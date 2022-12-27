Read full article on original website
This minimal + visually light seating collection is inspired by the gentle curves of the hillsides
We often underestimate the importance of a great chair! When in reality we really shouldn’t. We spend the majority of our day sitting on chairs, whether we’re working in our home office, enjoying a meal, or simply sitting and reading a book for leisure! Hence, this piece of furniture needs to be not only comfortable but ergonomic, and aesthetic as well. And one such design I recently came across is the Terra seating collection.
Good News: Toddler has adorable reaction to Christmas gifts
Toddler Mia from Peabody, Massachusetts, has the cutest reaction to opening gifts on Christmas.
Hanging Retreat suspended in the middle of the mountains of Sharjah is overwhelmingly picturesque and delightfully comforting
Hanging in mid-air between two mountain ridges is scary; there are no two ways about it. However, if the idea is not threatening, but rather adventurous to you; Dubai-based Ardh Architects have created a city of hanging pods in the mountains of Sharjah you can explore in all sanity. You...
AI-generated Gaudi-like kitchen and home appliances add aesthetics to your space
Over the past decades, the minimalist and stark aesthetic has become the favored kind of design, from vehicles to gadgets to kitchen appliances. While there are certain people who appreciate this kind of look and would prefer their homes to be the same, there are also people who prefer to have some more color and more vibrant designs to our home appliances and decorations to add something more to our spaces. AI designs may be a bit controversial now but there are some designers who are using it to create their own takes on furniture and appliance designs.
LEGO’s artistic version of Hokusai’s The Great Wave of Kanagawa is just as captivating as the original
It distills the detailed painting down to a set of block-based art but retains every bit of the original’s grand beauty. The Great Wave of Kanagawa remains one of the art world’s most iconic and recognizable paintings. Just about as famous as the Mona Lisa or Van Gogh’s Starry Night, The Great Wave is a hallmark of Japan’s Ukiyo-e art movement, which flourished from the 17th through 19th centuries and involved a series of detailed wood-block print techniques. LEGO Art’s interpretation involves plastic blocks instead, and comes with a brick-count of 1810 pieces to build this influential eastern artwork from scratch, along with a special brick that contains artist Hokusai’s signature too!
