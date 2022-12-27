Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Sideshow takeover arrests
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department made arrests and impounded cars after a sideshow takeover, Friday. Police say participants of the takeover shut down the intersection of McCutchen Road and Old River Road on December 30, 2022. For about 20 minutes, they performed “donuts,” “burnouts,” and other...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO investigating possible shooting in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible shooting in east Bakersfield Friday night. It's unconfirmed what happened but as of 8:50 p.m., the area of Center Street and Pesante Road is closed for investigation. This story is developing and will be updated once...
Tulare PD identify suspect of assault with a blunt object
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Tulare Police Department have identified the suspect wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon. Police say that on November 24, 2022, a female entered a local convenience store on the 100 block of North J Street with a blunt object similar to a billy club […]
Bakersfield Now
Missing teen, considered at-risk: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding an at-risk 16-year-old girl, last seen in east Bakersfield. Emilee Escalante was last seen Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in the 2200 block of Manley Court, east of Mt. Vernon Avenue. She's considered at risk due to her age and having no prior history of running away.
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested in alleged chop shop bust in Bakersfield, neighbors and police weigh in
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Wednesday morning December 28, 2022, the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft at one home off of Jewell and Earlene Court. Instead of an in-progress theft, they found a chop shop. This all comes ahead of new...
kernvalleysun.com
Bakersfield man dies in auto accident
The body of a 42-year-old Bakersfield man was recovered from his SUV on Dec. 26. Nathan Doran Jackson was operating an SUV that left the roadway and crashed on westbound State Route 178 west of Borel Road in Lake Isabella, according to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
2nd man arrested in connection to the killing of Benny Alcala, Jr
A second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Benny Alcala Jr, a correctional counselor at Wasco State Prison.
Man found dead in Kern Canyon possible missing man
The Kern County Coroner's Office released the name of a man found dead in the Kern Canyon on Monday, December 26th.
Visalia bar shooting suspect's mother, step-father arrested
More details have been revealed about the arrests made in connection with a shooting that killed a security guard earlier this month.
Firearms, drugs seized, 1 arrested after search warrant in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple firearms and drugs were seized, and one woman was detained after a search warrant took place at a residence, officials with the Visalia Police Department said. According to the police, on Tuesday, December 13, the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gin Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET) with the assistance of other California […]
Update: 2 dead in Highway 178 collision
Update: A two vehicle collision claimed two lives on Highway 178, just east of Powerhouse #1 Friday morning, according to a release from the California Highway Patrol. CHP said a 64 year-old woman, of Weldon, Calif., was behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla travelling westbound on Highway 178 near Powerhouse #1 at an unknown […]
Missing woman located in Bakersfield: Arvin PD
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) — Arvin officials said Krig was located at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield. An Arvin spokesperson said security at the mall was alerted by citizens because they had seen news reports of Krig. Valley Plaza security then contacted Bakersfield police who safely located Krig. The investigation was then turned over to […]
Bakersfield Police Department discovers chop shop, arrests 2
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) discovered a chop shop containing multiple stolen vehicles at an uninhabited and code-enforced substandard house in South Bakersfield on Wed, Dec 28.
Visalia Police identify shooter, arrest two accomplices, for bar shooting that killed security guard
Visalia Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the fatal Green Olive bar shooting that took a security guard's life.
Bakersfield Californian
Second murder defendant pleads not guilty in CDCR counselor's death
The family of slain corrections counselor Benny Alcala Jr. piled into court Thursday to watch an attorney enter not guilty pleas for a second man charged in Alcala’s death. Sebastian Parra, the man arraigned Thursday, was a key prosecution witness in 29-year-old Robert Pernell Roberts’ preliminary hearing. The Bakersfield Police Department arrested Roberts first in connection to Alcala’s death.
Bakersfield Now
2 women attempted to rob Valley Plaza vendor, struck them with gun: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding and identifying two women accused of an attempted robbery and using a gun to assault a vendor at the Valley Plaza Mall from Dec. 23. Police said the two women pulled out a gun and pressed...
2 dead after crash on Hwy 178 in Kern Canyon
The Kern Canyon on State Route 178 is closed following a crash that has killed at least one person. The crash took place approximately halfway through the canyon around 9:21 a.m.
Man hit by car in Downtown Bakersfield
A man was hit by a vehicle in Downtown Bakersfield on Fri, Dec 30. According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), a man was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 24th Street and F Street.
Tanner "The American Psycho" Marlow one of 2 men identified in double homicide
The names of the two men involved in a double homicide on Snowdon Avenue on Christmas Eve were released by the Kern County Coroner's Officer on Wed, Dec 28th.
Kern County lost people of influence and character in 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Every year at this time, we reflect on the year about to pass into history and the new year about to begin. Part of that exercise is remembering, at least one more time as a community, a few of the people we lost. Some are especially noteworthy. It might have been […]
