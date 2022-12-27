BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help finding an at-risk 16-year-old girl, last seen in east Bakersfield. Emilee Escalante was last seen Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in the 2200 block of Manley Court, east of Mt. Vernon Avenue. She's considered at risk due to her age and having no prior history of running away.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO