citizens because they had seen news reports of Krig. Valley Plaza security then contacted Bakersfield police who safely located Krig. The investigation was then turned over to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Second murder defendant pleads not guilty in CDCR counselor's death

The family of slain corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr. piled into court Thursday to watch an attorney enter not guilty pleas for a second man charged in Alcala’s death. Sebastian Parra, the man arraigned Thursday, was a key prosecution witness in 29-year-old Robert Pernell Roberts’ preliminary hearing. The Bakersfield Police Department arrested Roberts first in connection to Alcala’s death.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County lost people of influence and character in 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Every year at this time, we reflect on the year about to pass into history and the new year about to begin. Part of that exercise is remembering, at least one more time as a community, a few of the people we lost. Some are especially noteworthy. It might have been […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

