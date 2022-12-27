1 dead after house fire in Upshur County

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – One person is dead after a house fire in Upshur County, the sheriff’s office said on Tuesday.

Officials said they received a call of a house fire at 4835 Hawk Road around 7 a.m. after a neighbor observed the fire and called 911.

“The home was destroyed,” officials said. “Responders located a deceased person in the debris of the home.”

An autopsy has been ordered and will be performed at Forensic Medical Management Services in Tyler. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“The sheriff’s office will withhold the name of the deceased individual until the identity is confirmed through forensic examination,” officials said. “However, the sheriff’s office has significant indicators of who the person is and investigators are in contact with that person’s family at this time.”



