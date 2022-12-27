Read full article on original website
Related
Evers issues more than 100 additional pardons, bringing total to 774
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned an additional 171 people, bringing his total to 774 since taking office four years ago. Wisconsin’s constitution gives the governor the power to pardon anyone convicted of a crime within the state. Pardons work as “an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgment that an individual has done the work to make amends for a past mistake and put forth the effort to be a positive contributor in their community,” Evers said in a statement.
What are Wisconsin politicians' road trip soundtracks?
MADISON, Wis. — The long hours many Wisconsinites may have spent in the car recently during holiday travels could have passed quicker with the right road trip soundtrack. Those travel times (and then some) are what many politicians faced this past November as they tried to make their case to as many voters as possible. So what did they listen to along the way, and who would you trust to be stuck in a car with?
Private company to bring new technology for 'blind spots' in Wisconsin’s weather radar
MADISON, Wis. – A private company based in Kentucky is working to upgrade how rain, tornados and everything in between are monitored, and they’re bringing that new technology to parts of Wisconsin. Climavision started the rollout of what they’re calling high-resolution radar earlier this year and has plans...
Political newcomers, what do you need to know about the upcoming legislative session?
MADISON, Wis. — New political observers in Wisconsin may have tuned in to this past election, and now may be wondering what is ahead with the Legislative session. We posed that question to the state’s longest-serving Assembly speaker ahead of the start of the session next week: what exactly should political newcomers know about how the state’s legislative process works?
Evers announces housing program for homeless people with opioid use disorders
MADISON, Wis. — Governor Tony Evers announced a program Wednesday designed to combat homelessness and opioid addiction. The Recovery Voucher Program will use $2 million to provide affordable, safe and stable housing to homeless people who have been diagnosed with opioid use disorder. The program is funded by part...
Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary to retire at start of new year
MADISON, Wis. — Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar — who has held the position since being appointed in 2019 — will retire from state service next week, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday. Kolar’s time as a public servant began in 1980 when she joined the...
The price of eggs has gone up, and there are multiple reasons why
MADISON, Wis. — If you haven’t noticed already, one of the big items on your grocery list has become more expensive this year. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Brandon Scholz...
'It's beyond what we expected:' Local food pantries seeing heightened demand
MADISON, Wis — Food pantries across the state are experiencing heightened demand, with some returning to levels similar to those at the height of the pandemic, Second Harvest Foodbank CEO Michelle Orge said. Second Harvest Foodbank distributes food to hundreds of pantries across 16 counties in southwestern Wisconsin. Orge...
