Wisconsin State

Evers issues more than 100 additional pardons, bringing total to 774

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned an additional 171 people, bringing his total to 774 since taking office four years ago. Wisconsin’s constitution gives the governor the power to pardon anyone convicted of a crime within the state. Pardons work as “an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgment that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community,” Evers said in a statement.
What are Wisconsin politicians' road trip soundtracks?

MADISON, Wis. — The long hours many Wisconsinites may have spent in the car recently during holiday travels could have passed quicker with the right road trip soundtrack. Those travel times (and then some) are what many politicians faced this past November as they tried to make their case to as many voters as possible. So what did they listen to along the way, and who would you trust to be stuck in a car with?
Political newcomers, what do you need to know about the upcoming legislative session?

MADISON, Wis. — New political observers in Wisconsin may have tuned in to this past election, and now may be wondering what is ahead with the Legislative session. We posed that question to the state’s longest-serving Assembly speaker ahead of the start of the session next week: what exactly should political newcomers know about how the state’s legislative process works?
The price of eggs has gone up, and there are multiple reasons why

MADISON, Wis. — If you haven’t noticed already, one of the big items on your grocery list has become more expensive this year. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Brandon Scholz...
