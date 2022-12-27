Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Good deed: Charleston man offers ride back to Lowcountry for those with cancelled flights
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After hearing about the travel challenges many are facing and dealing with some of his own, a Charleston man is finding a way to give back in a tough situation. Jeff Billy, a James Island resident, drove to Pittsburgh last Friday to visit family. On Tuesday,...
live5news.com
Christmas blizzard’s effects being felt in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As clean-up efforts begin in Buffalo, New York after the deadly blizzard hit last Friday, folks that live there are not the only ones affected. Some have families that live right here in the Lowcountry. “She mentioned to me, she said, ‘By the way, if you...
This Is Charleston's Top Google Search For 2022
Google shared the top trending searches for Charleston over the past year, and some of the results may be surprising.
counton2.com
Plumbers inundated with calls for service as pipes freeze amid cold weather
Plumbers inundated with calls for service as pipes freeze amid cold weather. Plumbers inundated with calls for service as pipes …. Plumbers inundated with calls for service as pipes freeze amid cold weather. WATCH: Charleston officer rescues Blue Heron trapped …. An officer with the Charleston Police Department worked to...
live5news.com
Law enforcement, King Street businesses prepare for busy weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With bigger crowds expected because New Year’s Eve falls on a weekend, both law enforcement and business owners on King Street, where many will turn to celebrate, have a responsibility to uphold. “We have an increased presence on foot, on the roadways,” Charleston Police Traffic...
live5news.com
Folly Beach, businesses prepare for expected crowd for annual Flip Flop Drop
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Final preparations are underway for Folly Beach’s annual Flip Flop Drop, and officials say it will go ahead rain or shine. The seaside city’s famous oversized flip flops will once again be dropping over Center Street, which officials said will bring extra money and revenue to area businesses.
live5news.com
Officials: Water main break causes outage for N. Charleston buildings
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water is flowing again at dozens of North Charleston buildings after a water main break caused neighbors to be without running water for a day. Residents at the Hidden Lakes Apartment Complex off Midland Park Road said they resorted to using bottled water to flush their toilets. They said the water went out at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
counton2.com
Breaking News: Vehicle crashes into Summerville apartment complex (10:00 p.m. Show)
Breaking News: Vehicle crashes into Summerville apartment …. Business is booming at firework stands across the tri-county as people prepare to celebrate the new year. CPD, local businesses working to bring in the new …. Charleston International still experiencing flight …. CPD, local businesses working to bring in the new...
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
Charleston (almost) named friendliest city in the U.S.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston is known for its southern hospitality and charm – so it comes as no surprise to find the Holy City atop Condé Nast Traveler’s list of the friendliest cities in the United States. The December 20 ranking is part of the travel magazine’s “Readers’ Choice Awards,” and those who live […]
Large recreation space coming to North Charleston’s Park Circle in 2023
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the world’s largest inclusive playgrounds will soon be constructed in North Charleston’s Park Circle – it’s among some major upgrades coming to the city in the new year. North Charleston Recreation Director TJ Rostin said they are working on many projects aimed at providing more opportunities, not only […]
live5news.com
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
live5news.com
Officials called to pickup v. building crash in Summerville
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Summerville were called to a vehicle v. building crash Thursday night. Officers with the Summerville Police Department and crews with the Summerville Fire Department were called to the crash just before 6:30 p.m. A Live 5 News reporter is on scene. Where a...
live5news.com
Ravenel woman born on Christmas Day turned 102 this year
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families and others gathered for Christmas, a Lowcountry woman had another special occasion to celebrate. Sadie Susie Green turned 102 years old on Christmas. Green was born on December 25, 1920 in Ravenel, SC. She now lives in an assisted living facility in Goose Creek....
counton2.com
Water main break impacting traffic in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding Wednesday to a water main break on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive. According to CPD, units were on scene shortly after 8:00 p.m. redirecting traffic in the area. Drivers are being redirected between Orleans Road and Jaywood...
live5news.com
SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
counton2.com
Waterline repairs to impact traffic near Towne Centre
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lane closures will be in effect along a portion of Highway 17 in Mount Pleasant as crews begin repair work on a waterline. Beginning December 29 at 9:00 p.m., the far-right lane of Highway 17 north near Belk Drive will be closed. The closure...
live5news.com
2 adults, 4 children displaced in morning N. Charleston fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire at a North Charleston duplex displaced two adults, four children and pets Thursday morning. North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said crews responded just after 10 a.m. Thursday to the 7700 block of McKnight Drive. Arriving crews reported heavy smoke coming...
live5news.com
Authorities looking for missing North Charleston teen
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police say Kiarra Holt, 17, was last seen leaving her North Charleston residence on Dec. 20. She was wearing black pants, a black Dunkin Donuts work shirt and her hair was in a ponytail, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
live5news.com
TopGolf’s North Charleston location sets official grand opening date
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is just weeks away from the popular golf and gaming company Topgolf Entertainment Group opening its new location. TopGolf first announced in June of 2021 that they would be opening a 72 all-weather bay venue in North Charleston. TopGolf is set to be near Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard, right behind the Panera.
