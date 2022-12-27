Read full article on original website
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Quick Recap: Kansas falls to Arkansas 55-53 in OT3 thriller
Memphis – A triple overtime thriller didn’t pan out for Kansas, falling to Arkansas 55-53 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday. Scoring 18 fourth-quarter points, the Jayhawks (6-7, 3-6 Big 12) made a late stand and forced the game into three overtimes and failed to convert a two-point conversion in the third overtime after managing two OT touchdowns, including a two-point conversion in the OT2.
Recruiting Roundup: Transfer TE visiting, new offers and PWO pickups
Arkansas outlasts Kansas in 3OT, 55-53
MEMPHIS, Tenn — After allowing 14 points in the final 1:05 of regulation, the Arkansas Razorbacks almost blew the largest lead in school history (25 points) in a 55-53 win over the Kansas Jayhawks in the Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. After Kansas forced overtime, the two...
Arkansas defense proves strong in SEC opener
The No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks’ defense has been the team’s strength thus far this season, and that remained evident in its SEC conference opener against LSU. Despite allowing just 60 points, the Razorbacks still lost. It wasn’t just that Eric Musselman’s squad didn’t allow LSU to score, but...
PREVIEW & PICK: West Virginia at Kansas State
Non-conference play is in Kansas State’s rearview mirror and the Wildcats are set to begin play in the toughest basketball league in America. On Saturday, KSU takes on West Virginia at Bramlage Coliseum. Before heading home for Christmas break, Kansas State – and specifically junior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin –...
Some thoughts on No. 4 Kansas with Big 12 play looming
No. 4 Kansas has won five-straight games by double-digits since losing to Tennessee on November 25. Bill Self's squad will look to make it six straight when Oklahoma State comes to Allen Fieldhouse for the Big 12 opener on Saturday. For some thoughts on No. 4 Kansas with Big 12...
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup with Kansas State
Tide Illustrated managing editor Tony Tsoukalas caught up with EMAWOnline's managing editor Mason Voth to ask a few questions about Alabama's Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State. We know Will Howard is set to start at quarterback, but how much will Kansas State utilize Adrian Martinez now that he’s returning...
